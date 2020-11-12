VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the “Company” or “Calibre”) is pleased to provide an update in regard to the Company's 2020 infill and near-mine exploration diamond drilling programs.





Infill D rilling Highlights :

Panteon Underground Deposit

13.73 g/t Au over 3.9 metres Estimated True Width (“ETW”) from 277.9 to 284.4 metres in LIM-20-4467;

28.41 g/t Au over 6.8 metres ETW from 207.2 to 216.0 metres in LIM-20-4468;

4.86 g/t Au over 8.6 metres ETW from 151.5 to 164.6 metres; and

62.67 g/t Au over 4.0 metres ETW from 164.6 to 170.2 metres in LIM-20-4476.

Limon South Open Pit (Pozo Bono)

16.97 g/t Au over 12.2 metres ETW from 87.8 to 102.9 metres in LIM-20-4457; and

20.77 g/t Au over 1.2 metres ETW from 56.8 to 62.7 metres in LIM-20-4474.

Limon Central Open Pit

10.30 g/t Au over 2.9 metres ETW from 215.9 to 218.9 metres in LIM-20-4484; and

11.89 g/t Au over 23.6 metres ETW from 234.5 to 262.0 metres in LIM-20-4489.

Limon North Open Pit (Tigra/Chapparal)

5.09 g/t Au over 12.9 metres ETW from 196.3 to 209.5 metres in LIM-20-4471; and

5.28 g/t Au over 10.1 metres ETW from 190.2 to 201.1 metres in LIM-20-4462.

Jabali West Underground Deposit

8.80 g/t Au over 5.6 metres ETW from 175.1 to 181.5 metres in JB20-499; and

6.30 g/t Au over 7.6 metres ETW from 83.9 to 92.9 metres in JB20-509.





Resource Expansion & Exploration D rilling R esults :

Panteon Underground Deposit

8.19 g/t Au over 3.7 metres ETW from 227.5 to 232.3 metres in LIM-20-4485.



Rosario Gold Prospect (Libertad)

2.34 g/t Au over 14.3 metres ETW from 208.2 to 226.5 metres in RS-20-052; and

7.96 g/t Au over 5.1 metres ETW from238.5 to 245.4 metres in RS20-060.

Nancite Gold Prospect (Libertad)

17.26 g/t Au over 1.5 metres from 132.3 to 134.3 metres and 5.02 g/t Au over 2.8 metres from 185.5 to 189.3 metres in NA20-010.



Russell Ball, Chief Executive Officer of Calibre stated: “The infill program continues to deliver results ahead of our expectations, with higher than expected grades and broader widths in the case of Panteon underground and the Limon open-pits. With the infill drilling program complete, we recently transitioned to resource expansion drilling. The Panteon underground deposit continues to deliver strong results and we expect the deposit to grow to the southeast.”

Calibre’s integrated infill, resource expansion and first pass exploration drilling program continues with 16 diamond drill rigs at the Limon and Libertad operations and the Pavon project. The results discussed below represent a combination of (i) 7,894 metres of infill drilling from the Limon open pits, Panteon underground and Jabali West underground deposits, and (ii) 13,779 metres of resource expansion and exploration drilling at the Panteon underground and Limon North (Tigra/Chaparral) prospects at Limon, as well as at Jabali West underground, and the Rosario, Tranca, Nancite and Escandalo prospects at Libertad.

Panteon Underground Deposit

Following up on earlier 2020 drill results, which confirmed the relative positions of two parallel high-grade shoots along the southern extension of the Panteon vein system, the Company completed infill drilling on the two zones returning strong gold grades over broad, mineable widths:

LIM-20-4476 intercepted 62.67 g/t Au over 4.0m ETW, approximately 30m above LIM-20-4468; and

LIM-20-4468 intercepted 28.41 g/t Au over 6.8m ETW, outlining a particularly high-grade zone within 20 meters of historic mine workings (see news release figures link below).

Following the completion of infill drilling, the focus shifted to resource expansion drilling to test the potential for mineralization down-plunge and along strike to the southeast. The initial step out hole (LIM-20-4485) intercepted 8.19 g/t Au over 3.7 metres extending the southern shoot approximately 40 metres to the southeast (see drill results news release announced April 9, 2020) and (drill results news release September 15, 2020).

Calibre is continuing to drill the Panteon vein system along strike to the southeast toward its projected intersection with the Santa Pancha vein system. The Santa Pancha underground mine is located approximately 150 metres east of the Panteon vein system. Over the past ten months, Calibre has been advancing underground development to the Panteon vein system to mine ore starting in the first quarter of 2021.

On June 3, 2020, Calibre announced a maiden resource estimate at Panteon which contained an Indicated Mineral Resource of 90,000 tonnes at an average grade of 9.88 g/t Au for 29,000 contained gold ounces, and additional Inferred Mineral Resources of 303,000 tonnes at an average grade of 6.79 g/t Au for 66,000 contained gold ounces (for additional details see news release here).

Limon Open Pit Deposits (Limon Central, Pozo Bono and Tigra-Chaparral)

Infill drilling continues to confirm the continuity of gold grades along the Limon vein system, which hosts a series of near-surface, open-pit mineral resources along a northwesterly trend in excess of two kilometres. Infill drilling to upgrade resources from Inferred to Indicated classification in each of the deposits has returned results above expectations. Examples include:

Drilling below the active Limon Central open-pit reserve intercepted 7.9 metres ETW grading 3.24 g/t Au (LIM-20-4478) and 23.6 metres ETW grading 11.89 g/t Au (LIM-20-4489);

Approximately 750 metres to the south, drilling at the Pozo Bono deposit returned 16.97 g/t Au over 12.2 metres ETW (LIM-20-4457) and 20.77 g/t Au over 1.2 metres ETW (LIM-20-4474);

Approximately one kilometer to the north, drilling at the Tigra-Chaparral deposit returned 10.1 metres ETW grading 5.28 g/t Au (LIM-20-4462) and 12.9 metres ETW grading 5.09 g/t Au (LIM-20-4471).



