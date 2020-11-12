Dublin, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Dry Eye Product Market to 2027- Covid-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by product ( Artificial tears, Antibiotic Drops, Hormone Drops and Others); Type (OTC Drugs, Prescription Drugs);and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Dry Eye Product market is expected to reach US$ 4167.39 million by 2027 from US$ 2870.12 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027.



The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the growing the incidences and case of dry eye as well as rising the geriatric population across the globe. However, high significant amount of side effects of dry eye products and COVID-19 pandemic is likely to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.



Dry eye is a chronic syndrome and is a progressive depending upon the cause and severity. It is a condition when a person does not have tears to lubricate his or her eyes. Tears are an essential part of maintaining good health of the eye and assist in providing good vision. The syndrome is commonly seen among older people and is becoming common among people spending a long time in front of the computer. The factors that can cause dry eye include age, medications, environmental conditions, long term use of contact lenses. The conditions cannot be cured completely; however, it can be managed by using medical products.



So to treat such an unavoidable condition dry eye products and accessories being commonly used the products restores the water into the eye sack and lubrication takes up and condition retrieves. Now a days changing lifestyle among the people is the common cause of developing dry eye which ultimately boosts the demand for this segment product.



The products are been designed according to the need of a condition such as artificial drops, antibiotic drops, hormone drops.



Based on Product the North America Dry Eye Product is segmented into Artificial drops, Antibiotic drops, Hormone drops and others. Among which artificial drops segment held the largest share in year 2019 and is expected to show its dominance during forecast period. And Hormone drops segment held the highest CAGR rate during the forecast period.



Based on type it is segmented into OTC drugs and prescription drugs. Among which OTC drugs segment held the largest share in year 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during forecast period. And prescription drugs expected to have highest CAGR during during forecast period.



Reasons to Buy

To understand the North America dry eye product market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return.

Stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape for North America dry eye product market.

Efficiently plan M&A and partnership deals in North America Dry Eye Product market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales.

Helps to take knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segment form North America dry eye product market.

Obtain market revenue forecast for market by various segments from 2019 to 2027 in North America region

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 North America Dry Eye Product Market - By Product

1.3.2 North America Dry Eye Product Market- By Type

1.3.3 North America Dry Eye Product Market - By Country



2. North America Dry Eye Product Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. North America Dry Eye Product Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Dry Eye Product Market - North America PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. North America Dry Eye Product Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Incidence of Dry Eye

5.1.2 Rising Geriatric population

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High and frequent side effects of segment products

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Adoption in stem cell therapy

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Many research and increasing pipeline and popularity of dry eye product range

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Dry Eye Product Market - North America Analysis

6.1 North America Dry Eye Product Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis



7. North America Dry Eye Product Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Dry Eye Product Market, By Product 2019 & 2027 (%)

7.2.1 North America Dry Eye Product Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027, By Product (US$ Mn)

7.3 Artificial Tears

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 North America Artificial Tears Dry Eye Product Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Antibiotic Drops

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 North America Antibiotic drops Dry Eye Product Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Hormone Drops

7.5.1 . Overview

7.5.2. North America Hormonal Drops Eye Products Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027(US$ Mn)

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2. North America Others Eye Products Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027(US$ Mn)



8. North America Dry Eye Product Market Analysis - By Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Dry Eye Product Market, By Type 2019-2027 (%)

8.2.1 North America Dry Eye Product Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027, By Type(US$ Mn)

8.3 OTC Drugs

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 North America OTC Drugs Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Prescription Drugs

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 North America Prescription Drugs Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Dry Eye Product Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis

9.1 North America Dry Eye Product Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 North America: Dry Eye Product Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.3 North America: Dry Eye Product Market - Volume and Forecast to 2027 (Units)

9.1.4 North America Dry Eye Product Market, by Product- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.5 North America Dry Eye Product Market, by Product- Volume and Forecast to 2027 (Units)

9.1.6 North America Dry Eye Product Market, by Type- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.7 North America: Dry Eye Product Market, by Country, 2019 & 2027 (%)

9.1.8 US: Dry Eye Product Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.8.1 US: Dry Eye Product Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.8.1.1 US Dry Eye Product Market, by Product - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.8.1.2 US Dry Eye Product Market, by Type - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.9 Canada: Dry Eye Product Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.9.1 Canada: Dry Eye Product Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.9.1.1 Canada Dry Eye Product Market, by Product - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.9.1.2 Canada Dry Eye Product Market, by Type- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.10 Mexico: Dry Eye Product Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.10.1 Mexico: Dry Eye Product Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.10.1.1 Mexico Dry Eye Product Market, by Product - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.10.1.2 Mexico Dry Eye Product Market, by Type - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)



10. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Dry Eye Product Market

10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Company Profiles

11.1 Novartis AG

11.1.1 Key Facts

11.1.2 Business Description

11.1.3 Products and Services

11.1.4 Financial Overview

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Key Developments

11.2 ICU MEDICAL INC.

11.2.1 Key Facts

11.2.2 Business Description

11.2.3 Products and Services

11.2.4 Financial Overview

11.2.5 SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Key Developments

11.3 Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd,.

11.3.1 Key Facts

11.3.2 Business Description

11.3.3 Products and Services

11.3.4 Financial Overview

11.3.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Key Developments

11.4 Johnsonand Johnson Services Inc

11.4.1 Key Facts

11.4.2 Business Description

11.4.3 Products and Services

11.4.4 Financial Overview

11.4.5 SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Key Developments

11.5 OASIS Medical

11.5.1 Key Facts

11.5.2 Business Description

11.5.3 Products and Services

11.5.4 Financial Overview

11.5.5 SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Key Developments



12. Appendix

12.1 About the Publisher

12.2 Word Index



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l0ps04

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900