BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire, a high-growth vertical payments company, today released a playbook to help companies within the travel industry adapt to the changes brought on by COVID-19 and kickstart growth into 2021. The guide, “Bouncing Back 2021 Playbook: Tips, Trends, and Strategies for Resilient Travel Companies,” draws from industry experts to share actionable insights into how companies can grow their business despite the headwinds posed by the coronavirus.
“The coronavirus has upended the travel industry to such an extreme that, for most companies, the old way of doing business is not sustainable,” said Colin Smyth, head of travel at Flywire. “Consumers have completely reset their expectations for what constitutes a safe, yet enjoyable experience. By adapting to current customer demand and putting the right tools in place, travel companies will set themselves up for long term success.”
The key takeaways from Flywire’s new framework for travel companies include:
Flywire and a team of industry experts will be hosting a live webinar that unveils the findings of the playbook in detail on November 12th at 12:00 pm ET. Interested participants can sign up here.
About Flywire
Flywire is a high-growth vertical payments company trusted by organizations around the world to deliver on their customers’ most important moments. Unlike other companies, Flywire is proven to solve vertical-specific payment and receivables problems for organizations that deliver high-value services. Whether in education, healthcare, travel or technology, Flywire has vertical-specific insight and technology that allows organizations to optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges. To date, Flywire has processed over $16 billion in total payments volume for over 2,000 clients around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, USA and has offices around the world. For more information, visit www.flywire.com. Follow Flywire on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