The combination of the above, along with previously reported results from the Limon Norte deposit, further underscore the robust character of near-surface gold mineralization along the Limon vein trend. With infill drilling along the trend completed, the focus of drilling has transitioned to testing resource expansion opportunities along strike and down-dip of the principal zones of high-grade mineralization.

As at December 31, 2019, the Limon Mine Complex included open-pit Probable Reserves of 1.4 million tonnes grading 4.25 g/t Au containing 195,000 ounces of gold. Additional open-pit mineral resources include Indicated resources totaling 0.5 million tonnes grading 4.29 g/t Au containing 62,000 ounces of gold (exclusive of mineral reserves), and Inferred resources totaling 3.8 million tonnes grading 5.49 g/t Au containing 679,000 ounces of gold (for additional details see news release here). Results of the combined infill and step-out exploration drilling will be integrated into an updated mineral resource estimate prepared as of December 31, 2020, with a data cut-off date of November 7, 2020.

Jabali West Underground Deposit (Libertad)

The Jabali West deposit is located directly below the Jabali Antena open-pit. Since the resumption of drilling in July, Calibre has completed 17 infill holes (2,600 metres), with highlights since the September 15 news release of:

8.80 g/t Au over 5.6 metres ETW from 175.1 to 181.5 metres (JB20-499); and

6.30 g/t Au over 7.6 metres ETW from 83.9 to 92.9 metres (JB20-509).

For a full list and location of results, please reference the drill hole table and figures link below.

Calibre is now advancing step-out drilling to test the potential to extend the resource which remains open down-plunge to the west.

Results of the combined infill and step-out exploration drilling will be integrated into an updated mineral resource estimate prepared as of December 31, 2020, with a data cut-off date of December 7, 2020.

As at December 31, 2019, the Jabali West Inferred Mineral Resource totaled 1.2 million tonnes averaging 7.87 g/t Au containing 315,000 ounces of gold (see Technical Report titled “The La Libertad Mine, Chontales Department, Nicaragua” available on SEDAR).

Nancite Prospect (Libertad)

The Nancite prospect follows a four kilometre east-west trending structure located approximately five hundred metres south, and parallel to, the Jabali vein trend. Since the resumption of drilling in July, Calibre has drilled an additional 11 holes (2,402 metres) of first pass exploration drilling focused on the upper 125 metres of a one kilometre section of the four kilometre east-west trending structure. Drill hole NA-20-010 intercepted 17.26g/t over 1.5m, the highest-grade intercept on the multi-kilometre trend to date. We are evaluating the results to determine whether future exploration work is warranted.

Rosario Prospect (Libertad)

The Rosario deposit is located six kilometres southwest of the Libertad mill and currently hosts an inferred resource of 260,000 tonnes averaging 2.08 g/t Au containing 17,000 ounces of gold. Calibre has completed 3,200 metres of step-out and infill drilling in 14 holes, 9 of which are reported here (see drill results news release September 15, 2020). Step-out drilling to expand the resource laterally and at depth has intercepted significant gold mineralization, including 7.96 g/t Au over 5.1m ETW (RS-20-060) and 2.34 g/t Au over 14.3m ETW (RS-20-052).

The Rosario deposit is localized along a major northeasterly trending structure that marks the northern margin of the Cosmotillo vein cluster. During the first quarter of 2020, Calibre initiated a comprehensive field and data review of legacy surface and drill hole data to better understand the relationship between structural controls to gold mineralization and related hydrothermal alteration at Libertad. This work resulted in the recognition of the Cosmotillo area as an eight-square kilometer zone of barren, silica-clay lithocap style alteration that characteristically overlies unexposed bonanza style epithermal gold mineralization similar to the vein systems at Jabali and Panteon. Calibre recently completed drilling a series of deeper exploration holes (approximately 150 metres below the current Rosario mineral resource) to test the potential for higher-grade, bonanza style gold mineralization at depth. Assay results are pending.

To view a PDF of the figures as referenced in this news release, please go to the following links:

Link 1 – PDF Figures

Link 2 – VRIFY 3D Images

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Calibre maintains a Quality Assurance/Quality Control (“QA/QC”) program for all its exploration projects using industry best practices. Key elements of the QA/QC program include verifiable chain of custody for samples, regular insertion of certified reference standards and blanks, and duplicate check assays. Drill core is halved and shipped in sealed bags to Bureau Veritas in Managua, Nicaragua, an independent analytical services provider with global certifications for Quality Management Systems ISO 9001:2008, Environmental Management: ISO14001 and Safety Management OH SAS 18001 and AS4801. Prior to analysis, samples are prepared at Veritas' Managua facility and then shipped to its analytical facility in Vancouver, Canada. Gold analyses are routinely performed via fire assay/AA finish methods. For greater precision of high-grade material, samples assaying 10 g/t Au or higher are re-assayed by fire assay with gravimetric finish. Analyses for silver and other elements of interest are performed via Induction Coupled Plasmaspectrometry (“ICP”).

