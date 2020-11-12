Dublin, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Agriculture Solutions - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Smart Agriculture Solutions Market is growing at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period



Increase in adoption of multiple smart agriculture solutions by governments from all around the world is the major factor propelling the market growth. However, high upfront cost for use of new agricultural equipment is hampering the market growth.



Smart agriculture tools are widely utilized in precision farming as they have resulted in improving farm efficiency and have helped framers maximize their crop yields. Moreover, yield monitoring is a major application of precision farming that helps identify the field variability information, which includes weather conditions, soil properties, and fertilizers.



Based on the application, the precision farming segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the use of GPS allows precise mapping of farmlands. This, along with appropriate software, informs the farmers about the status of their crops, and identifies the area of the farm that requires water, fertiliser or pesticide, enabling them to make well-informed decisions.



By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the producers or breeders in this domain are constantly employing high-level agriculture orderliness and accessories such as steering and administration policies, sensors, advertisement materials, and farm management software.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Smart Agriculture Solutions Market, By Solution

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Variable Rate Technology

5.3 Tractor Collision and Obstacle Detection

5.4 Machinery Safety and Parameter Monitoring

5.5 Building and Premises Surveillance

5.6 Automated Machinery Guidance Control



6 Global Smart Agriculture Solutions Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.3 Hardware

6.3.1 Smart Detection System

6.3.2 Drones

6.3.3 GPS Enabled Ranging Systems

6.3.4 Sensor Monitoring System

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Supply Chain Management Services

6.4.2 Climate Information Services

6.4.3 Other Services

6.4.3.1 Maintenance and Consulting

6.4.3.2 System Integration



7 Global Smart Agriculture Solutions Market, By Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Lighting

7.2.1 LED Lighting Network

7.2.1.1 LED Light

7.2.1.2 LED Light Fixtures

7.3 Sensors

7.3.1 Wireless Sensors

7.3.2 Wireless Switches and Dimmers

7.4 Other Product Types

7.4.1 Gateway

7.4.2 Cable and Harness

7.4.3 Wi-fi Router



8 Global Smart Agriculture Solutions Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Precision Farming

8.3 Livestock Monitoring

8.4 Fish Farming

8.5 Smart Greenhouses

8.6 Horizontal Farming

8.7 Vertical Farming



9 Global Smart Agriculture Solutions Market, By Geography



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Vodafone Group PLC

11.2 Trimble Navigation Ltd.

11.3 TOPCON CORPORATION

11.4 Site-Specific Technology Development Group, Inc.

11.5 SemiosBio Technologies Inc.

11.6 Salt Mobile SA

11.7 Reed Business Information Ltd

11.8 Raven Industries, Inc

11.9 Iteris, Inc.

11.10 IBM Corporation

11.11 Hexagone AB

11.12 Granular, Inc.

11.13 Epicor Software Corporation

11.14 Dirt Road Data, Inc.

11.15 Deere & Co.

11.16 CropMetrics LLC

11.17 Cisco Systems Inc.

11.18 AgriSight, Inc.

11.19 AgriData Incorporated

11.20 Agribotix LLC

11.21 AgJunction LLC

11.22 AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

11.23 Ag Leader Technology

11.24 Accenture PLC



