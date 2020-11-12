The top early Google Pixel cell phone deals for Black Friday, including all the latest Pixel 4, 4a, 4XL, 5, 3, and 3a (XL) deals



Early Black Friday Google Pixel 5, 4, 4a, 3, and 3a deals for 2020 have landed. Review the top offers on Google Pixel 4a , 4XL, 3XL, and 3a XL. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Google Pixel Deals:

Google Pixel 5 is the latest from Google’s flagship line. It runs on the latest Android 11 OS, has a second ultra-wide camera, and higher battery capacity than any previous Pixel phone. The Pixel 5 also includes a 6.2-inch OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and an IP68 rated water-resistant, aluminum body. Another good option is the Pixel 4. It features a 12MP Dual-Pixel lens and a 16MP telephoto lens, with a 5.7" display, while the Pixel 4XL gives you 6.3" of OLED display and 6GB of RAM with 64 or 128GB memory.