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark A. Petersen, P.Geo., VP Exploration, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Q4 2020 EL LIMON: PANTEON DRILL RESULTS Drill Hole

ID Vein

Structure From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Estimated

True Width (m) Au

(g/t) INFILL DRILLING LIM-20-4454 Panteon 0.0 386.1 386.1 NS 386.1 401.9 15.7 0.02 401.9 402.9 1.0 0.33 402.9 408.1 5.2 3.8 6.45 Includes 402.9 403.9 1.0 2.70 403.9 405.0 1.1 17.10 405.0 408.1 3.1 4.03 408.1 424.6 16.5 0.16 424.6 429.9 5.3 0.04 429.9 448.0 18.1 NS LIM-20-4456 Panteon 0.0 319.5 319.5 NS 319.5 323.5 4.0 0.05 323.5 324.6 1.1 0.8 8.80 324.6 327.5 2.9 0.76 327.5 352.5 25.0 0.07 352.5 367.2 14.7 NS LIM-20-4461 Panteon 0.0 215.9 215.9 NS 215.9 235.1 19.2 0.03 235.1 236.1 1.0 0.8 2.49 236.1 239.5 3.4 0.17 239.5 240.5 1.0 0.8 2.46 240.5 251.1 10.7 0.19 251.1 263.5 12.4 NS LIM-20-4467 Panteon 0.0 272.4 272.4 NS 272.4 277.9 5.5 0.03 277.9 284.4 6.5 3.9 13.73 Includes 277.9 280.1 2.2 4.42 280.1 282.3 2.3 31.05 282.3 284.4 2.1 4.73 284.4 286.6 2.3 0.98 286.6 293.2 6.6 0.12 293.2 299.9 6.7 NS 299.9 303.2 3.3 0.05 303.2 306.1 2.9 2.4 5.49 306.1 322.7 16.7 0.08 322.7 323.7 1.0 0.8 13.30 323.7 327.9 4.2 0.05 327.9 338.8 11.0 NS LIM-20-4468 Panteon 0.0 193.8 193.8 NS 193.8 196.7 2.9 0.06 196.7 199.7 3.0 2.3 6.43 Includes 196.7 197.6 1.0 14.10 197.6 199.7 2.1 2.87 199.7 207.2 7.5 0.16 207.2 216.0 8.9 6.8 28.41 Includes 207.2 209.0 1.9 10.96 209.0 210.1 1.1 148.90 210.1 216.0 6.0 12.58 LIM-20-4468 216.0 219.1 3.1 0.09 Cont’d 219.1 225.0 6.0 NS 225.0 226.0 1.0 0.05 226.0 227.9 1.9 1.5 3.40 227.9 228.8 0.9 0.07 228.8 231.6 2.8 NS 231.6 236.3 4.7 0.34 236.3 240.7 4.5 NS 240.7 244.3 3.6 0.14 244.3 259.2 14.9 NS LIM-20-4475 Panteon 0.0 308.0 308.0 NS 308.0 334.8 26.8 0.05 334.8 338.5 3.7 2.9 0.72 338.5 342.2 3.7 0.01 342.2 355.0 12.8 NS LIM-20-4476 Panteon 0.0 144.5 144.5 NS 144.5 148.5 4.0 0.02 148.5 151.5 3.0 0.40 151.5 164.6 13.1 8.6 4.86 Includes 151.5 156.0 4.5 6.61 156.0 159.0 3.0 1.24 159.0 160.2 1.2 15.20 160.2 164.6 4.4 2.73 164.6 170.7 6.2 4.0 62.67 Includes 164.6 165.2 0.6 90.20 165.2 166.2 1.0 114.60 166.2 169.7 3.6 59.38 169.7 170.7 1.0 5.90 170.7 188.4 17.7 0.18 188.4 190.4 2.0 NS LIM-20-4480 Panteon 0.0 104.9 104.9 NS 104.9 110.0 5.1 0.01 110.0 272.0 162.0 NS 272.0 275.2 3.2 0.03 275.2 280.0 4.8 3.1 0.29 280.0 289.2 9.3 0.02 289.2 304.0 14.8 NS





Drill Hole

ID Vein

Structure From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Estimated

True Width (m) Au

(g/t) RESOURCE EXPANSION DRILLING LIM-20-4482 Panteon 0.0 233.6 233.6 NS 233.6 242.9 9.3 0.07 242.9 244.3 1.5 1.0 0.34 244.3 247.4 3.1 0.13 247.4 249.4 2.0 0.01 249.4 265.1 15.7 NS LIM-20-4485 Panteon 0.0 131.7 131.7 NS 131.7 140.4 8.7 0.11 140.4 143.2 2.8 1.8 5.60 Includes 140.4 142.4 2.0 3.61 142.4 143.2 0.8 10.60 143.2 147.3 4.2 0.43 147.3 149.7 2.4 2.75 149.7 161.3 11.6 0.02 161.3 217.0 55.7 NS 217.0 221.0 4.0 0.09 221.0 224.5 3.6 1.34 224.5 227.5 3.0 0.08 227.5 232.3 4.8 3.7 8.19 Includes 227.5 229.2 1.7 4.18 229.2 230.3 1.1 25.90 230.3 232.3 2.0 1.86 232.3 237.3 5.0 0.21 237.3 252.3 15.0 NS 252.3 257.2 5.0 0.03 257.2 267.7 10.5 NS 267.7 287.3 19.6 0.02 287.3 290.1 2.9 NS LIM-20-4486 Panteon 0.0 274.3 274.3 NS 274.3 283.3 9.0 0.03 283.3 294.6 11.3 NS 294.6 308.7 14.1 0.08 308.7 310.3 1.7 1.4 10.50 Includes 308.7 309.7 1.1 0.22 309.7 310.3 0.6 28.50 310.3 319.1 8.8 0.05 319.1 328.6 9.5 NS 328.6 341.1 12.6 0.05 341.1 343.1 2.0 0.15 343.1 345.7 2.6 1.43 345.7 349.1 3.4 0.23 349.1 352.1 3.0 0.01 352.1 366.5 14.5 NS LIM-20-4488 Panteon 0 102.6 102.6 NS 102.6 126.65 24.05 0.019 126.65 129.25 2.6 1.6 1.025 129.25 134.95 5.7 0.102 134.95 149.8 14.85 NS 149.8 166.35 16.55 0.067 166.35 173.6 7.25 NS 173.6 197.85 24.25 0.025 197.85 199.3 1.45 NS LIM-20-4490 Tigra/Chaparral 0.0 309.5 309.5 NS 309.5 350.4 40.9 0.02 350.4 360.0 9.6 NS







