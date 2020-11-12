Dublin, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of the report includes an overview of the global market for enteral feeding devices and analyses of global market trends, using 2019 as the base year and forecasting 2020 through 2025 with compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections.
The report discusses technological, application, regulatory and economic trends that impact the market. It also explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market and current trends within the industry.
Increased pre-term birth rates, aging population growth, increased prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, GI and neurological disorders, and increased awareness of enteral nutrition, as well as rapid healthcare progress in emerging countries, are expected to drive the market, as is the increasing need for enteral feeding devices such as feeding tubes and administration sets for COVID-19 care. However, the market is restrained due to factors such as high competitiveness and pricing pressure.
The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global enteral feeding devices market.
The Report Includes:
- 24 data tables and 19 additional tables
- An overview of the global enteral feeding devices market
- Analyses of the global market trends, with corresponding market analysis data for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Highlights of current and future market potential for various equipment used in enteral feeding devices, as well as its product segments and key market developments
- Estimation of the market size and market forecast for enteral feeding devices, with detailed market share analysis on the basis of product types and their subsegments, end users, application areas, and major geographical regions
- Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, and other emerging economies
- Insights into the current market trends, opportunities and restraints, regulatory framework, and industry value chain analysis of the enteral feeding market
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on enteral feeding medical devices and product sub-segments
- Regulatory structures and parameters required for approval or clearance of enteral feeding medical devices in some key countries
- Profile descriptions of the leading market participants, including Abbott, Fresenius Kabi AG, Boston Scientific Corp., Medtronic (Covidien), Nestle S.A. and Groupe Danone
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Market Estimates
- Information Sources
- Primary Research
- Secondary Research
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Introduction to Enteral Feeding Devices
- Medical Applications
- Infants
- Dementia
- Intensive Care Unit
- Mechanical Obstruction and Dysmotility
- Gastrointestinal Track Surgery
- Enteral Feeding Pumps
- Enteral Feeding Device Products: Technical Considerations
- Enteral Feeding Devices Pump Safety
- Enteral Feeding Pump Misconnections
- Enteral Feeding Pump Mechanisms
- Feeding Pump Casing Composition
- Nasoenteric Feeding Tubes
- Nasoenteric Feeding Tube Technical Considerations
- Nasojejunal and Nasoduodenal Tubes
- Nasogastric Tubes
- Gastrostomy Tubes
- Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy Tube Application Techniques
- Low-Profile Gastrostomy Tube Application Techniques
- Complications of Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy Tubes
- Jejunostomy Tubes
- Surgical Jejunostomy
- Jejunostomy Tube Technical Considerations
- Indications
- Financial Considerations
- Extended Research on Future Areas
Chapter 4 Medical Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Aging Global Population
- Premature Births
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Rise in Metabolic Disorders and Diabetes
- Malnutrition
- Growing Awareness About Healthcare Expenditures
- Growing Trends in Home Healthcare
- Increasing Healthcare Spending
- Restraints
- Physicians' Knowledge Regarding Benefits of Nutrition in Disease Management
- Growing Competition
- Stringent Regulations
- Reimbursement Issues
- Volatility of the Market
- Easy Accessibility and Availability of Ample Low-Cost Counterfeit Products
- Opportunities
- Strategies
- Distribution Network
- Asia-Pacific
- U.S.
- Europe
- India
- China
- Others
- Trends
Chapter 5 COVID-19's Impact on the Enteral Feeding Devices Market
- Overview
- Key Factors Underlying the Impact of COVID-19 on the Medical Device Industry
- Decline/Delay in Elective Procedures
- Supply Chain Disruptions
- Strong Impact on China
- Enteral Feeding Devices for COVID-19 Patients in the Intensive Care Unit
- Impact of COVID-19 on Medical Device Product Segments
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Enteral Feeding Devices
- Global Market for Enteral Feeding Devices
- Enteral Feeding Pumps
- Market Size and Forecast
- Nasoenteric Tube
- Tube Feeding
- Market Size and Forecast
- Nasojejunal Tubes
- Nasoduodenal Tubes
- Nasogastric Tubes
- Gastrostomy Tubes
- Surgically Inserted Gastrostomy Tubes
- Market Size and Forecast
- Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy Devices
- Low-Profile Gastrostomy Devices
- Jejunostomy Tubes
- Market Size and Forecast
- Percutaneous Endoscopic Jejunostomy Tubes
- Percutaneous Radiological Jejunostomy Tubes
- Key Players
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End User
- Market Segmentation
- Market Size and Forecast
- North American Market Size and Forecast
- European Market Size and Forecast
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and Forecast
- South American Market Size and Forecast
- Middle East and African Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Application
- Market Overview and Discussion
- Therapeutic Areas
- Oncology
- Gastroenterology
- Neurology
- Diabetes
- Other Applications
Chapter 10 Regulatory Structure
- Overview
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- General Medical Device Directive
- Active Implantable Medical Device Directive
- In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Device Directive
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Abbott
- Becton, Dickinson And Co.
- B. Braun Melsungen Ag
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Conmed
- Fresenius Kabi Ag
- Groupe Danone
- Medtronic (Covidien)
- Nestle S.A.
