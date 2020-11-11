CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (“Peyto” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its operating and financial results for the third quarter of the 2020 fiscal year. While the COVID-19 pandemic continued to grip the world and global energy markets, Peyto was able to safely continue conducting drilling operations, achieving a significant operational milestone in the Company’s 22 year history with the completion of its 1,000th horizontal well. Results for the quarter included:



Funds from operations of $0.30/share. Generated $49 million in Funds From Operations (“FFO”) in Q3 2020, down from $68 million in Q3 2019 due to 14% lower realized commodity prices offset by 2% higher production levels.



Third Quarter 2020 in Review

Peyto increased drilling activity in the third quarter, following spring break up, with four drilling rigs active across the Company’s Deep Basin core areas. On September 23, 2020 drilling commenced on the Company’s 1,000th Deep Basin horizontal well at 14-01-054-19W5. The well was drilled to 4,250m measured depth with a 1,832m horizontal lateral in the Notikewin formation. Drilling was conducted by the Ensign #401 rig which has been drilling for Peyto for over 10 years without a single lost-time incident. The 14-01 well also set a new drilling pace record at Peyto, taking only 6.5 days from spud to total depth. The well is currently being completed as part of a multi-well pad site and will commence production shortly. Peyto has now drilled more horizontal wells in the Alberta Deep Basin than any other operator and continues to lead the industry in innovation, efficiency and safety while responsibly developing Alberta’s natural gas resources. Production grew from 76,000 boe/d at the start of the quarter to exit at 83,000 boe/d. Commodity prices also rebounded from Q2 2020 lows with NYMEX gas and WTI oil up 18% and 47%, respectively. Although Funds from Operations for the quarter were lower than Q3 2019, the higher commodity prices lifted FFO 49% from the previous quarter. Peyto maintained its industry leading low cash costs at $1.01/Mcfe which delivered a 53% Operating Margin1. The Company anticipates that the recent improvement in natural gas prices and continued growth in production will significantly improve financial performance in the quarters ahead.

Three Months Ended Sep 30 % Nine Months Ended Sep 30 % 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Operations Production Natural gas (mcf/d) 401,680 396,343 1% 401,692 426,648 -6% Oil & NGLs (bbl/d) 11,263 10,650 6% 11,325 10,821 5% Thousand cubic feet equivalent (mcfe/d @ 1:6) 469,259 460,243 2% 469,640 491,572 -4% Barrels of oil equivalent (boe/d @ 6:1) 78,210 76,707 2% 78,273 81,929 -4% Production per million common shares (boe/d)* 474 465 2% 475 497 -4% Product prices Natural gas ($/mcf) 1.64 1.84 -11% 1.57 2.07 -24% Oil & NGLs ($/bbl) 31.08 39.65 -22% 29.73 44.87 -34% Operating expenses ($/mcfe) 0.32 0.31 3% 0.36 0.34 6% Transportation ($/mcfe) 0.16 0.19 -16% 0.17 0.19 -11% Field netback ($/mcfe) 1.53 1.97 -22% 1.42 2.19 -35% General & administrative expenses ($/mcfe) 0.04 0.05 -20% 0.04 0.05 -20% Interest expense ($/mcfe) 0.35 0.31 13% 0.32 0.30 7% Financial ($000, except per share*) Revenue and realized hedging gains (losses) 1 92,853 105,944 -12% 264,457 373,130 -29% Royalties 5,867 1,440 307% 13,508 8,350 62% Funds from operations 49,173 68,106 -28% 136,697 247,157 -45% Funds from operations per share 0.30 0.41 -28% 0.83 1.50 -45% Total dividends 1,649 9,892 -83% 13,191 29,677 -56% Total dividends per share 0.01 0.06 -83% 0.08 0.18 -56% Payout ratio (%) 3 15 -80% 10 12 -17% Earnings (loss) (11,285) 6,275 -280% (101,506) 130,003 -178% Earnings (loss) per diluted share (0.07) 0.04 -275% (0.62) 0.79 -179% Capital expenditures 61,568 36,574 68% 167,454 133,080 26% Weighted average common shares outstanding 164,892,979 164,874,175 - 164,880,489 164,874,175 - As at September 30 Net debt 1,183,754 1,133,869 4% Shareholders' equity 1,573,825 1,721,158 -9% Total assets 3,515,148 3,587,612 -2% 1excludes revenue from sale of third party volumes