Q4 2020 EL LIMON: LIMON SOUTH, LIMON CENTRAL, TIGRA-CHAPARRAL DRILL RESULTS Drill Hole

ID Vein

Structure From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Estimated

True Width (m) Au

(g/t) INFILL DRILLING LIM-20-4457 Limon South 0.0 64.8 64.8 NS 64.8 72.4 7.7 0.01 72.4 75.8 3.4 4.97 75.8 87.8 12.0 0.18 87.8 102.9 15.1 12.2 16.97 Includes 87.8 90.9 3.1 1.82 90.9 92.6 1.8 11.20 92.6 94.2 1.6 3.42 94.2 100.4 6.2 34.74 100.4 102.9 2.5 4.76 102.9 107.3 4.5 0.06 107.3 126.7 19.4 NS 126.7 128.7 2.0 0.16 128.7 130.5 1.8 1.5 3.14 130.5 132.6 2.1 0.25 132.6 140.3 7.7 0.03 140.3 148.8 8.4 NS LIM-20-4458 Limon South 0.0 90.0 90.0 NS 90.0 93.1 3.2 0.01 93.1 95.2 2.1 1.0 3.06 95.2 100.4 5.2 0.53 100.4 111.0 10.6 0.24 111.0 115.3 4.3 0.03 115.3 133.5 18.2 NS LIM-20-4466 Limon South 0.0 77.5 77.5 NS 77.5 84.5 7.0 0.27 84.5 97.5 13.0 0.17 97.5 101.5 4.0 0.83 101.5 104.5 3.0 2.4 2.35 104.5 110.5 6.0 0.32 110.5 120.0 9.5 0.13 120.0 132.0 12.1 NS LIM-20-4469 Limon South 0.0 45.3 45.3 NS 45.3 52.4 7.1 0.06 52.4 85.0 32.6 NS 85.0 95.0 10.1 0.12 95.0 102.9 7.9 0.22 102.9 104.9 2.0 0.6 2.47 104.9 112.0 7.1 0.38 112.0 118.2 6.3 0.07 118.2 130.0 11.8 NS LIM-20-4472 Limon South 0.0 25.4 25.4 NS 25.4 85.1 59.7 0.07 85.1 91.1 6.0 0.17 91.1 97.1 6.0 1.0 0.56 97.1 101.1 4.0 0.20 101.1 114.4 13.3 NS LIM-20-4474 Limon South 0.0 50.2 50.2 NS 50.2 56.8 6.7 0.01 56.8 62.7 5.9 1.2 20.77 Includes 56.8 59.1 2.3 45.86 59.1 62.7 3.6 4.74 62.7 87.8 25.1 0.41 87.8 94.8 7.0 0.16 94.8 108.9 14.1 0.01 108.9 110.9 2.0 1.35 110.9 117.9 7.0 0.05 117.9 130.0 12.1 NS LIM-20-4477 Limon Central 0.0 229.2 229.2 NS 229.2 232.2 3.0 0.13 232.2 236.4 4.2 0.76 236.4 238.6 2.3 2.1 2.11 238.6 241.8 3.2 0.28 241.8 243.8 2.0 0.02 LIM-20-4478 Limon Central 0.0 313.6 313.6 NS 313.6 315.6 2.0 0.20 315.6 319.6 4.1 0.76 319.6 328.7 9.1 7.9 3.24 Includes 319.6 322.6 3.0 2.10 322.6 328.7 6.1 3.81 328.7 331.7 3.0 0.67 331.7 335.7 4.0 3.5 2.35 335.7 337.7 2.0 0.20 337.7 350.4 12.7 NS LIM-20-4481 Limon Central 0.0 247.3 247.3 NS 247.3 248.3 1.0 0.01 248.3 251.3 3.0 0.50 251.3 254.4 3.1 2.7 1.32 254.4 257.4 3.0 0.32 257.4 263.4 6.0 0.07 263.4 280.4 17.1 NS LIM-20-4483 Limon Central 0.0 298.4 298.4 NS 298.4 300.4 2.0 0.01 300.4 302.3 1.9 1.7 2.33 302.3 309.3 7.1 0.08 309.3 312.4 3.1 0.42 312.4 316.1 3.7 3.4 2.50 316.1 321.6 5.5 0.19 321.6 335.0 13.4 NS LIM-20-4484 Limon Central 0.0 213.1 213.1 NS 213.1 214.4 1.3 1.08 214.4 215.9 1.5 NS 215.9 218.9 3.0 2.9 10.30 Includes 215.9 217.4 1.5 12.20 217.4 218.9 1.5 8.40 218.9 226.0 7.1 0.71 226.0 230.1 4.1 0.16 230.1 235.4 5.3 NS 235.4 236.1 0.7 0.02 236.1 236.9 0.8 NS 236.9 241.3 4.4 0.01 241.3 250.4 9.1 NS LIM-20-4489 Limon Central 0.0 217.0 217.0 NS 217.0 224.5 7.5 0.00 224.5 229.5 5.1 0.46 229.5 234.5 5.0 0.08 234.5 262.0 27.5 23.6 11.89 Includes 234.5 237.6 3.1 4.59 237.6 243.0 5.4 50.13 243.0 262.0 19.0 0.89 262.0 271.1 9.2 1.39 271.1 274.2 3.1 0.02 274.8 286.0 11.3 NS LIM-20-4459 Tigra / Chaparral 0.0 70.9 70.9 NS 70.9 73.4 2.5 0.16 73.4 76.0 2.6 1.8 5.14 76.0 88.8 12.8 0.07 88.8 96.5 7.7 0.47 96.5 149.1 52.6 0.13 149.1 154.2 5.2 NS LIM-20-4462 Tigra / Chaparral 0.0 185.2 185.2 NS 185.2 190.2 5.0 0.02 190.2 201.1 10.9 10.1 5.28 201.1 210.9 9.8 0.17 210.9 212.9 2.0 0.96 212.9 219.9 7.0 0.23 219.9 238.0 18.2 0.06 238.0 242.4 4.4 NS LIM-20-4471 Tigra / Chaparral 0.0 192.1 192.1 NS 192.1 196.3 4.2 0.01 196.3 209.5 13.3 12.9 5.09 Includes 196.3 199.6 3.4 3.63 199.6 200.6 1.0 12.60 200.6 207.3 6.8 3.29 207.3 209.5 2.2 9.62 209.5 216.5 7.0 1.46 216.5 223.6 7.1 0.79 223.6 239.0 15.4 0.11 239.0 240.0 1.0 3.27 240.0 253.4 13.5 0.07 253.4 265.2 11.8 NS





