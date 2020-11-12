Dublin, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope of the report includes an overview of the global market for enteral feeding devices and analyses of global market trends, using 2019 as the base year and forecasting 2020 through 2025 with compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections.



The report discusses technological, application, regulatory and economic trends that impact the market. It also explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market and current trends within the industry.



Increased pre-term birth rates, aging population growth, increased prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, GI and neurological disorders, and increased awareness of enteral nutrition, as well as rapid healthcare progress in emerging countries, are expected to drive the market, as is the increasing need for enteral feeding devices such as feeding tubes and administration sets for COVID-19 care. However, the market is restrained due to factors such as high competitiveness and pricing pressure.



The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global enteral feeding devices market.



The Report Includes:

24 data tables and 19 additional tables

An overview of the global enteral feeding devices market

Analyses of the global market trends, with corresponding market analysis data for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Highlights of current and future market potential for various equipment used in enteral feeding devices, as well as its product segments and key market developments

Estimation of the market size and market forecast for enteral feeding devices, with detailed market share analysis on the basis of product types and their subsegments, end users, application areas, and major geographical regions

Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, and other emerging economies

Insights into the current market trends, opportunities and restraints, regulatory framework, and industry value chain analysis of the enteral feeding market

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on enteral feeding medical devices and product sub-segments

Regulatory structures and parameters required for approval or clearance of enteral feeding medical devices in some key countries

Profile descriptions of the leading market participants, including Abbott, Fresenius Kabi AG, Boston Scientific Corp., Medtronic (Covidien), Nestle S.A. and Groupe Danone

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Methodology

Market Estimates

Information Sources

Primary Research

Secondary Research

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst Credentials

Custom Research

Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Introduction to Enteral Feeding Devices

Medical Applications

Infants

Dementia

Intensive Care Unit

Mechanical Obstruction and Dysmotility

Gastrointestinal Track Surgery

Enteral Feeding Pumps

Enteral Feeding Device Products: Technical Considerations

Enteral Feeding Devices Pump Safety

Enteral Feeding Pump Misconnections

Enteral Feeding Pump Mechanisms

Feeding Pump Casing Composition

Nasoenteric Feeding Tubes

Nasoenteric Feeding Tube Technical Considerations

Nasojejunal and Nasoduodenal Tubes

Nasogastric Tubes

Gastrostomy Tubes

Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy Tube Application Techniques

Low-Profile Gastrostomy Tube Application Techniques

Complications of Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy Tubes

Jejunostomy Tubes

Surgical Jejunostomy

Jejunostomy Tube Technical Considerations

Indications

Financial Considerations

Extended Research on Future Areas

Chapter 4 Medical Dynamics

Market Drivers

Aging Global Population

Premature Births

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Rise in Metabolic Disorders and Diabetes

Malnutrition

Growing Awareness About Healthcare Expenditures

Growing Trends in Home Healthcare

Increasing Healthcare Spending

Restraints

Physicians' Knowledge Regarding Benefits of Nutrition in Disease Management

Growing Competition

Stringent Regulations

Reimbursement Issues

Volatility of the Market

Easy Accessibility and Availability of Ample Low-Cost Counterfeit Products

Opportunities

Strategies

Distribution Network

Asia-Pacific

U.S.

Europe

India

China

Others

Trends

Chapter 5 COVID-19's Impact on the Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Overview

Key Factors Underlying the Impact of COVID-19 on the Medical Device Industry

Decline/Delay in Elective Procedures

Supply Chain Disruptions

Strong Impact on China

Enteral Feeding Devices for COVID-19 Patients in the Intensive Care Unit

Impact of COVID-19 on Medical Device Product Segments

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Enteral Feeding Devices

Global Market for Enteral Feeding Devices

Enteral Feeding Pumps

Market Size and Forecast

Nasoenteric Tube

Tube Feeding

Market Size and Forecast

Nasojejunal Tubes

Nasoduodenal Tubes

Nasogastric Tubes

Gastrostomy Tubes

Surgically Inserted Gastrostomy Tubes

Market Size and Forecast

Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy Devices

Low-Profile Gastrostomy Devices

Jejunostomy Tubes

Market Size and Forecast

Percutaneous Endoscopic Jejunostomy Tubes

Percutaneous Radiological Jejunostomy Tubes

Key Players

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region



Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End User

Market Segmentation

Market Size and Forecast

North American Market Size and Forecast

European Market Size and Forecast

Asia-Pacific Market Size and Forecast

South American Market Size and Forecast

Middle East and African Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Application

Market Overview and Discussion

Therapeutic Areas

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Neurology

Diabetes

Other Applications

Chapter 10 Regulatory Structure

Overview

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

General Medical Device Directive

Active Implantable Medical Device Directive

In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Device Directive

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Abbott

Becton, Dickinson And Co.

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Boston Scientific Corp.

Conmed

Fresenius Kabi Ag

Groupe Danone

Medtronic (Covidien)

Nestle S.A.

