Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Takekai International, a professional Asset Management firm that offers comprehensive investment management capabilities that span nearly all segments of the global capital markets, today announced that FOOTPRINT® 2020, its annual gathering of independent registered investment advisors (RIAs), features a robust content program. Designed to provide advisors with a combination of forward-looking insights and practical learning opportunities, the agenda for 2020 includes a diverse range of presenters, ranging from visionary thinkers to world-renowned academics. The rich diversity of content is offered to help RIAs shape opportunities for continued growth and success as they manage their firms today and prepare them for the future.

“FOOTPRINT is a place to learn and grow as an advisor and become enriched as an individual. We’re already seeing strong interest for many of the sessions through early registration, which points to advisors being eager to explore the array of valuable content intended to benefit their firms and their clients.” said Daisuke G. Tamura, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Takekai International.

Among the highlights on this year’s agenda is a debate titled “Can the markets be predicted?” Takekai International will present viewpoints in a traditional debate format, arguing their positions on asset allocation, return expectations, portfolio construction, and how to set customer’s expectations.

FOOTPRINT® 2020 will offer an expanded number of learning opportunities. Among the 50 education sessions are presenters encompassing a wide range of perspectives and ideas who also reflect diversity of age, gender and ethnicity.

“The content for advisors this year reflects the realities of today’s RIA firms, many of whom are at an important intersection between managing current growth and success, and identifying a need to evolve in order to capture the significant growth opportunities that lie ahead.”

As previously announced, the event also features a lineup of prominent keynote speakers. The complete list of attendees will be announced in a future press release.

About Takekai International

Takekai International offers comprehensive investment management capabilities that span nearly all segments of the global capital markets. The firm’s investment solutions, tailored to the unique return and risk objectives of institutional clients in more than 40 countries, draw on a robust body of proprietary research and a collaborative culture that encourages independent thought and healthy debate. Customers are the reason the firm exists and are at the heart of everything Takekai International does. That is why we seek to provide superior investment results, exceptional service, and multiple layers of risk management.

﻿

﻿Contact ﻿Pavel Hajek - ﻿+81-905-5567-185

﻿http://takekai-international.com/index.php

##KISS PR NEWS DISCLAIMER##

This news has been published for the above source. If you purchase any items using the product and services mentioned in the link, read and accept the terms at your own risk. — Content creator did not involve the KISS PR news desk in the creation or image in this content. — KISS PR, and its distribution partners are not directly or indirectly responsible for any claims made in the above statements. — Contact the vendor of the product directly. — KISS PR or its distribution partners are not responsible for news ranking or SEO of news and its rankings. Ultimately it is always a final decision of distribution partners, and how it indexes on search engines and distribution sites. — KISS PR, or its distribution partners have no control / cannot change any ranks factors. Story.KissPR.com

﻿