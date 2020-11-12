Dublin, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil and Gas Digital Rock Analysis Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The oil and gas digital rock analysis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2.5% over the period of 2020-2025.
Factors such as an increase in the complexity of production from unconventional reservoirs, rising requirement of enhanced knowledge of the reservoir and formation for multiple horizontal wells require, and increasing production of natural gas is expected to drive the market. However, high cost related to producing high-resolution rock structures is expected to restraint in the market.
The oil and gas digital rock analysis market is aided by the increasing complexity of reservoirs and increasing production from new wells as it is able to help, the market players, simulate and analyze better results. Due to its broad base and increasing exploration and production activity, the conventional segment is expected to be the largest segment in the market during the forecast period.
Gas hydrates production may become an opportunity for the market players as its economically viable production may pose new problems, requiring better digital rock analysis techniques.
Due to the large reserves of shale oil and gas, North America is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period, with majority demand coming from the United States and Canada.
Key Market Trends
Conventional Segment to Dominate the Market
Oil and gas digital rock analysis encompass a multi-disciplinary approach involving advanced microscopy and physics combined with geology, geochemistry, petrophysics, and petroleum engineering to understand the pore-scale microstructure of reservoir rock. It may be used to help exploration and production (E&P) operators to reduce risk, increase the production of hydrocarbon, and improve the recovery from the well. Its improvements made over the conventional methods are expected to aid its growth in the market.
North America to Dominate the Market
North America region is the largest oil and gas digital rock analysis market and is expected to continue its dominance in the coming years. The region consists of major oil and gas oil production basins in the world, which provide fertile ground for further growth in the industry.
Competitive Landscape
The oil and gas digital rock analysis market is partially fragmented. Some of the key players in this market are Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton Company, Baker Hughes Company, Weatherford International PLC, CGG SA.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Assumptions
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD billion, till 2025
4.3 Crude Oil Production and Consumption Forecast, in thousands barrels per day, till 2025
4.4 Natural Gas Production and Consumption Forecast, in billion cubic feet per day, till 2025
4.5 Recent Trends and Developments
4.6 Government Policies and Regulations
4.7 Market Dynamics
4.7.1 Drivers
4.7.2 Restraints
4.8 Supply Chain Analysis
4.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.9.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.9.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.9.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.9.4 Threat of Substitutes Products and Services
4.9.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Conventional
5.1.2 Unconventional
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3 Europe
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Schlumberger Limited
6.3.2 Halliburton Company
6.3.3 Baker Hughes Company
6.3.4 Weatherford International PLC
6.3.5 CGG SA
6.3.6 Core Laboratories N.V.
6.3.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
6.3.8 Trican Well Service Limited
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/75lu9m
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: