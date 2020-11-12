Dublin, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thin Wafer - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Thin Wafer market accounted for $6.96 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $14.07 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. Rising adoption of MEMS technology in portable health monitoring devices and growing smartphone & consumer electronics markets are the major factors driving the market growth. However, efficiency maintenance is restraining the market growth. Moreover, growing adoption of IoT & AI in automotive sector and rising adoption of portable devices would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.
A thin wafer is a thin slice of semiconductor substance such as a crystalline silicon (c-Si), used for the fabrication of integrated circuits and, in photovoltaic's, to manufacture solar cells.
Based on technology, the dicing segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the increasing demand for high-speed dicing coupled with superior breakage strength. Also, the requirement for smaller, higher performing, and lower cost device configuration for use in applications such as memory devices, logic devices, power devices, and sensors is expected to contribute toward the growth of the market. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the surging adoption of high-end consumer electronics, such as wearables and smart home devices in China and Japan. The region has emerged as a global focal point for large investments and business expansion opportunities.
Some of the key players profiled in the Thin Wafer Market include 3M, Brewer Science, EV Group, GlobalWafers, LDK Solar, Lintec Corporation, Nissan Chemical Corporation, PV Crystalox Solar PLC, SK Siltron Co Ltd, Sumco Corporation, Synova, Ulvac, Virginia Semiconductor Inc and Wafer Works Corporation.
Processes Covered:
Wafer Sizes Covered:
Sales Channels Covered:
Technologies Covered:
Applications Covered:
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Thin Wafer Market, By Process
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Carrier-Less/Taiko Process
5.3 Temporary Bonding & Debonding
6 Global Thin Wafer Market, By Wafer Size
6.1 Introduction
6.2 125 mm
6.3 200 mm
6.4 300 mm
7 Global Thin Wafer Market, By Sales Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Distributor
7.3 Direct Sales
8 Global Thin Wafer Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Dicing
8.3 Grinding
8.4 Handling
8.5 Polishing
8.6 Thinning
9 Global Thin Wafer Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (CMOS) Image Sensors
9.3 Interposer
9.4 Light-Emitting Diode (LEDs)
9.5 Logic
9.6 Memory
9.7 Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS)
9.8 Radio-Frequency (RF) Devices (GaAs)
9.9 Other Applications
9.9.1 Advanced Packaging (3D TSV/Interposers)
9.9.2 Power Devices
10 Global Thin Wafer Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 3M
12.2 Brewer Science
12.3 EV Group
12.4 GlobalWafers
12.5 LDK Solar
12.6 Lintec Corporation
12.7 Nissan Chemical Corporation
12.8 PV Crystalox Solar PLC
12.9 SK Siltron Co Ltd
12.10 Sumco Corporation
12.11 Synova
12.12 Ulvac
12.13 Virginia Semiconductor Inc
12.14 Wafer Works Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/flbb1u
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: