The Supervisory Board of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, decided to extend the powers of the Members of the Management Board, Mr. Jaan Mäe and Mr. Veljo Viitmann from 1 January 2021 for three years.

The contract of the current Member of the Management Board of the company, Mr. Alar Lagus will end on 31 December 2020, after which he will continue project-based cooperation with Merko in the field of business development. The Supervisory Board of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti is grateful to Alar Lagus’s long-term contribution in the development of the company´s financial management.

The Management Board of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti will continue in a three-member panel: Mr. Ivo Volkov (The Chairman), Mr. Jaan Mäe and Mr. Veljo Viitmann.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti ( merko.ee ) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction.

