Global Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings market accounted for $11.92 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $20.47 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.



While the factor such as hasty urbanization is anticipated to raise the demand for water supply, leading to an increase in the requirement of pipes and fittings is propelling the market growth. However, unpredictable prices of raw materials to fluctuation in prices of crude oil are hindering the market growth.



Polyethylene is the most used plastic nowadays. It is also referred to as polythene which is linear, and man-made. Polyethylene is generally a mixture of similar polymers of ethylene having the chemical formula (C2H4). There are different types of polyethylene pipes & fittings used while high-density polyethylene is most generally used. The manufacturing of PE pipes is performed by extrusion and fittings are processed by injection. The production process of polyethylene pipes & fittings is controlled in a methodical, regular, and computerized environment, considering all the parameters and the quality of the material.



Based on the material, the high density polyethylene (HDPE) segment is likely to have a huge demand due to it is highly moldable and relatively inexpensive material. HDPE pipes sustain high-pressure water flows. These pipes are used in underground water systems; drainage, plumbing, and sewage infrastructure; and farm irrigation systems.



By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of a large number of domestic manufacturers in the U.S. and Canada and a rise in demand for polyethylene pipes and fittings in the industrial sector. Innovations and technological advancements are key strategies that are pouring the polyethylene pipes & fittings market in North America.



Some of the key players profiled in the Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market include Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., Apollo Pipes, BLUE DIAMOND INDUSTRIES, LLC, Dow Chemical Company, Quick Fitting Inc., Supreme Pipes, Uponor, Watts Water Technologies, Inc., Zhejiang Weixing, and ARON New Materials.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

5.3 Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

5.4 Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

5.5 Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE)

5.6 Other Materials

5.6.1 Chlorinated Polyethylene (CPE)

5.6.2 Ultra High Molecular Weight Poly Ethylene (UHMWPE)

5.6.3 Cross-Linked Polyethylene (PEX or XLPE)

5.6.4 Polyethylene of Raised Temperature (PE-RT)



6 Global Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pipes

6.3 Fittings

6.3.1 Buttfusion Fittings

6.3.2 Electrofusion Fittings

6.3.3 Quick Connect Fittings

6.3.4 Transition Fittings

6.3.5 Other Products

6.3.5.1 Extrusion

6.3.5.2 Flange



7 Global Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Oil & Gas

7.3 Water Distribution

7.4 Agricultural Applications

7.5 Ground and Underground Installations

7.6 Sewage Systems

7.7 Chemical Industries

7.8 Indoor Piping

7.9 Residential

7.10 Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

7.11 Manufacturing



8 Global Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market, By Geography



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

10.2 Apollo Pipes

10.3 BLUE DIAMOND INDUSTRIES, LLC

10.4 Dow Chemical Company

10.5 Quick Fitting Inc.

10.6 Supreme Pipes

10.7 Uponor

10.8 Watts Water Technologies, Inc.

10.9 Zhejiang Weixing

10.10 ARON New Materials



