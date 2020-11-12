UBISOFT’S ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA DELIVERS

MASSIVE DAY ONE PLAYER ENGAGEMENT

Critically Acclaimed as “Ubisoft’s Best Assassin's Creed to Date" 1, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Doubles Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s Players on Launch Day

Paris, France — November 12, 2020 — Today, Ubisoft® announced exceptional player activity for Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla, the latest iteration of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, released on November 10. The number of active players on launch day for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla doubled that of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, a trend that is expected to continue as sales of the new generation of consoles increase. A testament to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla delivering on players’ expectations for its fascinating world and immersive narrative, the game has reached high levels of viewership and engagement on Twitch and YouTube that surpass any Ubisoft game launch to date.

“We are humbled by the reception from the players and extremely proud of what our teams have accomplished with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which builds on the amazing success of its predecessors,” said Yves Guillemot, Ubisoft co-founder and CEO. “In the context of COVID-19, shipping Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on no less than seven platforms is an incredible achievement for all of the teams involved around the world. We are excited to greet players on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 with a game that unleashes the power of the new hardware. This paves the way for an exciting holiday, with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla set to be one of this season’s biggest hits.”

The successful launch of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla once again demonstrates Ubisoft’s achievement in continuing to drive the franchise forward. Since Assassin’s Creed Origins, Ubisoft set to reinvent the Assassin’s Creed experience starting with fight and player progression in Assassin’s Creed Origins and a brand-new take on narrative choice in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla builds on these two games to offer the ultimate Assassin’s Creed experience, one that will delight both longtime fans and newcomers to the franchise.

With development led by Ubisoft Montreal2, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla offers players the captivating experience of playing as Eivor, a legendary Viking warrior, driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD. Players can relive the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped dual-wielding combat system and experience new gameplay features such as raids, assaults, and the settlement, as well as a revamped progression and gear upgrade system. Political alliances, combat decisions and dialogue choices can influence the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, so players must choose wisely to protect their clan’s home and their future.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation®4, the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, as well as on Stadia, Amazon Luna and Ubisoft’s subscription service, Ubisoft+. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will release on PlayStation®5 alongside the launch of the console on November 12.

For more information about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, please visit assassinscreed.com.

For the latest news on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and other Ubisoft games, visit news.ubisoft.com.

“Assassin's Creed Valhalla Review - Valhalla is Ubisoft's best Assassin's Creed to date." – PC Gamer. Retrieved from https://www.pcgamer.com/uk/assassins-creed-valhalla-review Associate studios are Ubisoft Sofia, Ubisoft Singapore, Ubisoft Montpellier Ubisoft Barcelona, Ubisoft Kyiv, Ubisoft Bordeaux, Ubisoft Shanghai, Ubisoft Chengdu, Ubisoft Philippines, Ubisoft Quebec, Ubisoft Bucharest, Ubisoft Pune, with additional help from external partner Sperasoft.

About Assassin’s Creed

Since it first launched in 2007, the Assassin’s Creed series has sold more than 140 million games worldwide. The franchise is now established as one of the best-selling series in video game history. Recognized for having some of the richest, most engrossing storytelling in the industry, Assassin’s Creed transcends video games, branching out into numerous other entertainment media.

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry®, For Honor®, Just Dance®, Watch Dogs®, Tom Clancy’s video game series including Ghost Recon®, Rainbow Six® and The Division®. The teams throughout Ubisoft’s worldwide network of studios and business offices are committed to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. For the 2019–20 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €1,534 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.

© 2020 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Assassin’s Creed, Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries. Stadia, the Stadia beacon, and related marks and logos are trademarks of Google LLC. Amazon, Luna, and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

