EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 12 NOVEMBER 2020 AT 9:50
Eezy Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hanna Lehto
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Eezy Oyj
LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54_20201112092346_4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-11-11
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000322326
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 500 Unit price: 4.95 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 500 Volume weighted average price: 4.95 EUR
Additional information:
Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
Eezy Oyj
Turku, FINLAND
