Sunstone announces new investment in neuropsychiatric company Synendos Therapeutics

Copenhagen, 12 November 2020 – Sunstone Life Science Ventures today announces it has invested in a new portfolio company, Synendos Therapeutics AG (“Synendos”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of a wide range of central nervous system (CNS) disorders based on modulation of the endocannabinoid pathway. The total financing round is CHF 20 million, and proceeds will be used by Synendos to complete preclinical study and advance lead drug candidate through safety and proof of concept studies.

Synendos is a spinout from the University of Bern in Switzerland and is based on several years of academic research in the role of the endocannabinoid system (ECS) in inflammation and neuromodulation. The ECS is involved in regulation of fear, stress and anxiety, and changes in the system have been associated with several severe neuropsychiatric and neuroinflammatory disorders.

Co-Founders of Synendos Prof. Juerg Gertsch and Dr. Andrea Chicca has identified a novel key component in the regulation of ECS, and Synendos has been created to develop new modulators of ECS based on the discovery. If successful, Synendos could help improve the life of people suffering from socially debilitating diseases such as PTSD, Tourette, OCD, anxiety, depression and related disorders.

The investment in Synendos is the third investment of Sunstone Life Science Ventures Fund IV. Sunstone co-led the investment with Kurma Partners.

Commenting on the announcement Sunstone Managing General Partner Søren Lemonius said: “Synendos Therapeutics represents a perfect match to the type of investment opportunities Sunstone looks for: A novel approach to a biology relevant for patients struggling with severe diseases, such as fear and anxiety, but not yet well explored by the established industry. We are very excited about our new investment in Synendos Therapeutics and look forward to collaborating with the three founders and the new board in the years to come.”

About Sunstone Life Science Ventures:

Sunstone Life Science Ventures is an independent European venture capital investment firm founded in 2007 by an international team of industry experts with combined entrepreneurial, operational and financial experience. Managing total funds of €500 million, Sunstone Life Science Ventures focuses on developing and expanding early-stage Life Science companies with strong potential to achieve global success in their markets. Since the inception, Sunstone Life Science Ventures has invested in more than 50 companies in the areas of pharmaceuticals, medical technologies and diagnostics, and has completed more than 20 successful IPOs and large M&A transactions.

