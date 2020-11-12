To

12 November 2020







Company Announcement No 87/2020

Correction to company announcement No 78/2020

Repayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S





Realkredit Danmark has discovered a date error with the repayments for ISIN DK0004616794 as at 2 October 2020. The error is corrected in the attached file.

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk .





Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Attachments