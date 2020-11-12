Dublin, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Battery - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Electric Vehicle Battery market accounted for $35.16 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $151.69 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period.



Increase in the global awareness regarding climate change, decrease in the cost of the electric vehicle battery system and rise in the demand for zero-emission vehicles are the major factors driving the market growth. However, stringent lead pollution norms in electric vehicle battery, high import taxes on EV batteries and instability in raw material prices are restraining the market growth. Moreover, evolution of lithium-ion technology in EV battery and growth in public charging infrastructure would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.



A battery is used as a secondary power source in automobiles. An electric vehicle battery is a secondary (rechargeable) battery. It uses chemical energy stored in rechargeable battery packs for power and therefore does not require any combustion engine for propulsion. An electric vehicle battery or traction battery powers the propulsion of battery electric vehicles.



Based on type, the lithium-ion battery segment is likely to have a huge demand due to its high energy density, fast recharging capability, and high discharge power, owing to which, the lithium-ion batteries are the only available technology that are capable of meeting OEM requirements for vehicle driving range and charging time.



By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing deployment of electric vehicles in countries, such as China and India, and the high demand for vehicles with urbanization and increasing power purchase parity.



Some of the key players profiled in the Electric Vehicle Battery Market include Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, Boston-Power, BYD Company Limited, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd, Crown Battery Corporation, East Penn Manufacturing Company, GS Yuasa Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Company, Johnson Controls International, LG Chem Ltd, Narada Power Source, Panasonic Corporation, Quallion, Samsung SDI Co Ltd and Tianneng Power International.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By Power Source

5.1 Introduction

5.2 On Board Electric Generator

5.3 Stored Electricity



6 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By Powertrain

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Combined Hybrid Electric Vehicle

6.3 Parallel Hybrid Electric Vehicle

6.4 Series Hybrid Electric Vehicle



7 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By Battery Capacity

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Less Than 20 kWh

7.3 21-40 kWh

7.4 More Than 41 kWh



8 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By Voltage Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 12 Volt

8.3 14 Volt

8.4 24 Volt

8.5 48+ Volt



9 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By Propulsion Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

9.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

9.4 Plug-In Electric Vehicles

9.5 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)



10 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Lead-Acid Battery

10.3 Lithium-Ion Battery

10.4 Nickel Metal Hydride Battery

10.5 Sodium-Ion

10.6 Zebra Batteries

10.7 Ultra Capacitors Batteries

10.8 Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

10.9 Metal Air Batteries



11 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By Vehicle Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Two Wheeler

11.3 Passenger Car

11.4 Commercial Vehicle

11.4.1 Heavy Commercial Vehicle

11.4.2 Light Commercial Vehicle

11.5 Other Vehicle Types (Golf Cart)



12 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By End User

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Aftermarket

12.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer's (OEM)



13 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By Geography

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 US

13.2.2 Canada

13.2.3 Mexico

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Germany

13.3.2 UK

13.3.3 Italy

13.3.4 France

13.3.5 Spain

13.3.6 Rest of Europe

13.4 Asia Pacific

13.4.1 Japan

13.4.2 China

13.4.3 India

13.4.4 Australia

13.4.5 New Zealand

13.4.6 South Korea

13.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

13.5 South America

13.5.1 Argentina

13.5.2 Brazil

13.5.3 Chile

13.5.4 Rest of South America

13.6 Middle East & Africa

13.6.1 Saudi Arabia

13.6.2 UAE

13.6.3 Qatar

13.6.4 South Africa

13.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



14 Key Developments

14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

14.3 New Product Launch

14.4 Expansions

14.5 Other Key Strategies



15 Company Profiling

15.1 Automotive Energy Supply Corporation

15.2 Boston-Power

15.3 BYD Company Limited

15.4 Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd

15.5 Crown Battery Corporation

15.6 East Penn Manufacturing Company

15.7 GS Yuasa Corporation

15.8 Hitachi Chemical Company

15.9 Johnson Controls International

15.10 LG Chem Ltd

15.11 Narada Power Source

15.12 Panasonic Corporation

15.13 Quallion

15.14 Samsung SDI Co Ltd

15.15 Tianneng Power International



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vbcam7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900