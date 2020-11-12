Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited
Eurocastle Releases Third Quarter 2020 Interim Management Statement
Guernsey, 12 November 2020 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) today has released its interim management statement for the quarter ended 30 September 2020.
Q3 2020 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
¨Adjusted Net Asset Value (“NAV”)1 of €13.8 million, or €7.46 per share2, up €0.20 per share vs. €7.26 per share at 30 June 2020 due to:
|Q2 2020 NAV
|Q3 CASH Movement
|Q3 FV Movement
|Q3 2020 NAV
|€ million
|€ per share
|€ million
|€ per share
|€ million
|€ per share
|€ million
|€ per share
|Real Estate Funds
|10.3
|5.57
|(2.2)
|(1.19)
|0.4
|0.20
|8.5
|4.58
|Italian NPLs & Other Loans
|1.1
|0.60
|(0.0)
|(0.00)
|0.1
|0.07
|1.2
|0.67
|Net Corporate Cash3
|2.0
|1.09
|2.2
|1.19
|(0.1)
|(0.07)
|4.1
|2.21
|Adjusted NAV
|13.4
|7.26
|-
|-
|0.4
|0.20
|13.8
|7.46
CASH & MARKET OUTLOOK
NOTICE:
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
For investment portfolio information, please refer to the Company’s most recent Financial Report, which is available on the Company’s website (www.eurocastleinv.com).
ABOUT EUROCASTLE
Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company, focused on Italian performing and non-performing loans, Italian loan servicing platforms and other real estate related assets in Italy. On 18 November 2019, the Company announced a plan to realise the majority of its assets with the aim of accelerating the return of value to shareholders. The Company will not currently seek material new investments from the proceeds of the realisation but will continue to support its existing investments to the extent required in order to optimise returns and distribute cash to shareholders when available (the “Realisation Plan”). For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, future commitments to sell real estate and achievement of disposal targets, availability of investment and divestment opportunities, timing or certainty of completion of acquisitions and disposals, the operating performance of our investments and financing needs. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “potential”, “intend”, “expect”, “endeavor”, “seek”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “overestimate”, “underestimate”, “believe”, “could”, “project”, “predict”, "project", “continue”, “plan”, “forecast” or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, discuss future expectations, describe future plans and strategies, contain projections of results of operations or of financial condition or state other forward-looking information. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is limited. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, its actual results and performance may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results or stated expectations including the risks regarding Eurocastle’s ability to declare dividends or achieve its targets regarding asset disposals or asset performance.
1 In light of the Realisation Plan announced on 18 November 2019, the Adjusted NAV reflects additional reserves for future costs and potential liabilities, which have not been accounted for under the IFRS NAV. The IFRS NAV as at 30 September 2020 is €30.5 million, or €16.46 per share.
2 Per share calculations for Eurocastle throughout this document are based on the weighted average shares of 1,853,328 for the period under review.
3 Reflects corporate cash net of liabilities and additional reserves.
Eurocastle Investment Limited
London, UNITED KINGDOM
Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn: Mark Woodall
Tel: +44 1481 723450