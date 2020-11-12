Luxembourg – 12 November 2020 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) (the “Company”) in accordance with the Oslo Børs rules, today announced the details of awards under its 2018 Long-Term Incentive Plan (the “Plan”) approved by the Board on 11 November 2020.



The Company will make awards of 1,120,000 performance shares, subject to the Plan’s performance conditions, on 12 November 2020.

The following Primary Insiders were awarded performance shares under the Plan and subsequently hold the following shares and options:

Name Position Performance Shares Awarded Total Performance Shares(¹) Total Owned Shares Total Options John Evans Chief Operating Officer 50,000 170,196 81,873 Nil Ricardo Rosa Chief Financial Officer 35,000 124,356 42,345 Nil Olivier Blaringhem EVP – Surf & Conventional 30,000 92,631 14,105 Nil Stuart Fitzgerald EVP – Strategy & Commercial 30,000 103,704 18,774 Nil Phil Simons EVP – Projects & Operations 30,000 88,387 4,447 Nil Steph McNeill EVP - Renewables 30,000 88,718 4,778 Nil Nathalie Louys General Counsel 28,000 87,098 27,663 Nil Kate Lyne EVP – Human Resources 25,000 68,258 14,491 Nil

¹Total performance shares held include the awards made in 2020 and represent the maximum award due to vest assuming all performance conditions are met.

This message is submitted on behalf of the Company and Subsea 7 S.A., as well as the named Primary Insiders.