Q4 2020 EL LIMON: VETA NUEVA DRILL RESULTS Drill Hole

ID Vein

Structure From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Estimated

True Width

(m) Au

(g/t) INFILL DRILLING LIM-20-4460 Veta Nueva 0.0 171.1 171.1 NS 171.1 187.4 16.3 0.11 187.4 190.7 3.4 2.9 0.69 190.7 194.7 4.0 0.30 194.7 211.5 16.8 0.09 LIM-20-4465 Veta Nueva 0.0 190.7 190.7 NS 190.7 192.7 2.0 0.19 192.7 201.0 8.3 6.2 3.27 Includes 192.7 195.9 3.2 1.96 195.9 196.9 1.0 7.80 196.9 200.3 3.4 1.66 200.3 201.0 0.7 10.50 201.0 211.9 11.0 0.43 211.9 216.0 4.1 NS LIM-20-4470 Veta Nueva 0.0 206.5 206.5 NS 206.5 208.4 1.9 0.06 208.4 217.9 9.6 7.4 1.08 217.9 223.1 5.2 0.15 223.1 237.0 13.9 NS LIM-20-4473 Veta Nueva 0.0 207.8 207.8 NS 207.8 218.8 11.0 0.09 218.8 225.8 7.0 5.4 1.10 225.8 229.8 4.0 0.08 229.8 241.7 11.9 NS





Q4 2020 LA LIBERTAD: JABALI DRILL RESULTS Drill Hole

ID Vein

Structure From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Estimated

True Width

(m) Au

(g/t) INFILL DRILLING JB-20-495 Jabali UG 0.0 96.3 96.3 NS 96.3 132.9 36.6 0.04 132.9 135.9 3.0 0.59 135.9 156.9 21.0 0.07 156.9 158.9 2.0 1.31 158.9 165.0 6.1 4.8 3.42 Includes 160.0 161.0 1.0 9.20 161.0 165.0 4.0 2.36 165.0 174.4 9.5 0.72 174.4 182.4 8.0 0.09 182.4 200.3 17.9 NS JB-20-497 Jabali UG 0.0 39.7 39.7 NS 39.7 105.5 65.8 0.03 105.5 109.5 4.0 0.78 109.5 112.5 3.0 0.18 112.5 115.5 3.0 2.0 0.99 115.5 131.5 16.0 0.12 131.5 134.5 3.0 2.0 0.93 134.5 159.5 25.0 0.02 159.5 168.1 8.6 NS JB-20-499 Jabali UG 0.0 110.3 110.3 NS 110.3 162.6 52.3 0.04 162.6 166.6 4.0 0.25 166.6 167.6 1.0 1.97 167.6 169.9 2.4 0.11 169.9 172.1 2.2 NS 172.1 175.1 3.0 0.18 175.1 181.5 6.4 5.6 8.80 Includes 175.1 177.1 2.0 7.70 177.1 179.2 2.1 0.29 179.2 180.4 1.3 31.40 180.4 181.5 1.1 0.99 181.5 187.2 5.7 0.02 187.2 201.0 13.8 NS JB-20-500 Jabali UG 0.0 1.2 1.2 NS 1.2 31.6 30.4 0.02 31.6 33.6 2.0 0.69 33.6 44.8 11.2 0.19 44.8 47.8 3.0 2.5 2.16 47.8 52.0 4.2 0.36 52.0 56.8 4.8 4.0 2.55 56.8 61.4 4.7 0.12 61.4 75.5 14.1 0.02 75.5 90.0 14.5 NS JB-20-501 Jabali UG 0.0 36.7 36.7 NS 36.7 75.1 38.4 0.03 75.1 80.5 5.4 5.3 2.41 80.5 99.0 18.5 0.17 JB-20-502 Jabali UG 0.0 49.0 49.0 NS 49.0 67.0 18.0 0.09 67.0 68.0 1.0 1.0 4.30 68.0 74.0 6.0 0.03 74.0 90.3 16.3 16.0 2.21 Includes 74.0 77.5 3.5 0.35 77.5 79.2 1.7 2.60 79.2 80.2 1.0 14.10 80.2 90.3 10.1 1.61 90.3 97.3 7.0 0.16 97.3 104.3 7.1 NS JB-20-506A Jabali UG 0.0 137.1 137.1 NS 137.1 157.5 20.4 0.03 157.5 162.7 5.2 0.40 162.7 163.8 1.1 1.49 163.8 167.4 3.7 0.09 167.4 168.4 1.0 0.9 4.08 168.4 175.5 7.1 0.17 175.5 177.5 2.0 2.0 8.30 Includes 175.5 176.5 1.0 2.20 176.5 177.5 1.0 14.40 177.5 179.2 1.7 0.34 179.2 181.2 2.0 1.51 181.2 183.7 2.5 0.65 183.7 197.2 13.5 0.08 JB-20-509 Jabali UG 0.0 14.6 14.6 NS 14.6 63.9 49.3 0.06 63.9 75.9 12.0 0.45 75.9 79.9 4.0 3.3 1.87 79.9 83.9 4.0 0.21 83.9 92.9 9.1 7.6 6.30 Includes 83.9 86.0 2.2 4.02 86.0 88.7 2.7 14.31 88.7 92.9 4.2 2.32 92.9 101.9 9.0 0.03 JB-20-510 Jabali UG 0.0 22.2 22.2 NS 22.2 29.5 7.3 0.06 29.5 40.9 11.5 0.30 40.9 43.0 2.1 1.10 43.0 45.8 2.8 2.8 5.09 Includes 43.0 44.0 1.0 3.60 44.0 45.0 1.0 9.00 45.0 45.8 0.8 2.08 45.8 47.9 2.1 0.51 47.9 59.5 11.7 0.05