Three Months Ended Sep 30 Nine Months Ended Sep 30 ($000 except per share) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities 48,074 64,913 150,169 241,993 Change in non-cash working capital 1,099 3,193 (13,472) 2,873 Performance based compensation - - - 2,291 Funds from operations 49,173 68,106 136,697 247,157 Funds from operations per share 0.30 0.41 0.83 1.50

Exploration & Development Activity

Third quarter 2020 drilling activity was spread throughout the Greater Sundance and Brazeau River areas and amongst both the liquids rich Cardium and drier Spirit River plays as shown in the following table:

Field Total Wells Drilled Zone Sundance Nosehill Wildhay Ansell Whitehorse Kisku/

Kakwa Brazeau Cardium 2 3 2 7 Viking 1 1 Notikewin 2 1 1 4 Falher 2 2 Wilrich 3 3 Bluesky 1 1 Total 9 3 3 3 18

Drilling and completion costs for the third quarter of 2020 continued their downward trend. Peyto expects 2020 drilling cost per meter and completion costs per stage will be the lowest in Company history. Repeated success with a new extended reach horizontal well design is contributing to the lower costs. No lost time incidents occurred in Q3 2020 as Peyto and its service providers safely executed operations in drilling, completions, pipelining, and facility installations all while dealing with the added concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

YTD Gross Hz Spuds 99 123 140 126 135 70 61 17 12 18 47 Measured Depth (m) 4,179 4,251 4,309 4,197 4,229 4,020 3,848 4,069 4,335 4,219 4,222 Drilling conducted ($MM/well) $2.72 $2.66 $2.16 $1.82 $1.90 $1.71 $1.62 $1.75 $1.69 $1.68 $1.71 $ per meter $651 $626 $501 $433 $450 $425 $420 $430 $390 $398 $404 Completion conducted ($MM/well) $1.63 $1.70 $1.21 $0.86 $1.00 $1.13 $1.01* $0.98 $0.97 $0.91 $0.93 Hz Length MD-TVD (m) 1,409 1,460 1,531 1,460 1,241 1,348 1,484 1,563 1,587 1,720 1,632 $ per Hz Length (m) $1,153 $1,166 $792 $587 $803 $835 $679 $624 $610 $528 $574 $ ‘000 per Stage $188 $168 $115 $79 $81 $51 $38 $38 $37 $34 $36

*excluding Peyto’s Wildhay Montney well.

Capital Expenditures

During the third quarter of 2020, Peyto invested 88% of total capital in well related expenditures, with $28.0 million in drilling, $20.1 million in completions and $6.0 million in wellsite equipment and tie-ins. A further $5.0 million was invested in facilities and major pipeline projects, and $2.5 million acquiring new land and seismic, for total capital investments of $61.6 million.

Peyto commissioned its Sundance water disposal well and associated pipeline during the quarter, along with several pipeline looping projects to debottleneck portions of the gathering system in the Greater Sundance area. This work, along with compressor upgrades and continued installation of reduced methane emission controllers, made up the majority of the $5 million in facility and pipeline expenditures. These reduced emission controllers have allowed Peyto to reduce it's methane emissions per boe of production by over 40% from 2016.

Commodity Prices

During Q3 2020 Peyto sold 34% of its natural gas at AECO, 9% at Emerson, 5% at Ventura, and 52% at Henry Hub. Benchmark prices, Peyto realized prices, and aggregate gas marketing diversification costs are shown below. Moving forward, the Company expects to continue to market more of its gas at hubs outside of AECO but expects that market diversification costs will be significantly reduced over time.

