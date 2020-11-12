Dublin, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blockchain In Genomics Market By Type (Public, Federated, Private), By Application (Clinical Trials, IP Management, Drug Discovery, Data storage and security, Others), By Models, By Targets, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Blockchain in Genomics Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Blockchain in genomics stores, manages and processes the transaction of genomic data between genomic data providers and its customers. Additionally, major factor driving the market is utility and demand to secure such transactions comprising of unique genomic data. However, the market is expected to be restrained due to the lack of understanding of utility of blockchain in genomics and high maintenance costs.
The market for global blockchain in genomics is segmented based on type, application, models, targets, end-user and region. The end-user segment is bifurcated into pharmaceutical companies and research institutes. Among these, pharmaceutical companies held the dominant market share in 2019 and the trend is likely to continue in the coming years as well. Additionally, pharma companies are mainly the ones carrying out the transaction of genomic data contributing to its leading position in the market.
In terms of regional analysis, North America held the dominant share in the market because of its rich economy and the presence of numerous research companies in the region. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness fastest growth until 2025 as developing economies like India and China are now adopting blockchain in genomics.
Leading players in the Global Blockchain in Genomics Market include DNAtix, Shivom, Zenome, Luna DNA, EncrypGen, Nebula Genomics, GSK, Pfizer, Genobank.io, Merck, Genomes.io, WuXi Nextcode Genomics, Murrieta Genomics, Gene Blockchain, Longenesis, SimplyVital Health, Neogen, Ripe Technology, etc. The inter-company competition keeps on increasing parallelly with the market which in turn leads to innovations in technology, thus increasing customer satisfaction on a global level.
Objective of the Study:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Blockchain in Genomics Market
4. Voice of Customer
5. Executive Summary
6. Global Blockchain In Genomics Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type (Public, Federated, Private)
6.2.2. By Application (Clinical Trials, IP Management, Drug Discovery, Data storage and security, Others)
6.2.3. By Models (Token-economy, Service, Development Platforms, Blockchain based software products)
6.2.4. By Targets (B2B, B2C, C2C)
6.2.5. By End-User (Pharmaceutical companies, Research institutes)
6.2.6. By Company (2019)
6.2.7. By Region
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7. Asia-Pacific Blockchain In Genomics Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
8. Europe Blockchain In Genomics Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3. Market Attractiveness Index
8.4. Europe: Country Analysis
9. North America Blockchain In Genomics Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3. Market Attractiveness Index
9.4. North America: Country Analysis
10. South America Blockchain In Genomics Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3. Market Attractiveness Index
10.4. South America: Country Analysis
11. Middle East and Africa Blockchain In Genomics Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.3. Market Attractiveness Index
11.4. MEA: Country Analysis
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Competition Outlook
14.2. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)
14.2.1. DNAtix
14.2.2. Shivom
14.2.3. Zenome
14.2.4. Luna DNA
14.2.5. EncrypGen
14.2.6. Nebula Genomics
14.2.7. GSK
14.2.8. Pfizer
14.2.9. Genobank.io
14.2.10. Murrieta Genomics
14.2.11. Merck
14.2.12. Genomes.io
14.2.13. WuXi Nextcode Genomics
14.2.14. Gene Blockchain
14.2.15. Longenesis
14.2.16. SimplyVital Health
14.2.17. Neogen
14.2.18. Ripe Technology
15. Strategic Recommendations
16. About Us & Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ypfxs6
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: