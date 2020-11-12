SAN FRANCISCO and BERLIN and TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AllCloud , a leading global cloud services provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner, has been named the APN Social Impact Partner of the Year in the DACH region (Austria, Germany and Switzerland) and the APN Migration Partner of the Year in Israel. The APN Partner Awards recognize members of the AWS Partner Network (APN) who are leaders in the channel and play a key role in helping customers to drive innovation and build solutions on AWS.



AllCloud was recently named one of America’s fastest growing private companies, with three-year revenue growth of 330%. Though the company has its global headquarters in the U.S., it was founded in Israel and supports numerous clients in the country. Within the last few years, AllCloud expanded its operations in Europe. The company has offices across Germany, with a delivery center in Bucharest, and dozens of clients throughout the DACH region.

An Audited AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Program Partner that has achieved six AWS Competency designations, AllCloud accelerates cloud innovation and helps organizations unlock the value of AWS services. Supported by a robust ecosystem of technology partners, proven methodologies and well-documented best practices, AllCloud elevates its clients by helping them achieve operational excellence in the cloud, at every milestone of their journey.

AllCloud earned the APN Social Impact Partner of the Year award in DACH for its work with EyeControl, provider of an AI-powered wearable personal communication device for people whose medical condition prevents them from communicating effectively. AllCloud helped EyeControl improve the accuracy of its solution using AWS services. A demonstration can be viewed in the Digital Builders Showroom in the AWS Munich office.

AllCloud was chosen as the APN Migration Partner of the Year in Israel for becoming the first AWS Partner in the country to earn the AWS Migration Competency, which recognizes partners that have helped clients migrate applications and legacy infrastructure to AWS.

“We are incredibly honored to receive these awards,” said Eran Gil, CEO of AllCloud. “They speak to the hard work of our teams in Europe, Israel and around the globe, and their commitment to helping clients use AWS services to serve their customers and communities. We thank AWS for honoring us and look forward to continued success as an AWS Partner as we continue our expansive growth.”

About AllCloud

AllCloud is a global professional services company providing organizations with the tools for cloud enablement and transformation. Through a unique combination of expertise and agility, AllCloud accelerates cloud innovation and helps organizations fully unlock the value received from cloud technology.

As an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner and a Salesforce Platinum Partner, AllCloud helps clients connect their front office and back office by building a new operating model that allows them to harness the benefits of both AWS and Salesforce. AllCloud is supported by a robust ecosystem of technology partners, proven methodologies, and well-documented best practices. Thereby, elevating customers by achieving operational excellence on the cloud, within a secure environment, at every milestone of the journey to becoming cloud-first.

With a portfolio of thousands of successful cloud deployments, AllCloud serves clients across the globe. AllCloud has offices in Israel, Europe, and North America.

Media contact:

Kevin Wolf

TGPR

(650) 483-1552

kevin@tgprllc.com