WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2020 – Stuffed Foods LLC, a Wilmington, Mass., establishment is recalling approximately 1,818 pounds of snack products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The product contains soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.







The frozen snack product, “Mac & Cheese Bites,” may actually contain frozen “Buffalo Style Chicken Poppers” that were produced on Sept. 28, 2020. The following product is subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF Only)]







9.75-oz. carton containing a plastic bag with 12 pieces of “Mac & Cheese Bites” and lot code 20272 or package code BEST IF USED BY: MAR 22 2022 on the end panel of the carton.



These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.







The problem was discovered after the firm received a customer complaint that a “Mac & Cheese Bite” carton contained “Buffalo Style Chicken Poppers.”







There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.







FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.







FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.







Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact David Robinson, President, Stuffed Foods LLC, at (978) 203-0370.







Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.







