EBITDA* improving due to tight cost control
“We came out of Q3 with a good result despite operating in markets being impacted by COVID-19. Our business demonstrated resilience during the first volatile months since the outbreak which is thanks to the strong commitment of Columbus’ employees”, says Chairman of the Board, Ib Kunøe.
Financial highlights for the period 1 January to 30 September 2020
All numbers and comments are on the continued business excluding assets classified as held for sale and discontinued businesses.
DKKm
|Q3 2020
|Q3 2019
|Development
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|Development
|Revenue reported
|338
|391
|-13%
|1,241
|1,300
|-5%
|Revenue from acquisitions
|-6
|0
|0%
|-33
|0
|0%
|Organic revenue
|332
|391
|-15%
|1,207
|1,300
|-7%
|EBITDA reported
|40
|52
|-23%
|110
|122
|-10%
|Customer provision
|15
|39
|-63%
|15
|39
|-63%
|Reversal of earn-out
|-28
|-71
|-61%
|-28
|-71
|-61%
|EBITDA from acquisitions
|-2
|0
|0%
|-7
|0
|0%
|Normalized EBITDA
|24
|19
|25%
|89
|90
|0%
|Normalized EBITDA margin
|7%
|5%
|47%
|7%
|7%
|7%
DKKm
|Q3 2020
|Q3 2019
|Development
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|Development
|Columbus Software licenses
|0
|1
|-52%
|3
|6
|-55%
|Columbus Software subscriptions
|4
|4
|6%
|16
|16
|-1%
|Columbus Cloud
|3
|2
|24%
|8
|6
|46%
|External software licenses
|14
|15
|-8%
|57
|52
|11%
|External software subscriptions
|33
|39
|-14%
|128
|138
|-7%
|External cloud
|12
|9
|36%
|31
|24
|32%
|Services
|268
|315
|-15%
|983
|1,033
|-5%
|Other
|4
|6
|-38%
|14
|25
|-44%
|Total net revenue
|338
|391
|-13%
|1,241
|1,300
|-5%
|EBITDA
|40
|52
|-23%
|110
|122
|-10%
Performance highlights for Q3 YTD 2020:
Other highlights
Focus and simplicity:
Outlook for 2020
Based on the financial performance in Q3 2020, current order book and pipeline forecast, our full year guidance for 2020 for the total business, including assets held for sale and discontinued businesses is as follows:
Adjusted for the assets held for sale and discontinued businesses, our full year guidance for 2020 for our continued business is as follows:
* Normalized EBITDA
