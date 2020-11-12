Dublin, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Battery - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Electric Vehicle Battery market accounted for $35.16 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $151.69 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period.
Increase in the global awareness regarding climate change, decrease in the cost of the electric vehicle battery system and rise in the demand for zero-emission vehicles are the major factors driving the market growth. However, stringent lead pollution norms in electric vehicle battery, high import taxes on EV batteries and instability in raw material prices are restraining the market growth. Moreover, evolution of lithium-ion technology in EV battery and growth in public charging infrastructure would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.
A battery is used as a secondary power source in automobiles. An electric vehicle battery is a secondary (rechargeable) battery. It uses chemical energy stored in rechargeable battery packs for power and therefore does not require any combustion engine for propulsion. An electric vehicle battery or traction battery powers the propulsion of battery electric vehicles.
Based on type, the lithium-ion battery segment is likely to have a huge demand due to its high energy density, fast recharging capability, and high discharge power, owing to which, the lithium-ion batteries are the only available technology that are capable of meeting OEM requirements for vehicle driving range and charging time.
By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing deployment of electric vehicles in countries, such as China and India, and the high demand for vehicles with urbanization and increasing power purchase parity.
Some of the key players profiled in the Electric Vehicle Battery Market include Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, Boston-Power, BYD Company Limited, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd, Crown Battery Corporation, East Penn Manufacturing Company, GS Yuasa Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Company, Johnson Controls International, LG Chem Ltd, Narada Power Source, Panasonic Corporation, Quallion, Samsung SDI Co Ltd and Tianneng Power International.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By Power Source
5.1 Introduction
5.2 On Board Electric Generator
5.3 Stored Electricity
6 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By Powertrain
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Combined Hybrid Electric Vehicle
6.3 Parallel Hybrid Electric Vehicle
6.4 Series Hybrid Electric Vehicle
7 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By Battery Capacity
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Less Than 20 kWh
7.3 21-40 kWh
7.4 More Than 41 kWh
8 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By Voltage Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 12 Volt
8.3 14 Volt
8.4 24 Volt
8.5 48+ Volt
9 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By Propulsion Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
9.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
9.4 Plug-In Electric Vehicles
9.5 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
10 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Lead-Acid Battery
10.3 Lithium-Ion Battery
10.4 Nickel Metal Hydride Battery
10.5 Sodium-Ion
10.6 Zebra Batteries
10.7 Ultra Capacitors Batteries
10.8 Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries
10.9 Metal Air Batteries
11 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By Vehicle Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Two Wheeler
11.3 Passenger Car
11.4 Commercial Vehicle
11.4.1 Heavy Commercial Vehicle
11.4.2 Light Commercial Vehicle
11.5 Other Vehicle Types (Golf Cart)
12 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By End User
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Aftermarket
12.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer's (OEM)
13 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By Geography
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.2.1 US
13.2.2 Canada
13.2.3 Mexico
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 Germany
13.3.2 UK
13.3.3 Italy
13.3.4 France
13.3.5 Spain
13.3.6 Rest of Europe
13.4 Asia Pacific
13.4.1 Japan
13.4.2 China
13.4.3 India
13.4.4 Australia
13.4.5 New Zealand
13.4.6 South Korea
13.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
13.5 South America
13.5.1 Argentina
13.5.2 Brazil
13.5.3 Chile
13.5.4 Rest of South America
13.6 Middle East & Africa
13.6.1 Saudi Arabia
13.6.2 UAE
13.6.3 Qatar
13.6.4 South Africa
13.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
14 Key Developments
14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
14.3 New Product Launch
14.4 Expansions
14.5 Other Key Strategies
15 Company Profiling
15.1 Automotive Energy Supply Corporation
15.2 Boston-Power
15.3 BYD Company Limited
15.4 Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd
15.5 Crown Battery Corporation
15.6 East Penn Manufacturing Company
15.7 GS Yuasa Corporation
15.8 Hitachi Chemical Company
15.9 Johnson Controls International
15.10 LG Chem Ltd
15.11 Narada Power Source
15.12 Panasonic Corporation
15.13 Quallion
15.14 Samsung SDI Co Ltd
15.15 Tianneng Power International
