According to the report, global single board computer market was valued at approximately USD 632.10 Million in 2019, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 1,010.78 Million by end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 12.1% between 2020 and 2026.



Building all the components such as memory, storage, and the microprocessor within a single circuit board is known as single board computer. The functionality of the single board computer is similar to that of the normal computer. Research and development activities are constantly underway in order to make the single board computers more compact and cost-effective. Owing to its low cost the single board computer are being widely used as educational tools; they also find application in automotive, military and defense, digital healthcare, digital logistics, aerospace, retail and hospitality, intelligent systems, digital signage, transportation, and other embedded control subsystems.



The single board computer is globally segmented into its technology, service, processor, application, end use, and regions. On the basis of technology, the market is segregated into cPCI, xTCA, VME, and VPX. Based on the service, the market is categorized into customization, system integration, and aftersales. Depending on the processor, the market is divided into ARM, Atom, x86, and PowerPC. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into industrial automation, transportation, aerospace & defense, entertainment, and medical. Based on the end use, the market is fragmented into communication, research, test & measurement, and data processing. Region-wise, the global market is diversified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.



The single board computers have gained an important position for themselves in the healthcare industry. The main medical equipment that helps in providing trustworthy and capable healthcare services and solutions has integrated single board computers. In addition, customized medical monitoring systems, medical electronic devices, and fault tolerant wearable computers are making best possible usage of single board computers. The flourishing electronics sector also depends upon the single board computers. Gaming consoles, mobile phones, and tablets comprise single board computers, thus significantly increasing the demand for them. However, the single board computers are not compatible with the various processors that are available in the market. Also, single board computers have low processing power as compared to the requirement of technologically advanced desktops and laptops.



The single board computers are widely adopted in the US market thus driving the market demand. The market in this country anticipates growing over the years due to the high adoption of systems that are standardized and its development in the end-use industries such as medical, energy, and transportation and escalating gross domestic product. The presence of large-scale local vendors in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to increase in the coming years. The other factors that will improve this regional market are the growing demand for SBCs across numerous applications along with the increasing investments that are made in the automation sector, steady economic growth, and the rising disposable incomes.



Some of the key market players that are involved in the single board computer market include Advantech, Wandboard, Adlink Technology, UDOO, American Portwell, Arbor Solutions, Radisys, Kontron, NETBurner, Eurotech Group, Mercury Systems, Olimex, VersaLogic Corp., Digi International, and Advantech.



