Pune, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cloud managed networking market size is projected to reach USD 14.61 billion by the end of 2027. The increasing use of cloud platforms will have a positive impact on market growth. The increasing investments in the integration of interconnected networks will create several growth opportunities. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Cloud Managed Networking Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Hardware, Software and Services), By Deployment (Public Cloud and Private Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises), By Industry (Telecom & IT, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Educational Institutions and Others and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027, the market was worth USD 3.32 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Cloud-managed networking is the ability to manage wireless networks that are connected over a common platform that is managed by third parties usually as paid or subscription-based models. The increasing number of startups organizations across the world has given the platform for cloud-managed networking companies. The increasing implementation of cloud-based networks by major IT organizations will emerge in favor of market growth. Subsequently, the presence of several large scale companies will have a positive impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years. The increasing integration of networking hardware such as routers and switches will contribute to the growing demand for the product in the coming years.





Increasing Use of Cloud Platforms during Covid-19 Pandemic will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The recent coronavirus outbreak has had a drastic impact on several industrial sectors across the globe. Due to the spread of the disease companies are looking to operate in ways that would minimize human interaction and gatherings at offices. As a result several companies are looking to implement work from home policy for their employees. The increasing implementation of work from home policies will lead to a wider adoption of interconnected cloud-based networks during the pandemic. The impact of covid-19 on the cloud managed networking market is contrasting to a few other industries. While some businesses are witnessing use losses, manufacturers in the cloud management industry have benefited from the pandemic.

Company Mergers are an Increasing Trend Among Major Companies

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the global market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions has made the highest impact on the growth of the market. it is observed that there is a constant need for cloud-managed networking for IT organizations and other businesses in the sector and as a result, these companies are looking to invest in long-term contracts with service providers. As a result, there have been several company mergers and acquisitions in recent years. Cisco’s merger with AT&T is a perfect example of a recent industry development that has influenced the growth of the global market. This merger was aimed at assisting enterprises to leverage SD-WAN offerings in an efficient as well as secure manner.





North America to Emerge Dominant; Presence of Several Large Scale Companies to Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The market in North America derives growth from the presence of several large scale companies in developed economies such as the US and Canada. The massive investments by private organizations as well as government affiliated companies towards the implementation of cloud services will also contribute to the growth of the regional market. Additionally, the availability of low-cost cloud platforms that are made available by large scale as well as smaller organizations in this region will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. Besides North America the market in Asia Pacific will rise at a considerable pace driven by the rising demand for cloud managed networking that is consequential to increasing population across the region.

List of companies profiled in Cloud Managed Networking Market report:

Aruba (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company) (California, United States)

NETGEAR, Inc. (California, United States)

Cisco System, Inc. (California, United States)

Prodec Networks (Twyford, Berkshire)

APSU, Inc. (Chattanooga, Tennessee)

Fortinet, Inc. (California, United States)

Mindsight (Illinois, United States)

Total Communications, Inc. (Connecticut, United States)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China)

Extreme Networks (California, United States)

Industry Development:

August 2019: Extreme Networks announced that it has completed the acquisition of Aerohive. The company is a developer, and provider of cloud-managed networking.





