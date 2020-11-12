Dublin, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Driver Alert Systems - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Driver Alert Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period



Growing concern of driver safety due to the increasing number of the accident and adoption of the advanced safety technologies in the automotive industry are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the high cost of the system is restraining the market growth. Moreover, advent of semi-autonomous vehicles would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.



Driver alert system is designed to reduce the drowsy or fatigued of the driver to avoid the road accident. Both fatal and non-fatal crashes take place during the night time and early morning hours when the driver is less alert for which driver alert systems are required.



Based on alert, the steering and seat vibration segment is likely to have a huge demand as it is an emerging technology among vehicles, and the penetration of this alert system is expected to increase in super luxury vehicles, as it is an expensive technology as compared to sound alert and other available systems. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the high production of vehicles, and rising demand for premium and luxury vehicles in developing countries across the region.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Driver Alert Systems Market, By Alert

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Sound Alert/ Audible Alarm

5.3 Steering & Seat Vibration



6 Global Driver Alert Systems Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cameras

6.3 Sensors



7 Global Driver Alert Systems Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Drowsiness

7.3 Drunk Driving

7.4 Fatigue



8 Global Driver Alert Systems Market, By Propulsion

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Diesel

8.3 Electric

8.4 Gasoline

8.5 Hybrid



9 Global Driver Alert Systems Market, By Vehicle

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Passenger Vehicles

9.3 Commercial Vehicles

9.3.1 Buses & Coaches

9.3.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

9.3.3 Light Commercial Vehicles



10 Global Driver Alert Systems Market, By Supplier

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Aftermarket

10.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)



11 Global Driver Alert Systems Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Continental AG

13.2 Daimler AG

13.3 Delphi

13.4 Denso Corporation

13.5 Faurecia

13.6 Ford Motor Company

13.7 Infineon Technologies AG

13.8 Johnson Controls Inc

13.9 Magna International Inc

13.10 Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

13.11 Nissan Motor Co Ltd

13.12 Robert Bosch GmbH

13.13 Tata Elxsi

13.14 Valeo SA

13.15 Visteon Corporation

13.16 ZF Friedrichshafen AG



