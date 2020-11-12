Dublin, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Liquid Silicone Rubber Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Liquid silicone rubber is used for a variety of markets, such as electrical and electronics, consumer goods, automotive, and others. and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8%.



Liquid silicone rubber is used for a variety of markets, such as electrical and electronics, consumer goods, automotive, and others. The liquid silicone rubber manufacture landscape is diverse and continually evolving. Major players in the liquid silicone rubber market have diversified product portfolios, strong geographical reach, and have made several strategic initiatives. The dynamics of the liquid silicone rubber market extends beyond routine macro-economic elements of supply and demand. It is the relationship between buyer's needs and seller's capabilities as well as the macroeconomic forces at work that affect the market. It is how well and how efficiently the sellers meet the needs of the buyers that determine long-term success.



Over the years, the level of demand for liquid silicone rubber has increased due to the increasing demand for LSR-based products in the healthcare industry. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for LSR-based products in the healthcare industry and increase in demand for LSR in the electrical and electronics industry.



Firms that produce liquid silicone rubber are approaching market opportunities with starkly different strategies. The analyst, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global liquid silicone rubber suppliers and has come up with a comprehensive research report, "Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Liquid Silicone Rubber Suppliers".



This report also offers a full competitive analysis from target markets to product mapping, from selling strategies to production capabilities. In this research study, eight companies such as as Dow Corning, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Wacker, NuSil Technology LLC, Simtec, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd, KCC Corporation, and Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group were analyzed and profiled because they are the top revenue producers for liquid silicone rubber.



The eight profiled manufacturers are grouped in the quadrant. The leadership quadrant analyzes the relative strength among these players. The leadership quadrant addresses the need in the market for manufacturer evaluation based on objective data and metrics.



This report answers the following key questions:

What are the market shares of suppliers in various end use segments such as in electrical and electronics, consumer goods, automotive, market?

Who are the market leaders in various regions and what are their market shares?

Which companies are more aligned with market opportunities and which companies have the ability to gain market share?

What are the key differentiators for major suppliers?

Which company has the widest product range and how the product mapping looks among various players?

Which companies will gain market share?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Leadership Analysis

1.1: Market Description

1.2: Scoring Criteria

1.3: Leadership Quadrant Analysis

1.3.1: Leaders (Top Right)

1.3.2: Contenders (Bottom Right)

1.3.3: Visionaries (Top Left)

1.3.4: Specialists (Lower Left)



2. Competitive Benchmarking

2.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

2.2: Financial Strength

2.3: Market Share Analysis

2.3.1: Market Share in Various Segments

2.3.2: Market Share in Various Regions



3. Dow Corning Profile

3.1: Company Overview

3.1.1: Dow Corning Company Description and Business Segments

3.1.2: Dow Corning Company Statistics

3.2: Liquid Silicone Rubber Business Overview

3.2.1: Liquid Silicone Rubber Business Segment

3.2.2: Global Liquid Silicone Rubber Operations

3.2.3: Key Differentiators and Strengths

3.3: Products and Product Positioning

3.3.1: Product Line Overview

3.3.2: Liquid Silicone Rubber Product Mapping

3.3.3: Product Positioning in Market Segments

3.4: Markets and Market Positioning

3.4.1: Market Position in Global Liquid Silicone Rubber Business

3.5: Revenue Breakdown by Market Segments

3.6: Revenue Breakdown by Regions

3.7: Production

3.7.1: Global Manufacturing Operations

3.8: Innovation and Market Leadership

3.9: Marketing, Sales, and Organizational Capabilities

3.9.1: Marketing and Sales

3.9.2: Management Commitment and Track Record

3.10: Financial Strength



4. Momentive Performance Materials Inc. Profile



5. Wacker Profile



6. NuSil Technology LLC Profile



7. Simtec Profile



8. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. Profile



9. KCC Corporation Profile



10. Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Profile



