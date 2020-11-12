ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage, a global leader in background check and drug screening solutions, announced today that Executive Vice President and CFO David Gamsey was named Large Private Company CFO of the Year, as part of the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s 2020 CFO of the Year Awards.



The program, held in partnership with the Association for Corporate Growth, seeks to honor the city’s leading finance executives for their work, recognizing opportunities, identifying and managing risk, diminishing debt, achieving profitable growth and serving as corporate financial stewards.

Head of global finance for all operations, Gamsey joined First Advantage in 2016. Prior to that, he spent more than eight years at Air Serv Corporation, first as Chief Financial Officer and later as Chief Operating Officer. Gamsey also held executive positions at Beecher Carlson, Innotrac Corporation and AHL Services. An accounting major in college and a CPA, he started his career working for public accounting firms, Arthur Andersen and Price Waterhouse.

With regard to First Advantage, a recent profile of Gamsey in the Atlanta Business Chronicle details his recent accomplishments, including his work, which contributed to the doubling of the company’s enterprise value. First Advantage CEO Scott Staples commented, “David is the consummate professional, a leader with experience and integrity. He is always thinking about what’s good for the company, and with his support, First Advantage continues to grow.”

Gamsey shared, “Having spent my entire career in accounting and finance, it’s a huge honor to be named CFO of the Year. I’m extremely proud of the work we’re doing at First Advantage as a technology-enabled company. During my tenure, we went from a No. 3 share in the market to No. 1, expanding our client-facing solutions and enhancing our client service. It’s an exciting time to be a part of First Advantage.”

To read more about Gamsey, visit https://www.bizjournals.com/atlanta/news/2020/10/30/10-30-20-b-large-private-co-gamsey-cfo.html.

