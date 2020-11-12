Selbyville, Delaware , Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to credible estimates, North America construction equipment market is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 33 billion by the year 2026. The growth can be credited to booming construction sector and rising renovation and maintenance activities of existing infrastructure.

The study offers crucial insights associated with various growth drivers, challenges, and other expansion opportunities that are impacting this industry landscape. Additionally, it provides a comparative assessment of the current as well as the past market trends which further helps while formulating the growth rate of North America construction equipment business vertical over 2020-2026.

Apart from this, the research report measures the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the overall industry remuneration, further allowing for effective decision making while framing essential business-centric methodologies for the forthcoming years.

Citing an instance, the United States government allocated around USD 1 trillion towards new infrastructural development in the year 2019. The federal administration had also invested over USD 67 billion towards refurbishment and maintenance of existing establishments. Thus, supportive regulatory outlook which promotes infrastructural development is paving the way towards the expansion of North America construction equipment industry.

Apart from this, rising concerns associated with high pollution levels and widespread adoption of advanced and fuel-efficient machineries in order to lower the carbon-footprint are stimulating the industry outlook.

Impact of COVID-19 outbreak

Surging number of COVID-19 cases has resulted in financial as well as economic losses in North America. In fact, analysts stated that new construction equipment sales have dropped since April 2020 owing to shortage of capital and financial insecurities.

This has compelled construction companies and other contractors to provide rented equipment in order to avoid heavy investments while buying new machines. Thus, the widespread outbreak of COVID-19 has negatively impacted the growth of construction equipment market in North America.

Summarizing the product spectrum

Estimates cite that North America construction equipment industry share from earthmoving & roadbuilding segment is predicted to expand significantly during the analysis timeframe. Inclination towards using automated solutions in construction activities in order to achieve high quality as well as productivity is fueling the segmental size.

Focus among major companies towards development of innovative construction equipment which are integrated advanced technologies including AI (artificial intelligence) and IoT (Internet of Things) are also positively impacting the overall market outlook.

Evaluating the geographical reach

As per reliable estimates, Canada is predicted to emerge as a major revenue generator for North America construction equipment industry over the study duration. Increasing number of immigrants have impelled the demand for new commercial as well as residential establishments.

Moreover, the Canadian government has allocated around USD 81.2 billion towards the development of commercial and public infrastructure under its ‘Invest in Canada’ initiative. Thus, favorable regulatory scenario in tandem with rapid expansion of the construction industry are favoring the business scenario in Canada.

