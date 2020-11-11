Generates positive free cash flow and maintains strong cash position through Q3

Strong system-wide sales recovery with more than 70% sequential increase vs Q2

Same store sales benefitted from average cheque growth vs prior year

Advancement of strategic agenda continues with North American launch of all-new Freshii app,

rollout of dinner plates in Canada and a new streamlined operating model in the US

Continued deployment of significant investment funds to support franchisees (as announced in Q2 2020)

CPG business completes successful Q3 launch with ONroute travel hubs

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health and wellness brand Freshii Inc. (TSX: FRII) (“Freshii” or, the “Company”) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 27, 2020 (“Q3 2020”).

“Although the rolling phases of the COVID-19 pandemic have continued to present significant hurdles for the restaurant industry, we are pleased that our Freshii locations maintained the majority of their Q2 and early Q3 sales recovery through the balance of the third quarter,” said Matthew Corrin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Freshii. “Despite pandemic related challenges, we have continued to execute against our strategic agenda and make sound investments to support our franchisees, all while taking prudent steps to actively manage the Company’s cash position. We recently successfully introduced the North American market to our new Freshii ordering app, with future phases to include an enhanced loyalty program and a white-label delivery option for Freshii guests. We are encouraged by early download and digital sales trends and look forward to leveraging our new digital platform to continue to remove friction and increase personalization for our guests. We have also continued to invest in the expansion of our share of the dinner daypart, with the recent launch of chef-inspired Plates in Q4, including a selection of proteins and healthy sides, across our Canadian network. We remain optimistic about the opportunity to continue to grow our omnichannel health and wellness brand and are pleased by the results of our Q3 rollout with ONroute travel hubs and the subsequent extension of that partnership.”

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter

Same-store sales growth was (26.8%) for Q3 2020;

Net closures of 10 locations during Q3 2020, comprised of 14 closures and 4 openings;

System-wide sales were $27.5 million in Q3 2020, compared to $49.2 million for the 13-week period ended September 29, 2019 (“Q3 2019”), representing a decrease of $21.7 million or 44%;

Royalty revenue and coordination fees totaled $3.0 million for Q3 2020, a decrease of $1.8 million or 37% compared to Q3 2019;

Net loss was $0.2 million for Q3 2020, compared to net loss of $0.4 million in Q3 2019;

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.4 million for Q3 2020, compared to $1.7 million for Q3 2019; and

Free cash flow was $0.3 million for Q3 2020, compared to $1.5 million for Q3 2019.



2020 Strategic Pillars

The Company has outlined 3 strategic pillars for 2020 to help accelerate its short-term recovery and position the brand for long-term growth:

Focus on Core Business

Digital and Delivery Acceleration Develop Dinner as a Second Daypart



Focus on Core Business

In Q3 2020 and into the current quarter, the Company has continued to invest in the long-term success of its franchised restaurant network. Following on from the successful completion of a Canada-wide rollout of our new elevated chicken in the prior quarter, the Company has recently begun in-market testing of an all-new superfood smoothie lineup that includes brand new flavours like Banana Nut Crunch and Spurilina as well as a reimagination of Freshii classics like Tropical Mango and Strawberrii-Banana. We intend to continue to innovate, test and rollout new menu items that customer data indicates are of interest to our guests in the coming periods. Additionally, the Company has rolled out a streamlined menu in a number of its locations, as further discussed below.

Digital and Delivery Acceleration

Following on from the completion in the prior quarter of the rollout of both UberEats and Doordash partnerships across 90% of serviceable locations across North America, the Company has now also completed the phase 1 launch of its new, frictionless mobile app. In the coming periods, the Company plans to introduce a new loyalty program and white-label delivery functionality to the app, which we expect to further strengthen the online connection we have with our guests.

Develop Dinner as a Second Daypart

Freshii continues to see an increase in the dinner daypart as a percentage of sales as compared to pre-COVID-19 periods. In late October following a successful market test, Freshii has now completed a limited time only cross-Canada launch of the Company’s new dinner plates platform, complete with family meal options and sides and available for dine in, takeout or delivery. We remain excited about dinner as a second daypart opportunity and intend to continue to invest in this area.

