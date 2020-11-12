Selbyville, Delaware , Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to authentic estimations, global continuous glucose monitoring device market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 12.18 billion by the year 2026. Increased pervasiveness of diabetes, favorable government reforms, and technological advancements are the key factors driving the market growth.

The report also offers critical information regarding the different segmentations such as component type, end-user scope, and regional analysis, alongside their individual contribution towards the remuneration scale of this market sphere. It also conducts a detailed SWOT and Porter’s five forces analysis of several industry participants.

Apart from this, the research document provides vital data regarding the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the overall industry remuneration.

For those unfamiliar, a CGM (continuous glucose monitoring) device is used to track the blood glucose levels automatically round the clock. The product offers quick updates regarding the glucose levels, that too in real-time. It also measures the glucose levels with respect to external factors such as time, fasting, exercise and diet plans among others.

Technological advancements in CGM devices have resulted in integration of an alarm that alerts the user whenever the glucose levels in the blood deviate from the recommended levels. The product can also set diabetes plans, can be connected to computers to generate blood glucose trends, as well as monitors physical activity, medicine intake, and mealtime in real-time. Rising adoption of continuous glucose monitoring device by patients undergoing severe insulin therapy and among those suffering from high or low blood sugar levels are further aiding the market expansion.

Since CGM devices operate constantly, they are quite effective for managing and tracking blood glucose levels. Moreover, they also eliminate the need to utilize finger sticks and can alert the user during blood glucose emergencies. Hence, beneficial attributes of CGM have impelled its adoption rate over conventional monitoring meters, thereby stimulating global continuous glucose monitoring device industry outlook.

Citing an instance, the United States has approved the use of clinical laboratory improvement amendments (CLIA) among healthcare providers, for nontraditional setups such as health department clinics, pharmacies, physician offices, and emergency rooms among others. Thus, supportive federal regulations which promote the use of CGM devices is also positively influencing the market outlook.

As per component type

Estimates claimed that the sensors segment captured considerable share in worldwide continuous glucose monitoring device industry in 2019 and is slated to record consistent growth throughout the study duration. Sensors send relevant glucose data remotely from the attached area to the monitor. It consists of an adhesive which holds the product in place and can also display high as well as low glucose levels.

Thus, growing trend of integrating sensors in insulin pumps in order to transfer information wirelessly, rising adoption of wearable devices and technological advancements in sensors are fueling the segmental share.

Citing the end-user landscape

Homecare diagnostics segment accounted for the largest share in global continuous glucose monitoring device industry in the year 2019 and is expected to showcase similar expansion trends in the ensuing years.

Increasing focus towards early detection and prevention of diseases have fueled the adoption of CGM devices among homecare patients. These devices allow clinicians to address health issues, further allowing for effective decision making. In addition, high occurrence of diabetes is favoring the overall market outlook.

From the regional point of view

According to the estimates, continuous glucose monitoring device market size in North America is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period. Factors such as escalating healthcare expenditure, rising prevalence of diabetes, and concentration of major companies are key factors augmenting the regional market remuneration.

Parallelly, Europe is expected to develop as one of the key revenue generators for global continuous glucose monitoring device industry in the forthcoming years. Consumer inclination towards using wearable devices, widespread adoption of advanced technologies which emphasize on patient’s health and surging medical expenses are facilitating the business scenario in Europe.

7. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device Market Assessment by Geography