Drill Hole

ID Vein

Structure From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Estimated

True Width

(m) Au

(g/t) RESOURCE EXPANSION DRILLING JB-20-493 Jabali UG 0.0 244.1 244.1 NS 244.1 264.7 20.6 0.02 264.7 265.7 1.0 26.80 265.7 273.8 8.1 0.28 273.8 280.4 6.6 6.6 3.35 Includes 273.8 275.8 2.0 1.19 275.8 277.9 2.1 3.16 277.9 278.9 1.0 11.60 278.9 280.4 1.5 0.90 280.4 283.0 2.6 0.15 283.0 326.1 43.1 0.02 JB-20-494 Jabali UG 0.0 231.4 231.4 NS 231.4 253.9 22.5 0.01 253.9 254.9 1.0 0.17 254.9 257.6 2.6 2.6 2.69 257.6 260.6 3.0 0.07 JB-20-494A Jabali UG 0.0 255.1 255.1 NS 255.1 258.1 3.0 0.05 258.1 261.0 3.0 2.9 4.80 Includes 258.1 259.1 1.0 2.78 259.1 260.1 1.0 8.90 260.1 261.1 1.0 2.66 261.1 263.6 2.6 0.50 263.6 327.7 64.1 0.01 JB-20-496 Jabali UG 0.0 188.1 188.1 NS 188.1 190.1 2.0 0.01 190.1 193.3 3.2 2.8 1.21 193.3 195.8 2.6 0.24 195.8 198.6 2.8 NS 198.6 201.6 3.0 2.6 1.24 201.6 254.8 53.1 0.02 JB-20-498 Jabali UG 0.0 326.5 314.4 NS 326.5 399.5 73.1 0.03 399.5 400.5 1.0 0.8 1.51 400.5 430.5 30.0 0.04 430.5 432.3 1.8 1.4 1.16 432.3 436.3 4.0 0.01 436.3 451.1 14.8 NS JB-20-507 Jabali UG 0.0 176.8 176.8 NS 176.8 182.1 5.3 0.01 182.1 184.4 2.3 0.49 186.7 210.6 23.9 0.04 210.6 212.1 1.5 1.5 0.85 212.1 221.0 8.9 0.01





