According to latest report “Electric Mop Market by Product (Steam, Spray), By Connectivity (Wired, Cordless), Sales Channel (Online, Offline), Application (Residential, Commercial), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of electric mop will cross $250 million by 2026. The market growth will be driven by the rising demand for home appliances and increasing consumption of electric cleaning equipment. Moreover, stringent regulations associated with the cleaning of floors with chemicals in regions such as Europe and North America are driving the demand for electric mops.

COVID-19 has negatively affected the manufacturers’ business across the globe. Due to temporary shutdown of production facilities, manufacturing activities have been hampered. The low supply of raw material owing to disrupted supply chain and government regulations has negatively impacted the industry expansion.

The offline sales channel in the electric mop market will observe substantial growth during the forecast timeline led by the numerous consumers prefer to test the equipment physically and its working functionality. The offline sales channel offers a wide range of advantages to the consumers including instant delivery, customer satisfaction and physical checks which contributes towards the market revenue.

Asia Pacific electric mop market is witnessing a high growth from 2020 to 2026 on account of the rising demand for home appliances and user-friendly machines among the individuals. Increasing tourism industry and development of commercial & residential infrastructure across China and India is expected to propel the market value. The growing trend of smart cities, smart building in countries such as India, China and Japan have increased the demand for technological advanced equipment and appliances for reducing manual work which is spurring the market growth. The growing disposable income among the individuals in the region has increased the purchasing power of the consumer which is showing a positive impact on the market expansion.

Key players operating in the market are Bissell Inc., TTK Prestige Limited, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc, SharkNinja Operating LLC, and Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG. Leading companies are developing innovative models of electric mops with added features including scrubbers, and water conservative systems. The industry leaders are also establishing partnerships with other OEMs to leverage mutual expertise and gain competitive advantage.

Some major findings in the electric mop market report include:

Rising consumer disposable income levels have resulted in individuals purchasing electric mops over the traditional ones. Such as water storage systems, cordless, steam systems and other added features are contributing to the increasing demand for such equipment which is showing a positive impact on the market share.

Growing demand for advanced cleaning equipment for reduction of manual labor is responsible for electric mops sales. The integration of electric components such as motor, steam bioreactors and others for enhancing the products’ capabilities is driving the market size.

MEA electric mop market is predicted to showcase substantial growth led by the positive outlook of the tourism sector and introduction of various laws associated with cleanliness.

