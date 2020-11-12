Aspo Plc

Aspo Group CEO Aki Ojanen to retire in 2021

Aspo Group’s Chief Executive Officer Aki Ojanen has informed the Group’s Board of Directors that he will use the opportunity to retire in 2021 at the age of sixty. Aspo's Board of Directors has started the application process for a new CEO, and in accordance with the jointly agreed schedule, Ojanen's successor will start as the Group's new CEO by the end of 2021.

"I have been privileged to lead Aspo for twelve years. During this time, the company has grown and internationalized strongly. Acquisitions and investments have been made especially in the western markets, and in the eastern markets we have successfully focused on organic growth. The company has a good financial position and strong earnings potential. I feel this is a natural moment to leave my position as the CEO. Aspo Group can continue to move forward to the post-pandemic era on a sound basis, led by a new CEO in 2021,” said CEO Aki Ojanen.

“Aki Ojanen has had a long and respectable career in Aspo Group. He first joined the Board of Aspo's subsidiary, after which he became the Group’s Deputy CEO and further CEO, with the aim to internationalize and grow Aspo's business. He is one of the longest-serving CEOs of listed companies in Finland for a reason, and the company's results and strong cash flow will continue to enable Aspo to evolve as an international conglomerate. Aki will continue as the CEO and the Chairman of the Boards of Aspo’s subsidiaries as usual until the new CEO starts during 2021,” said Gustav Nyberg, Chairman of the Board of Aspo Group.



Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in the Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding B-to-B customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.