Franchisee Incremental Investment Program

As the Company announced last quarter, Freshii is funding an investment program to help accelerate the sales recovery of our restaurants. Through this fund, we will be supporting our restaurant network in the following areas:

the launch and adoption of Freshii’s new mobile app;



incremental marketing and loyalty investments;



the implementation of an enhanced customer experience program; and



direct support for restaurants that have been more significantly impacted by COVID-19 by reducing their supply chain delivery costs.

The Company has begun to deploy these amounts, partially funded by the Company’s cost management initiatives to continue to support our franchise partners and enable our brand to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic with momentum.

Freshii CPG Extends Partnership with ONroute

In addition to continuing to work with its current retail partners, including Walmart Canada, Shell, Air Canada and others, following a successful 23-site summer 2020 launch, Freshii and ONroute intend to extend their partnership going forward. The Company remains committed to investing-in and growing its CPG business line.

Cost Base Management and Liquidity

We have maintained a strong stable cash position through the pandemic to date, with $31.2 million (C$41.8 million) on hand as at September 27, 2020. We are committed to maintaining adequate liquidity and financial flexibility throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, while also investing in strategic priorities across both our restaurant and CPG divisions. We intend to continue to make efforts in order to maintain our strong cash position in the coming quarters while continuing to reinvest for growth in our restaurant and CPG divisions.

The Company also continues to assist franchise partners in managing their restaurant level cost base. To that end, the Company has introduced to many of its franchise locations a limited, more streamlined, menu, that allows for improvement in food, labour and operational costs. Assisting our restaurants in managing costs, while still delivering the quality service and products that our guests have come to expect, is key to protecting franchise partner profitability as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to challenge consumer traffic.

Investor Conference Call



The Company will host an investor conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 12, 2020, to review financial results for the third quarter ended September 27, 2020.

About Freshii

Freshii is a health and wellness brand on a mission to help citizens of the world live better by making healthy eating convenient and affordable. With a diverse and completely customizable menu of breakfast, soups, salads, wraps, bowls, burritos, frozen yogurt, juices, and smoothies served in an eco-friendly environment, Freshii caters to every taste and dietary preference.

Since it was founded in 2005, Freshii has grown to operate 420 restaurants in 15 countries around the world.

Since it was founded in 2005, Freshii has grown to operate 420 restaurants in 15 countries around the world. Now, guests can energize with Freshii’s menu anywhere from cosmopolitan cities and fitness clubs to sports arenas and airplanes.

Non-IFRS Measures and Industry Metrics

Selected Quarterly Consolidated Information

The following table summarizes our results of operations for the 13 and 39 week periods ended September 27, 2020 and September 29, 2019, respectively:

For the 13 weeks ended (in thousands) September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 Amount Percent of

Total

Revenue Amount Percent of

Total

Revenue Revenue Franchise revenue $ 3,324 93 % $ 5,178 88 % Company-owned store revenue 233 7 679 12 Total revenue 3,557 100 5,857 100 Costs and expenses Cost of sales 249 7 599 10 Selling, general and administrative 2,930 82 3,561 62 Depreciation and amortization 693 19 1,243 21 Share based compensation expense 507 14 498 9 Total costs and expenses 4,379 122 5,901 102 Income before interest, foreign exchange & income taxes (822 ) (22 ) (44 ) (2 ) Interest income, net 32 1 (33 ) (1 ) Foreign exchange loss (gain) 158 4 (71 ) (1 ) Income before income tax expense (1,012 ) (27 ) 60 - Income tax expense (820 ) (23 ) 475 8 Net loss (192 ) (5 ) (415 ) (8 ) Currency translation adjustment 642 18 (413 ) (7 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 450 13 % $ (828 ) (14 %)





For the 39 weeks ended (in thousands) September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 Amount Percent of

