Press release (MAR)

Malmö, November 12, 2020

Correction: Interim report 2020-01-01 to 2020-09-30

In the interim report that Acarix submitted today, 12 November 2020, there is a minor error under the heading “Capitalization” (page 4 in the interim report) where the last sentence is to end with 2022 and nothing else.

The correct sentence reads: " The Board assesses that cash balance as of the balance sheet date will cover the Company’s working capital requirements until the second quarter of 2022."

A corrected version of the interim report is available at www.acarix.se

For further information, please contact:



Per Persson, CEO

mail: per.persson@acarix.comtel :

+46 736 005 990

Christian Lindholm, CFO

mail: christian.lindholm@acarix.com

+46 705 118 333

The information disclosed above is mandatory for Acarix AB (publ) to publish pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication through the agency of the above contact person on November 12, 2020 at 13:00 am (CET).

About Acarix

Acarix was established in 2009 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier. Acarix’s CADScor®System uses an advanced sensor placed on the skin above the heart to listen to the sounds of cardiac contraction movement and turbulent flow. It has been designed to be an all-in-one system in the sense that the heart signal will be recorded, processed and displayed as a patient specific score, the CAD score, on the device screen. Readings are obtained in less than 8 minutes. Safe and suitable for use in both out- and inpatient settings, the CADScor®System thus has the potential to play a major role in patient triage, avoiding the need for many patients to undergo stressful and invasive diagnostic procedures.

Attachment