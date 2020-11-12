LONDON, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaMath, acclaimed independent advertising technology company for leading brands and agencies, announced full support for Twitter Social Display Ads through its partnership with Spaceback, the global leader in Social Display, building upon the MediaMath Spaceback partnership announced earlier this month.

Twitter remains one of the most valuable channels for brands and influencers to reach consumers. With this partnership, MediaMath becomes the first Demand Side Platform (DSP) integrated with Spaceback to combine Twitter Social Display Ads with programmatic distribution for increased reach.

Spaceback is the AdTech startup that created Social Display. Spaceback can take a social media post (from Instagram, Facebook, Linkedin, Pinterest or Twitter), and within a matter of seconds turn this into a traditional online display format which can be used across all programmatic activity.

With MediaMath and Spaceback’s partnership, marketers are able to seamlessly activate Spaceback Social Display advertising within current and future media buys on MediaMath’s platform. Spaceback provides the creative workflow automation of ad tag and in-unit engagement tracking, while MediaMath delivers the most responsive, accountable and high performance advertising technology for brands to buy addressable media. Together, MediaMath and Spaceback can deliver campaigns that perform better across a range of metrics.

This latest innovation means that MediaMath customers, both brands and agencies, can use the MediaMath platform and its integration with Spaceback to take tweets from Twitter to use as standard display advertising anywhere online. Spaceback is the only platform that allows marketers to do this instantly and at scale. As the first and most comprehensive social display offering, Spaceback supports the largest variety of social networks, the most format types, the greatest number of ad sizes, and is the only platform to provide dynamic social validation data elements for a more authentic and better consumer experience.

The coronavirus pandemic has continued to keep consumers out of physical stores with the UK Office of National Statistics reporting that ecommerce, as a share of retails sales, spiked in the UK as high as 33%—a 2x increase over last year. According to McKinsey Digital, European consumer adoption of digital has accelerated by years in the timespan of only a few months, jumping from 81% to 95%.

“2020 has put Social Display in the spotlight like never before,” reports Casey Saran, Spaceback CEO, “With the pandemic and Facebook boycott, Social Display is accelerating amongst brands globally. Already, MediaMath customers are seeing a 50% CTR performance increase over standard banners, and we're thrilled to expand their reach through Twitter Social Display Ads.”

“The pandemic and the Facebook controversies have forced brands to examine their disproportionate dependence on spend in social,” said Danny Sepulveda, SVP Policy and Advocacy at MediaMath. ”Spaceback and MediaMath make it easy for them to diversify that spend out onto the open internet using the same creative while avoiding the pitfalls and opacity of walled garden platforms. Combined with our brand safety capabilities and tools for opening up safe open internet content for targeting, together, we will help shape and preserve the open Internet for ad supported innovation, commerce, and discourse.”

With 80% of Twitter users outside of the U.S., international adoption of Twitter, along with Facebook and Instagram remains a key initiative. To support MediaMath in Europe, Spaceback has opened a London office led by Senior Advertising Executive Craig Mytton (AppNexus/Xandr, Rubicon Project/Magnite, Essence).

About Spaceback

Launched in 2018 by serial AdTech entrepreneurs Casey Saran and Joe Hall, Spaceback is the AdTech startup that created Social Display. Their creative automation platform is purpose-built for the programmatic era and generates better performing creative at a fraction of the cost of standard banners. The firm maintains offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and previously received funding from MathCapital, FreakOut, Gambit Ventures. More information about Spaceback can be found by visiting https://www.spaceback.com including the following social media channels: LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About MediaMath

MediaMath helps the world's top brands deliver personalized digital advertising across all connected touchpoints. Over 9,500 marketers in 42 countries use our enterprise software every day to launch, analyze, and optimize their digital advertising campaigns across display, native, mobile, video, audio, digital out of home, and advanced TV formats. Founded in 2007 as a pioneer in "programmatic" advertising, MediaMath is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech for three years in a row and has won Best Account Support by a Technology Company for two years in a row in the AdExchanger Awards.

MediaMath initiated an industry-wide effort to create a 100% accountable, addressable and aligned supply chain through SOURCE ecosystem. SOURCE by MediaMath is an alliance of agencies, brands, tech companies, and content owners designed to provide long-term sustainable solutions for a clean digital media supply chain with brand-safe, viewable inventory and low fraud. In its first six months, the SOURCE initiative secured partners such as Magnite, LiveRamp, Merkle, TVSquared, IRIS.TV, White Ops and Inscape, and has empowered MediaMath to launch the ecosystem's full capabilities as the industry adjusts to new challenges and policies. MediaMath has offices in 15 cities worldwide and is headquartered in New York City. To learn more about how MediaMath helps innovative marketers delight their customers and drive real business outcomes, follow us at @mediamath or visit http://www.mediamath.com

Press contact MediaMath

Jessica Hodgson, Jessica.Hodgson@powerscourt-group.com

Press contact Spaceback

Joe Hall, joe@spaceback.com