Benchmark Commodity Prices

Three Months ended September 30 2020 2019 AECO 7A monthly ($/GJ) 2.04 0.99 AECO 5A daily ($/GJ) 2.12 0.86 Emerson2 (US$/MMBTU) 1.78 1.90 NYMEX (US$/MMbtu) 1.95 2.33 Ventura daily (US$/MMbtu) 1.80 2.00 Dawn daily (US$/MMbtu) 1.82 2.13 Canadian WTI ($/bbl) 54.50 74.55 Conway C3 (US$/bbl) 19.54 15.10

Q3 2020 average CND/USD exchange rate of 1.332

Peyto Realized Commodity Prices by Component

Three Months ended September 30 2020 2019 Natural gas ($/mcf) 2.62 2.17 Gas marketing diversification activities ($/mcf) (1.01) (0.70) Gas hedging ($/mcf) 0.03 0.37 Oil, condensate and C5+ ($/bbl) 42.09 67.76 Butane and propane ($/bbl) 15.76 2.79 Oil and NGL hedging ($/bbl) (1.78) 2.26

Liquids prices are Peyto realized prices in Canadian dollars adjusted for fractionation, transportation, and market differentials.

Peyto natural gas has an average heating value of approximately 1.15 GJ/mcf

Details of Peyto’s ongoing marketing and diversification efforts are available on Peyto’s website at:

Financial Results

Approximately 36%, or $0.79/Mcfe, of Peyto’s unhedged revenue came from its associated condensate and natural gas liquids sales while 64%, or $1.38/Mcfe, is attributable to natural gas sales. Natural gas hedging increased revenue by $0.02/Mcfe while liquids hedging reduced revenue by $0.04/Mcfe for total revenue of $2.15/Mcfe. Cash costs of $1.01/Mcfe, included royalties of $0.14/Mcfe, operating costs of $0.32/Mcfe, transportation costs of $0.16/Mcfe, G&A of $0.04/Mcfe and interest costs of $0.35/Mcfe. Cash costs per unit of production were higher than Q3 2019 due to increased royalties and interest charges.

When the total cash costs of $1.01/Mcfe were deducted from realized revenues of $2.15/Mcfe, it resulted in a cash netback of $1.14/Mcfe or a 53% operating margin. Historical cash costs and operating margins are shown in the following table:

2017 2018 2019 2020 ($/Mcfe) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Revenue 3.44 3.36 3.24 3.50 3.54 3.20 3.27 3.03 3.20 2.60 2.50 2.76 2.30 1.73 2.15 Royalties 0.19 0.17 0.09 0.15 0.17 0.10 0.14 0.12 0.14 0.01 0.03 0.12 0.12 0.06 0.14 Op Costs 0.29 0.24 0.26 0.28 0.29 0.30 0.31 0.33 0.35 0.34 0.31 0.34 0.39 0.36 0.32 Transportation 0.17 0.18 0.17 0.16 0.13 0.18 0.19 0.19 0.19 0.19 0.19 0.19 0.19 0.17 0.16 G&A 0.04 0.05 0.03 0.03 0.08 0.05 0.03 0.04 0.06 0.05 0.05 0.02 0.04 0.04 0.04 Interest 0.20 0.21 0.21 0.21 0.24 0.26 0.27 0.27 0.28 0.30 0.31 0.31 0.29 0.33 0.35 Cash Costs 0.89 0.85 0.76 0.83 0.91 0.89 0.94 0.95 1.02 0.89 0.89 0.98 1.03 0.96 1.01 Netback 2.55 2.51 2.48 2.67 2.63 2.31 2.33 2.08 2.18 1.71 1.61 1.78 1.27 0.77 1.14 Operating Margin 74% 75% 76% 76% 74% 72% 71% 69% 68% 66% 64% 65% 55% 45% 53%

Depletion, depreciation, and amortization charges of $1.34/Mcfe, along with a provision for deferred tax and stock-based compensation payments reduced the cash netback to a loss of $0.26/Mcfe ($0.07/share). Dividends of $0.04/Mcfe ($0.01/share) were paid to shareholders in the quarter. No impairment charges were recorded in the quarter.

Activity Update

Peyto currently has 4 drilling rigs operating in the Greater Sundance and Brazeau core areas. These four rigs are scheduled to shut down in mid-December for the Christmas break but will resume drilling in early January. Since the end of the quarter, the Company has spud 11 wells, completed 10 wells, and brought on production 5 new wells. In addition, there are 7 wells at various stages of completion and tie-in.