Total

Revenue Amount Percent of

Total

Revenue Revenue Franchise revenue $ 9,848 92 % $ 14,826 88 % Company-owned store revenue 852 8 1,952 12 Total revenue 10,700 100 16,778 100 Costs and expenses Cost of sales 788 7 1,743 10 Selling, general and administrative 10,110 94 10,735 65 Depreciation and amortization 2,906 27 2,182 13 Share based compensation expense 1,636 15 1,157 7 Total costs and expenses 15,440 143 15,817 95 Income before interest, foreign exchange & income taxes (4,740 ) (43 ) 961 5 Interest income, net (8 ) - (117 ) (1 ) Foreign exchange loss (gain) (169 ) (2 ) 155 1 Income before income tax expense (4,563 ) (41 ) 923 5 Income tax expense (1,360 ) (13 ) 802 5 Net loss (3,203 ) (30 ) 121 - Currency translation adjustment (869 ) (8 ) 860 5 Comprehensive income (loss) $ (4,072 ) (38 %) $ 981 6 %









The following table summarizes our Consolidated Statement of Balance Sheet Information as at September 27, 2020 and December 29, 2019:

(in thousands) As at

September

27, 2020 As at

December

29, 2019 Cash $ 31,234 $ 31,615 Total assets 49,258 53,046 Equity 31,324 33,921









The following table shows our cash flows information for the 39 week periods ended September 27, 2020 and September 29, 2019, respectively:

For the 39 weeks ended (in thousands) September

27, 2020 September

29, 2019 Net cash provided by operations $ 808 $ 3,484 Net cash used in investing (356 ) (755 ) Net cash used in financing (246 ) (368 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash $ 206 $ 2,361









The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, free cash flow conversion, Adjusted Net Income to the most directly comparable IFRS financial performance measure:

For the 13 weeks ended For the 39 weeks ended (in thousands) September

27, 2020 September

29, 2019 September

27, 2020 September

29, 2019 Net loss $ (192 ) $ (415 ) $ (3,203 ) $ 121 Interest income, net 32 (33 ) (8 ) (117 ) Income tax expense (820 ) 475 (1,360 ) 802 Depreciation and amortization 693 1,243 2,906 2,182 EBITDA (287 ) 1,270 (1,665 ) 2,988 Adjustments: Share-based compensation expense(1) 507 498 1,636 1,157 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 158 (71 ) (169 ) 155 Other costs(2) - - 1,577 412 Adjusted EBITDA 378 1,697 1,379 4,712 Constant currency remeasurement - (4 ) - (34 ) Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis $ 378 $ 1,693 $ 1,379 $ 4,678 Less capital expenditures 55 148 393 515 Free cash flow $ 323 $ 1,549 $ 986 $ 4,197 Free cash flow conversion 85.4 % 91.3 % 71.5 % 89.1 % Net loss (192 ) (415 ) (3,203 ) 121 Adjustments: Share-based compensation expense(1) 507 498 1,636 1,157 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 158 (71 ) (169 ) 155 Other costs(2) - - 1,577 412 Related tax effects(3) (176 ) (113 ) (807 ) (457 ) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 297 $ (101 ) $ (966 ) $ 1,388

Notes:

(1) In the 39 week periods ended September 27, 2020 and September 29, 2019, the Company granted RSUs to executive officers, management, employees, and non-management directors of the Company in conjunction with an annual employee grant.

(2) For the 39 week period ended September 27, 2020, represents an accrual for accounting purposes of certain professional fees associated with one-time investments in the Company’s growth strategy. See also “Selling, General and Administrative” in “Results of Operations” section in the Company’s related Management Discussion and Analysis, available on www.sedar.com. For the 39 week period ended September 29, 2019, represents expenses related to severance costs to employees previously employed by the Company.

(3) Related tax effects are calculated at statutory rates in Canada or U.S. depending on adjustment.

The Company’s condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the 13 and 39 week periods ended September 27, 2020 and the relevant Management’s Discussion and Analysis documents, are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.