Q4 2020 LA LIBERTAD: ESCANDALO, NANCITE, ROSARIO, TRANCA DRILL RESULTS Drill Hole

ID Vein

Structure From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Estimated

True Width

(m) Au

(g/t) EXPLORATION DRILLING ES-20-019 Escandalo 0.0 42.8 42.8 NS 42.8 146.6 103.8 0.01 146.6 151.0 4.4 4.00 0.18 151.0 172.4 21.5 0.01 ES-20-020 Escandalo 0.0 45.4 45.4 NS 45.4 160.2 114.8 0.02 160.2 165.2 5.0 4.90 0.12 165.2 200.3 35.1 0.01 NA-20-001 Nancite 0.0 71.2 71.2 NS 71.2 216.1 144.9 0.07 216.1 224.5 8.5 5.33 1.83 Includes 216.1 218.5 2.5 1.15 218.5 221.5 3.0 3.21 221.5 224.5 3.0 1.00 224.5 246.2 21.7 0.20 246.2 270.4 24.2 NS NA-20-002 Nancite 0.0 58.2 58.2 NS 58.2 59.2 1.0 0.01 59.2 61.2 2.0 1.6 2.63 61.2 63.2 2.0 0.01 63.2 86.5 23.3 NS 86.5 93.5 7.0 0.29 93.5 99.3 5.9 NS 99.3 120.5 21.2 0.20 120.5 125.5 5.0 0.45 125.5 128.6 3.1 2.4 1.48 128.6 129.6 1.0 0.09 129.6 190.1 60.6 NS NA-20-003 Nancite 0.0 35.8 35.8 NS 35.8 81.0 45.3 0.07 40.3 94.6 54.4 NS 94.6 95.6 1.0 0.9 1.10 95.6 117.2 21.6 NS 117.2 158.4 41.2 0.04 158.4 163.4 5.0 4.1 1.19 163.4 211.0 47.6 0.01 211.0 221.0 10.0 NS NA-20-004 Nancite 0.0 48.3 48.3 NS 48.3 50.3 2.0 0.21 50.3 85.6 35.3 NS 85.6 90.7 5.1 0.10 90.7 91.8 1.1 0.8 5.00 91.8 92.8 1.0 0.06 92.8 105.1 12.3 NS 105.1 111.5 6.5 0.51 111.5 150.5 39.0 NS 150.5 160.0 9.5 0.33 160.0 211.5 51.5 NS NA-20-005 Nancite 0.0 97.8 97.8 NS 97.8 117.5 19.8 0.10 117.5 120.5 3.0 2.3 0.53 120.5 137.8 17.3 0.06 137.8 184.4 46.6 NS NA-20-006 Nancite 0.0 166.0 166.0 NS 166.0 168.0 2.0 0.01 168.0 175.0 7.0 5.6 0.19 175.0 177.0 2.0 0.02 177.0 245.4 68.4 NS NA-20-007 Nancite 0.0 100.8 100.8 NS 100.8 117.3 16.5 0.09 117.3 122.4 5.2 3.5 1.02 122.4 123.6 1.2 0.01 123.6 146.2 22.6 NS 146.2 154.8 8.6 0.13 154.8 178.8 24.0 NS 178.8 188.7 9.9 0.18 188.7 194.7 6.0 NS NA-20-008 Nancite 0.0 96.0 96.0 NS 96.0 100.6 4.6 0.19 100.6 102.7 2.1 1.9 1.37 102.7 131.6 28.9 0.17 131.6 133.8 2.2 2.9 1.33 133.8 136.2 2.4 0.01 136.2 181.4 45.2 NS NA-20-009 Nancite 0.0 65.5 65.5 NS 65.5 69.4 3.8 0.01 69.4 74.7 5.3 4.9 0.64 74.7 77.7 3.0 0.01 77.7 102.1 24.4 NS 102.1 224.0 121.9 0.11 104.6 262.1 157.5 NS NA-20-010 Nancite 0.0 130.3 130.3 NS 130.3 132.3 2.0 0.01 132.3 134.3 2.0 1.5 17.26 Includes 132.3 133.3 1.0 1.53 133.3 134.3 1.0 33.00 134.3 146.9 12.6 0.01 146.9 168.8 21.9 NS 168.8 172.4 3.7 0.01 172.4 173.5 1.1 0.8 3.85 173.5 185.5 12.1 0.05 185.5 189.3 3.8 2.8 5.02 Includes 185.5 188.3 2.8 1.94 188.3 189.3 1.0 13.50 189.3 225.2 35.9 0.34 206.9 240.4 33.6 NS NA-20-011 Nancite 0.0 137.4 137.4 NS 137.4 143.9 6.5 4.0 1.78 Includes 137.4 139.4 2.0 1.34 139.4 142.4 3.0 0.17 142.4 143.9 1.5 5.60 143.9 152.9 9.0 0.21 152.9 201.2 48.3 NS RS-20-052 Rosario 0.0 193.5 193.5 NS 193.5 208.2 14.7 0.02 208.2 226.5 18.3 14.3 2.34 Includes 208.2 209.2 1.0 4.13 209.2 213.4 4.2 1.51 213.4 216.4 3.1 0.24 216.4 219.5 3.1 1.73 219.5 221.5 2.0 4.82 221.5 223.5 2.0 1.20 223.5 226.5 3.0 4.72 226.5 235.9 9.4 0.01 RS-20-053 Rosario 0.0 194.2 194.2 NS 194.2 199.2 5.0 0.04 199.2 200.3 1.1 0.7 0.75 200.3 219.7 19.5 0.04 219.7 221.7 2.0 0.66 221.7 233.2 11.5 0.01 233.2 249.9 16.8 NS RS-20-054 Rosario 0.0 172.0 172.0 NS 172.0 193.0 21.0 0.08 193.0 199.0 6.0 5.2 0.65 199.0 204.0 5.0 0.04 204.0 228.5 24.5 NS 228.5 283.5 55.0 0.01 283.5 295.1 11.7 NS RS-20-055 Rosario 0.0 73.3 73.3 NS 73.3 75.3 2.0 0.01 75.3 78.3 3.0 2.1 2.23 Includes 75.3 76.2 0.9 5.10 76.2 78.3 2.1 0.99 78.3 80.3 2.0 0.39 80.3 83.8 3.5 0.01 83.8 144.8 61.0 NS RS-20-056 Rosario 0.0 4.6 4.6 NS 4.6 27.4 22.9 0.01 27.4 65.5 38.1 NS 65.5 114.3 48.8 0.02 114.3 144.8 30.5 NS RS-20-057 Rosario 0.0 3.1 3.1 NS 3.1 22.9 19.8 0.01 22.9 39.6 16.8 NS 39.6 94.0 54.4 0.03 94.0 153.9 59.9 NS RS-20-058 Rosario 0.0 178.7 178.7 NS 178.7 198.8 20.1 0.02 198.8 208.8 10.0 0.16 208.8 253.0 44.2 0.03 RS-20-059 Rosario 0.0 47.2 47.2 NS 47.2 275.2 227.9 0.01 275.2 277.2 2.0 1.5 0.57 277.2 286.5 9.4 0.03 RS-20-060 Rosario 0.0 4.6 4.6 NS 4.6 232.4 227.8 0.01 232.4 238.5 6.1 0.36 238.5 245.3 6.8 5.1 7.96 Includes 238.5 240.5 2.0 11.80 240.5 245.3 4.8 6.33 245.3 249.0 3.8 1.21 249.0 271.3 22.3 0.01 TR-20-019 Tranca 0.0 47.9 47.9 NS 47.9 217.8 169.9 0.01 53.9 246.1 192.3 NS 246.1 248.1 2.0 0.01 248.1 249.1 1.0 0.8 1.67 249.1 250.1 1.0 0.01 250.1 262.3 12.2 NS 262.3 264.3 2.0 0.01 264.3 265.3 1.1 0.9 1.68 265.3 271.3 6.0 0.02 271.3 300.4 29.1 NS 300.4 322.3 21.9 0.16 308.4 318.3 9.9 NS 322.3 323.3 1.0 3.09 323.3 342.9 19.6 NS TR-20-020 Tranca 0.0 67.1 67.1 NS 67.1 114.3 47.2 0.01 74.7 228.6 153.9 NS 228.6 238.7 10.1 8.1 0.14 238.7 259.1 20.4 NS TR-20-021 Tranca 0.0 59.0 59.0 NS 59.0 87.3 28.3 0.01 87.3 164.6 77.3 NS 164.6 168.6 4.0 0.21 168.6 175.1 6.5 6.3 1.45 175.1 177.7 2.5 0.17 177.7 280.4 102.7 NS TR-20-022 Tranca 0.0 110.3 110.3 NS 110.3 137.6 27.3 0.01 137.6 247.0 109.4 NS 247.0 259.0 12.0 0.04 259.0 261.0 2.0 1.6 1.33 261.0 277.0 16.0 0.09 277.0 326.6 49.6 NS 326.6 385.3 58.7 0.01 330.6 410.1 79.5 NS 410.1 416.6 6.5 0.01 416.6 421.6 5.0 0.14 421.6 425.6 4.0 0.31 425.6 431.6 6.0 0.04 431.6 434.6 3.0 2.3 0.61 434.6 493.2 58.6 0.03 446.6 468.7 22.1 NS TR-20-023 Tranca 0.0 267.5 267.5 NS 267.5 270.4 2.9 0.02 270.4 279.4 9.0 6.3 0.23 279.4 284.5 5.1 0.04 284.5 387.1 102.6 NS TR-20-024 Tranca 0.0 253.0 253.0 NS 253.0 255.0 2.0 1.1 0.81 255.0 282.0 27.0 0.05 282.0 307.9 25.9 NS TR-20-025 Tranca 0.0 98.3 98.3 NS 90.9 98.4 7.4 0.03 92.9 96.9 3.9 NS 98.3 104.4 6.0 4.7 0.49 104.4 126.4 22.1 0.03 119.1 178.3 59.2 NS TR-20-026 Tranca 0.0 71.4 71.4 NS 71.4 72.4 1.0 0.01 72.4 74.4 2.0 1.8 1.04 74.4 116.3 41.8 0.01 116.3 119.3 3.0 0.37 119.3 125.4 6.1 0.01 125.4 128.4 3.0 0.21 128.4 131.4 3.0 0.02