Peyto’s recent efforts to increase horizontal lateral length and increase stimulation intensity has yielded impressive results across several areas and in several different formations. The 2020 capital program, so far, has achieved the lowest total drilling and completion cost per meter of stimulated reservoir, while still delivering superior production performance compared to previous years. This superior performance combined with the strong spot natural gas prices, has resulted in some of the highest rates of return achieved in the last five years. Historical costs and the average of the first six months of production are shown below.

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

YTD Wells Drilled 70 86 99 123 140 126 135 70 61 47 Measured Depth (m) 4,041 4,017 4,179 4,251 4,309 4,197 4,229 4,020 3,848 4,222 Stimulated Hz Lateral (m) 1,138 1,123 1,264 1,269 1,287 1,224 1,241 1,377 1,351 1,500 Total Avg Drill & Complete ($MM/well) $4.50 $4.28 $4.36 $4.31 $3.28 $2.59 $2.78 $2.78 $2.46 $2.63 D&C cost per meter of stimulated reservoir $3,954 $3,809 $3,445 $3,393 $2,549 $2,119 $2,236 $2,018 $1,823 $1,753 Average IP180 (boe/d) 426 403 674 466 501 455 441 349 383 520

Recently, the Company has started gathering and processing 8 mmcf/d of third-party production into Peyto’s under-utilized Sundance infrastructure. This will generate incremental fee revenue to Peyto while allowing the third party to share in Peyto’s lower cost structure. The Company is continuing its efforts in this regard in areas where pipeline and plant infrastructure have spare capacity and will not impact Peyto’s current volumes and future plans.

2021 Budget

The improved well performance and recent strength in both NYMEX and AECO natural gas prices, combined with the continued reduction in Peyto’s drilling and completion costs, which has lowered the cost to add new production, significantly improves the Company’s return on invested capital. Consistent with year two of Peyto’s strategic three-year plan, the Board of Directors is currently examining a go-forward capital program that invests available free cashflow into resource development opportunities. While specifics of the 2021 budget are not yet finalized, a capital program of $300 to $350 million, funded entirely from free cashflow, is being contemplated, which could add a projected of 33,000-39,000 boe/d, based on current on-stream metrics. This volume addition would more than offset the annual forecast of approximately 25% base decline on anticipated 2020 exit production of 85,000 boe/d. The 2020 exit production and subsequent base decline will depend on the timing of year end activity.

Peyto believes it currently has all the necessary equipment and service providers in place to execute the proposed capital program and has demonstrated during the year an ability to conduct operations safely and efficiently during the COVID 19 pandemic. While this proposed capital program will be funded entirely from available free cashflow, it should result in production, cashflow and earnings growth, as well as bring total leverage metrics in line, allowing Peyto to exit its covenant relief period with lenders earlier than originally contemplated. In addition, by the end of 2021, a significant portion of Peyto’s production that had been exposed to higher cost AECO-NYMEX basis will be subject to much lower market diversification costs, resulting in improved gas price realizations. The subsequent growth in free cashflow beyond 2021 could then be used for further debt repayment and increased dividends.

As always, Peyto will ensure any capital plans will be nimble with the ability to react to changes in commodity prices and the global economic environment, both of which continue to be volatile and uncertain.

Management Change

Mr. Timothy Louie, Peyto’s Vice President of Land, will be retiring at the end of November 2020. On behalf of directors, staff, and shareholders of Peyto, management would like to sincerely thank Mr. Louie for his contributions to Peyto over the last 9 years and wish him all the best in his retirement.

Outlook

The Peyto business model has always been a simple one. Use technical expertise to invest capital into internally generated drilling projects that achieve the highest possible return on that capital. After 22 successful years of deploying this strategy, Peyto has built one of the highest quality, lowest cost natural gas asset bases in the industry. At times, this strategy requires patience as it takes time to build value and quality through the drill bit, but after $6.3 billion in cumulative capital investment to drill 663 vertical wells and over 1,000 horizontal wells, which have delivered $6.4 billion in cumulative funds from operations, this approach has proven to deliver.

Globally, the outlook for natural gas continues to strengthen in recognition that it will be a critical part of any transition to a larger, cleaner, and reliable energy complex. Peyto remains confident that demand for the products it is developing today, will only grow in the future.

Conference Call and Webcast

Management’s Discussion and Analysis/Financial Statements

