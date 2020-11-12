Dublin, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Blow Molded Plastic Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (ABS, PE), by Technology (Extrusion, Injection), by Application, by Point Of Usage, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe blow molded plastic market size is anticipated to reach USD 24.6 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 2.1%.
The market is characterized by various stringent environmental regulations by regulatory bodies, such as the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) and the European Commission, among other federal-level environmental agencies. The regional market may have a slow growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rising unemployment and debt crisis in Europe.
The demand for Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) in packaging applications is expected to increase over the forecast period. Recent developments in the disposal & recycling of PET bottles have overcome the challenges caused by strict regulations. During the global COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for PET and Polypropylene (PP) is expected to increase as they are used in the production of face shields, face masks, protective gowns, and blow molded plastic bottles for hand sanitizers.
Household and Industrial Chemical (HIC) containers are primarily used in the packaging of detergents, bleaches, fabric softeners, automotive and marine supplies, antifreeze chemicals, motor oils, and agricultural chemicals. Polyethylene is commonly used to produce blow molded HIC containers, which are lightweight, and offer excellent stiffness and durability.
Injection blow molding is used to produce containers for toiletries & cosmetics and personal care & medical point of usage products, which require small-sized containers. Polyethylene, which includes both Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) and High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), is used to produce toiletries & cosmetics and personal care & medical packaging point of usage.
Europe Blow Molded Plastic Market Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Global Plastics Market
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1. Raw Material Trends
3.3.2. Manufacturing Trends
3.4. Technology Overview
3.5. Regulatory Framework
3.6. Market Dynamics
3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.7. Business Environment Analysis: Europe Blow Molded Plastics Market
3.7.1. Industry Analysis-Porter's
3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. Europe Blow Molded Plastics Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Technology movement analysis & market share, 2019 & 2027
4.2. Extrusion Blow Molding
4.2.1. Europe blow molded plastics market, in extrusion blow molding estimates and forecasts, 2016-2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
4.3. Injection Blow Molding
4.4. Stretch Blow Molding
4.5. Compound Blow Molding
Chapter 5. Europe Blow Molded Plastics Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Product industry movement analysis & market share, 2019 & 2027
5.2. Polypropylene
5.2.1. Europe blow molded plastics market, in polypropylene estimates and forecasts, 2016-2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
5.3. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
5.4. Polyethylene
5.5. Polystyrene
5.6. Polyvinyl Chloride
5.7. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
5.8. Others
Chapter 6. Europe blow molded plastics Market: Point of Usage Industry Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Point of Usage industry movement analysis & market share, 2019 & 2027
6.2. Household Industrial Chemical Containers
6.2.1. Europe blow molded plastics market, in household industrial chemical containers estimates and forecasts, 2016-2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
6.3. Toiletries & Cosmetics and Personal Care & Medical
6.4. Food & Beverage Bottles
6.5. Industrial Containers & Drums
6.6. Pipes, Cable & Insulation
6.7. Automotive & Transportation
Chapter 7. Europe blow molded plastics Market: Application Industry Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Application industry movement analysis & market share, 2019 & 2027
7.2. Packaging
7.2.1. Europe blow molded plastics market, in packaging estimates and forecasts, 2016-2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
7.3. Consumables & Electronics
7.4. Automotive & Transportation
7.5. Building & Construction
7.6. Medical
7.7. Others
Chapter 8. Europe blow molded plastics Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Key Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact on The Industry
9.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)
9.3. Vendor Landscape
9.4. Public Companies
9.5. Private Companies
Chapter 10. Company Profiles
10.1. Company Overview
10.2. Financial Performance
10.3. Technology Benchmarking
10.4. Strategic Initiatives
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aioe0g
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: