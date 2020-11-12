Dublin, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Blow Molded Plastic Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (ABS, PE), by Technology (Extrusion, Injection), by Application, by Point Of Usage, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe blow molded plastic market size is anticipated to reach USD 24.6 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 2.1%.



The market is characterized by various stringent environmental regulations by regulatory bodies, such as the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) and the European Commission, among other federal-level environmental agencies. The regional market may have a slow growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rising unemployment and debt crisis in Europe.



The demand for Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) in packaging applications is expected to increase over the forecast period. Recent developments in the disposal & recycling of PET bottles have overcome the challenges caused by strict regulations. During the global COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for PET and Polypropylene (PP) is expected to increase as they are used in the production of face shields, face masks, protective gowns, and blow molded plastic bottles for hand sanitizers.



Household and Industrial Chemical (HIC) containers are primarily used in the packaging of detergents, bleaches, fabric softeners, automotive and marine supplies, antifreeze chemicals, motor oils, and agricultural chemicals. Polyethylene is commonly used to produce blow molded HIC containers, which are lightweight, and offer excellent stiffness and durability.



Injection blow molding is used to produce containers for toiletries & cosmetics and personal care & medical point of usage products, which require small-sized containers. Polyethylene, which includes both Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) and High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), is used to produce toiletries & cosmetics and personal care & medical packaging point of usage.



Europe Blow Molded Plastic Market Report Highlights

Polyethylene (PE) was the largest product segment in 2019. PE compounds are commonly used in the packaging and electrical & electronics industries for manufacturing different grades of bottles used for packaging of a wide range of products, such as food and chemical products

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing product segment over the forecast period owing to rising demand for electrical & electronics and consumer goods

ABS is used for the manufacturing of electrical and electronic enclosures & assemblies, golf club heads, plastic clarinets, drain-waste-vent pipe systems, and protective headgears

The household industrial chemical containers point of usage segment accounted for over 21.0% of the overall revenue share in 2019 and is estimated to expand further at a steady CAGR from 2020 to 2027

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Global Plastics Market

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Raw Material Trends

3.3.2. Manufacturing Trends

3.4. Technology Overview

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.7. Business Environment Analysis: Europe Blow Molded Plastics Market

3.7.1. Industry Analysis-Porter's

3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Europe Blow Molded Plastics Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Technology movement analysis & market share, 2019 & 2027

4.2. Extrusion Blow Molding

4.2.1. Europe blow molded plastics market, in extrusion blow molding estimates and forecasts, 2016-2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.3. Injection Blow Molding

4.4. Stretch Blow Molding

4.5. Compound Blow Molding



Chapter 5. Europe Blow Molded Plastics Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product industry movement analysis & market share, 2019 & 2027

5.2. Polypropylene

5.2.1. Europe blow molded plastics market, in polypropylene estimates and forecasts, 2016-2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.3. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

5.4. Polyethylene

5.5. Polystyrene

5.6. Polyvinyl Chloride

5.7. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

5.8. Others



Chapter 6. Europe blow molded plastics Market: Point of Usage Industry Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Point of Usage industry movement analysis & market share, 2019 & 2027

6.2. Household Industrial Chemical Containers

6.2.1. Europe blow molded plastics market, in household industrial chemical containers estimates and forecasts, 2016-2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.3. Toiletries & Cosmetics and Personal Care & Medical

6.4. Food & Beverage Bottles

6.5. Industrial Containers & Drums

6.6. Pipes, Cable & Insulation

6.7. Automotive & Transportation



Chapter 7. Europe blow molded plastics Market: Application Industry Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Application industry movement analysis & market share, 2019 & 2027

7.2. Packaging

7.2.1. Europe blow molded plastics market, in packaging estimates and forecasts, 2016-2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.3. Consumables & Electronics

7.4. Automotive & Transportation

7.5. Building & Construction

7.6. Medical

7.7. Others



Chapter 8. Europe blow molded plastics Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Key Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact on The Industry

9.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

9.3. Vendor Landscape

9.4. Public Companies

9.5. Private Companies



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Company Overview

10.2. Financial Performance

10.3. Technology Benchmarking

10.4. Strategic Initiatives



Agri-Industrial Plastics

ALPLA-Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG

APEX Plastics

Berry Global, Inc.

Comar, LLC

Creative Blow Mold Tooling

Custom-Pak

Dow Inc.

Garrtech, Inc.

Gemini Group, Inc.

HTI Plastics

INEOS Group

International Automotive Components (IAC) Group

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Magna International, Inc.

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

Rutland Plastics Ltd

The Plastic Forming Company, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aioe0g



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900