According to the report, the Global Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller market accounted for $4.77 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $23.42 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period. Rising adoption of low-power consumption devices, rising demand for low-power microcontrollers from the consumer electronics industry, and surging demand for IoT ecosystem are some of the major factors propelling the growth of the market. However, design complexities in high-speed and power-critical applications are hampering the growth of the market.



The microcontroller is a single integrated circuit that involves processors code, programmable input/output peripheral and memory. Ultra-low-power (ULP) microcontroller enables edge nodes to process located data smartly with the smallest amount of device power required. It allows battery life to be increased by consumers and the time between charges to allow longer use. Smaller battery sizes and longer time between in-field replacements provide the customers with cost savings. The integration of ultra-low-power microcontroller units is considered ideal for applications that demand a long battery life, huge coding space and cryptographic algorithms.



Based on the peripheral device, the analog devices segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to its usage in different applications to fetch real-world signals such as temperature, pressure, acceleration, and speed, which are measured and converted into digital signals. By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the large number of companies set up in this region which uses ultra low power microcontroller for their devices, the other reason being the manufacturing of battery-operated devices in this region. This has propelled the ultra-low-power microcontroller market growth. Also, the adoption of IoT devices is expected to increase in APAC countries such as China, South Korea, and India, which will boost the demand for ultra-low-power microcontroller-embedded low-power devices.



Some of the key players profiled in the Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market include Analog Devices, Inc, Atmel Corporation, Cypress Semiconductor, Maxim Integrated, Microchip Technology Inc, NXP Semiconductors, ON Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Silicon Laboratories, STMicroelectronics, and Texas Instruments.



Peripheral Devices Covered:

Analog Devices

Digital Devices

Connectivity's Covered:

Wired Connectivity

Wireless Connectivity

Packaging Types Covered:

8 Bit Packaging

16 Bit Packaging

32 Bit Packaging

Applications Covered:

Energy Harvesting

Medical

Smart Energy

Smart Factories

Smart Home

Wearable

General Test & Measurement

Sensing

Flow Measurement

End Users Covered:

Healthcare

Manufacturing

IT and Telecommunications

Military and Defense

Media and Entertainment

Automotive

Consumer Goods/Consumer Electronics

Aerospace

Servers and Data Centers

Energy & Power

Industrial Automation

Types Covered:

Ultrasonic & Mechanical Flow Sensing Microcontroller Units

Capacitive Touch Sensing Microcontroller Units

Value Line & General Purpose Microcontroller Units

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market, By Peripheral Device

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Analog Devices

5.3 Digital Devices



6 Global Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market, By Connectivity

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Wired Connectivity

6.3 Wireless Connectivity



7 Global Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market, By Packaging Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 8 Bit Packaging

7.3 16 Bit Packaging

7.4 32 Bit Packaging



8 Global Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Energy Harvesting

8.3 Medical

8.4 Smart Energy

8.5 Smart Factories

8.6 Smart Home

8.7 Wearable

8.8 General Test & Measurement

8.9 Sensing

8.10 Flow Measurement



9 Global Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Healthcare

9.3 Manufacturing

9.4 IT and Telecommunications

9.5 Military and Defense

9.6 Media and Entertainment

9.7 Automotive

9.8 Consumer Goods/Consumer Electronics

9.9 Aerospace

9.10 Servers and Data Centers

9.11 Energy & Power

9.12 Industrial Automation



10 Global Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market, By Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Ultrasonic & Mechanical Flow Sensing Microcontroller Units

10.3 Capacitive Touch Sensing Microcontroller Units

10.4 Value Line & General Purpose Microcontroller Units



11 Global Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Analog Devices, Inc

13.2 Atmel Corporation

13.3 Cypress Semiconductor

13.4 Maxim Integrated

13.5 Microchip Technology Inc

13.6 NXP Semiconductors

13.7 ON Semiconductor

13.8 Renesas Electronics Corporation

13.9 Silicon Laboratories

13.10 STMicroelectronics

13.11 Texas Instruments



