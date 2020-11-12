New York, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Singapore Baby Food, 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982774/?utm_source=GNW





The sector is heavily dominated by milks, partly because consumption levels are high but also because retail prices are among the highest in the world - a problem the government has recently tried to alleviate, but so far with limited success. In value terms, milks account for 87.2% of sales, wet meals and drinks for 6.3%, and cereals for 5.3%. Finger foods remain marginal. Finger foods and wet meals/drinks are showing the most growth in value terms, as more sophisticated products have come on-stream. Per capita consumption of all types of food, with the exception of baby milks, has increased since 2013.



Scope

- The birth rate fell from 7.9 per thousand population in 2009 to 6.9 per thousand population in 2019.

- Retail sales in 2019 stood at S$211 million (US$152 million), 2.6% down on the previous year, whilst consumption fell to 4,311 tons, a decline of 1%.

- In value terms, milks account for 87.2% of sales, wet meals and drinks for 6.3%, and cereals for 5.3%. Finger foods remain marginal.

- Three major manufacturers have infant formula factories in Singapore: Abbott, Nestlé (via Wyeth) and Mead Johnson.

- Abbott is the clear leader in milks, which gives it the lead position in the baby food sector as a whole. Nestlé leads in cereals, is in second place in milks and finger foods but is losing share in wet meals.

- Retail sales are forecast to show growth of only 7.6% up to 2025, equivalent to a 1.6% rise at constant 2019 prices. Per capita consumption will, however, show slow but steady growth from 2021 onwards.



