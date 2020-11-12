LONDON and SYDNEY, Australia and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Group, LLC (‘FXCM Group’ or ‘FXCM’), the leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, cryptocurrencies and related services, announced that FXCM Pro, the institutional arm of the business, is partnering with oneZero, a leading trading technology provider.

The partnership between FXCM Pro and oneZero integrates FXCM Pro’s FX and CFD pricing within the oneZero Hub infrastructure. The two companies have been working together for some time and this next stage marks the expansion of the relationship to serve FXCM’s institutional client base.

As a globally recognised liquidity provider, the FXCM Pro team is confident that oneZero’s market leading technology will complement its extremely competitive offering to provide FXCM Pro’s institutional clients with a first-class trading experience and access to the best-in-class standard of trading technology.

Through this partnership, FXCM Pro is able to reach a wider client base with oneZero’s services. This marks the continuation of FXCM Pro's commitment to working with cutting edge partners, and with oneZero’s trading technology, they will be further enhancing services and providers for their clients.

Mario Sanchez, Managing Director and Global Head of FXCM Pro Sales commented: “Joining oneZero’s market leading EcoSystem presents an exciting opportunity for both us and our clients. 2020 has been a very fruitful year for FXCM Pro in regards of forming new partnerships with technology providers and this latest one with oneZero marks the next exciting step of the journey.

“If the previous six months have shown us anything, it is that brokers’ technology and efficiency has to be the greatest area of focus. Brokers need to ensure that when instances like the events of 2020 occur, and interest from traders grows, they ​are in a position to onboard clients quickly and efficiently.”

Andrew Ralich, Co-Founder and CEO of oneZero, commented: “I am delighted that FXCM Pro has joined our EcoSystem, which will give a greater number of customers the choice to access FXCM Pro’s services in a scalable way.”

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime.

