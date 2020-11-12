Dublin, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Bank Refrigerators Market in US 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The blood bank refrigerators market in US is poised to grow by USD 121.62 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.
The report on blood bank refrigerators market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the rise in the number of road accidents, increase in cancer incidence and demand for blood banks.
This study identifies the presence of value-added software and hardware products as one of the prime reasons driving the blood bank refrigerators market in US growth during the next few years. Also, improved product features and introduction of space-saving refrigerators will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading blood bank refrigerators market in US vendors that include Biomedical Solutions Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Eppendorf AG, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Helmer Scientific Inc., ilShin Lab Co Ltd., PHC Holdings Corp., Standex International Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and The Middleby Corp.
Also, the blood bank refrigerators market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
Customer landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
