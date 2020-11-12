Dublin, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Bank Refrigerators Market in US 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The blood bank refrigerators market in US is poised to grow by USD 121.62 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

The report on blood bank refrigerators market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the rise in the number of road accidents, increase in cancer incidence and demand for blood banks.

This study identifies the presence of value-added software and hardware products as one of the prime reasons driving the blood bank refrigerators market in US growth during the next few years. Also, improved product features and introduction of space-saving refrigerators will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading blood bank refrigerators market in US vendors that include Biomedical Solutions Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Eppendorf AG, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Helmer Scientific Inc., ilShin Lab Co Ltd., PHC Holdings Corp., Standex International Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and The Middleby Corp.

Also, the blood bank refrigerators market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Standard electric refrigerators - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Solar-powered refrigerators - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Ice-lined refrigerators - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user
  • Hospitals and diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Stand-alone blood bank centers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

  • Volume drivers - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Biomedical Solutions Inc.
  • Cardinal Health Inc.
  • Eppendorf AG
  • Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.
  • Helmer Scientific Inc.
  • ilShin Lab Co Ltd.
  • PHC Holdings Corp.
  • Standex International Corp.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • The Middleby Corp.

Appendix

