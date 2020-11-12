Grieg Seafood ASA will release its third quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 6:00 a.m. CET. At the same time the company will publish an update on the company’s ambitions, strategy and priorities going forward.

CEO Andreas Kvame and CFO Atle Harald Sandtorv will present the results and the capital markets update by webcast the same day at 8:00 a.m. CET.

The presentations and the subsequent Q&A will be held in Norwegian. An English transcript of the presentations will be made available at www.griegseafood.com after the presentation.

The presentation can be accessed at www.griegseafood.com, or with the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20201117_3





For further enquiries, please contact:

Andreas Kvame, CEO

Cell phone: +47 907 71 441

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO

Cell phone +47 908 45 252





About Grieg Seafood



Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers, targeting 90 000 tonnes of harvest (GWT) in 2020.

Our farms are in Finnmark and Rogaland in Norway, British Columbia and Newfoundland in Canada, and Shetland in the UK. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. More than 900 people are employed by the Company globally. Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood’s operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare drive economic profitability.









