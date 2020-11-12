Selbyville, Delaware , Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per credible estimates, worldwide EV charging cables industry is predicted to be worth USD 1,992.5 million by the year 2026. Numerous measures by government in countries including India, China, France and the US to encourage adoption of electric vehicles and large investments towards development of charging facilities are impelling global EV charging cables market growth. Also, strict federal norms aimed at diminishing vehicle emissions and nullifying carbon footprint are stimulating the industry growth, cites the report.

As per given report, global EV charging cables market is scrutinized based on application spectrum, charging level, cable length, power supply type, shape terrain, regional outlook, and competitive landscape. Thorough details regarding the shifts in market scenario and growth pattern followed over 2020-2026 are elucidated in the study.

Emergence of advanced charging cables with reduced charging time and low cost will work in favor of the market forecasts. Moreover, technological developments in component improvement and miniaturization has encouraged leading companies and small & medium enterprises to invest in the business vertical, thereby positively influencing global EV charging cables market size.

Charging level market outlook

According to industry experts, level 3 segment of EV charging cables industry is estimated to grow substantially over 2020-2026. Level 3 systems are widely preferred as they are equipped with CHAdeMO technology, which can charge an EV up to 80% in 30 mins. Consumer inclination towards fast charging facilities will boost the segmental growth.

Highlighting application spectrum

Worldwide EV charging cables market share from public sector is poised to experience rapid rise over the analysis timeframe, owing to inflowing government investment for installation of public charging facilities and subsidizing the construction of charging stations. As reported by sources, France announced its plan to deploy 7 million charging stations by 2030. Similarly, in 2016, Korea increased its previous target of deploying 1,400 chargers to 3,000 by 2020 to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles.

Elaborating power supply segmentation

The alternate charging segment held substantial share of global EV charging cables market space in the recent past, on account of presence of AC supply stations at various locations and affordable vehicle charging offered by these systems. However, direct charging segment is likely to witness high growth rate in coming years, owing to less time required for charging. Notably, BMW group recently launched intelligent & cost-effective BMW Digital Charging Service for BMW iPerformance and BMW i vehicles.

Summarizing other industry segment

Speaking of shape terrain, global EV charging cables market is bifurcated into straight and coiled. While, as per cable length, the industry is divided into above 10 meters, 6 meters to 10 meters, and up to 5 meters.

Regional overview

Asia Pacific EV charging cables industry is reckoned to grow momentously during the forecast period, owing to rising concerns regarding air pollution, and preference for energy-efficient vehicles in the region. For instance, under National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) 2020, India aims to record sales of 6-7 million units of electric vehicles, leading to a fossil fuel saving of 2.2-2.5 million tons by the year. Also, widespread acceptance of electric vehicles will drive the development of enhanced charging infrastructure, thereby fostering the demand for EV charging cables in APAC.

Global EV Charging Cables Market by Charging Level (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Level 3

Level 2

Level 1





Global EV Charging Cables Market by Cable Length (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

above 10 Meters

6 Meters to 10 meters

Up to 5 meters





Global EV Charging Cables Market Application Spectrum (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Private

Public





Global EV Charging Cables Market by Power Supply (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Direct

Alternate





Global EV Charging Cables Market by Shape Terrain (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Coiled

Straight





Global EV Charging Cables Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

Spain

France

UK

Italy

RoE





﻿Asia Pacific﻿

Japan

India

China

South Korea

RoAPAC





Latin America

Colombia

Mexico

Brazil

RoLATAM





Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

RoMEA





Global EV Charging Cables Market Competitive Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Dyden Corporation

Besen International Group Ltd.

Phoenix Contact Pvt. Ltd.

Systems Wire and Cable Ltd

Coroplast Inc.

Leoni AG

TE Connectivity

Sinbon Electronics Co. Ltd.

Manlon Polymers

General Cable Technologies Corporation

Brugg Group AG.

Eland Cables

Chengdu Khons Technology Co. Ltd.

EV Teison

Aptiv Plc.

