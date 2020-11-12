Key information relating to the cash dividend for SalMar ASA:
Dividend amount: NOK 13.00
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 4 December 2020
Ex-date: 7 December 2020
Record date: 8 December 2020
Payment date: 16 December 2020
Date of approval (and conditionality): 4 December 2020. The distribution of the dividend is conditional upon approval by the general meeting on 4 December 2020.
For further information, please contact:
Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Oslo Børs' Continuing Obligations
SalMar ASA
Kverva, NORWAY
SalMar ASA LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: