HOLLAND, Mich., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedge , the video screening solution that helps recruiters make authentic connections with candidates, today shared details about its ongoing partnership with the applicant tracking system and hiring software provider, ApplicantPro.



“ApplicantPro is known for delivering hiring solutions customized to meet the needs of individual organizations. Wedge helps further that mission, making it possible to automate and streamline the screening process, from anywhere, at any time,” said Matt Baxter, CEO of Wedge. “Through this integration, ApplicantPro customers are saving more than five hours a week with Wedge, at a time when resources are limited, and applicant volumes are way up.”

Ryan Kohler, founder and CEO of ApplicantPro, commented, “At ApplicantPro, we aim to help companies, managers and HR teams improve their hiring results. In addition to our software, we partner with like-minded companies to ensure our customers have what they need to make that happen. Wedge is just that, a forward-thinking solution able to enhance screening speed and quality to support better hires.”

With this integration, ApplicantPro customers can connect Wedge to their ATS in minutes, gaining the ability to add one-way video screens to their recruiting process. Recruiting teams can access more candidates in less time by asking job seekers to complete a “Wedge” from their web browser at their convenience. There is no additional app required to download, and candidates can record responses on any device. This asynchronous approach can reduce screening time by 75 percent while enabling recruiters to get to know candidates beyond their resumes.

To learn more about the Wedge and ApplicantPro integration, visit https://www.wedgehr.com/applicant-pro.

About Wedge

Founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneur Matt Baxter, Wedge is the one-way recorded video interview that enables candidates to show their true selves. For more information, visit wedgehr.com.

About ApplicantPro

Over the past 15 years, ApplicantPro has been optimizing the hiring process for over 7,000 organizations and counting -- becoming a leading provider of easy-to-use hiring software to source, screen, and maintain qualified applicants. For more information, visit applicantpro.com