TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ‘Tis the season for giving — and for giving back! This holiday season, shoppers can choose from a range of new WWF-Canada products that can literally help change the world by supporting the conservation organization’s efforts to restore habitats, reverse wildlife decline and fight climate change.
WWF-Canada’s guide to Gifts that Change the World includes:
New wildlife species for adoption:
Virtual gifts
These e-cards are perfect for friends and family who you can’t see in person this year or as a last-minute gift for someone who has everything. Sent straight to their inbox, these gifts may be virtual, but their impact is very real.
Clothing and accessories for kids and adults
Sustainable stocking stuffers
Instead of single-use trinkets, fill their stockings with a WWF-branded reusable straw set, reusable produce sacks and a JOCO coffee cup.
How to order:
Gifts that Change the World media assets are available for download.
About World Wildlife Fund Canada
WWF-Canada creates solutions to the environmental challenges that matter most for Canadians. We work in places that are unique and ecologically important, so that nature, wildlife and people thrive together. Because we are all wildlife. For more information, visit wwf.ca.
