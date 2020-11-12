SATO Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 12st November 2020 at 10:00 am



SATO Corporation will publish the financial statements bulletin for year 2020 on Thursday, 11 February 2021.



Interim reports and Half year financial report for year 2021 will be published as follows:





12 May 2021 Interim report 1 January - 31 March 2021

16 July 2021 Half year financial report 1 January - 30 June 2021

11 November 2021 Interim report 1 January - 30 September 2021



SATO Corporation’s Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday, 25 March 2021.



All releases will be published on the stock exchange website and also at the address www.sato.fi/pressreleases





For more information please contact:

SATO Corporation

Markku Honkasalo, CFO, phone +358 201 34 4226 and +358 50 598 8728



DISTRIBUTION: NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd., Euronext Dublin, main media, www.sato.fi