Q4 2020 EL LIMON DRILL HOLE COLLAR COORDINATES Mine Site Drill Hole ID Vein Structure UTM North (m) UTM East (m) Elevation (masl) Total Depth (m) Azimuth (degrees) Dip (degrees) EL LIMON LIM-20-4454 Panteon 1407507 532275 73 448 43 -51 EL LIMON LIM-20-4456 Panteon 1407548 532253 71 367 43 -52 EL LIMON LIM-20-4461 Panteon 1407589 532312 69 264 43 -49 EL LIMON LIM-20-4467 Panteon 1407551 532291 69 339 47 -52 EL LIMON LIM-20-4468 Panteon 1407562 532337 68 259 46 -47 EL LIMON LIM-20-4475 Panteon 1407677 532740 64 355 223 -53 EL LIMON LIM-20-4476 Panteon 1407590 532372 68 190 44 -56 EL LIMON LIM-20-4480 Panteon 1407664 532715 64 304 223 -50 EL LIMON LIM-20-4482 Panteon 1407641 532676 66 265 229 -55 EL LIMON LIM-20-4485 Panteon 1407449 532861 65 290 229 -52 EL LIMON LIM-20-4486 Panteon 1407736 532708 64 367 230 -49 EL LIMON LIM-20-4488 Panteon 1407419 532819 67 199 229 -50 EL LIMON LIM-20-4457 Pozo Bono 1409716 528999 133 149 231 -61 EL LIMON LIM-20-4458 Pozo Bono 1409627 529014 110 133 255 -66 EL LIMON LIM-20-4466 Pozo Bono 1409581 529033 100 132 243 -60 EL LIMON LIM-20-4469 Pozo Bono 1409568 528998 108 130 207 -64 EL LIMON LIM-20-4472 Pozo Bono 1409543 528968 105 114 213 -60 EL LIMON LIM-20-4474 Pozo Bono 1409686 528982 131 130 232 -60 EL LIMON LIM-20-4477 Limon Central 1410378 529074 155 257 208 -62 EL LIMON LIM-20-4478 Limon Central 1410545 528914 184 350 208 -54 EL LIMON LIM-20-4481 Limon Central 1410402 529047 155 280 208 -68 EL LIMON LIM-20-4483 Limon Central 1410563 528862 185 335 208 -59 EL LIMON LIM-20-4484 Limon Central 1410375 529076 155 250 208 -46 EL LIMON LIM-20-4489 Limon Central 1410441 529010 156 286 208 -52 EL LIMON LIM-20-4459 Tigra / Chaparral 1411212 528312 165 154 243 -51 EL LIMON LIM-20-4462 Tigra / Chaparral 1411213 528492 210 242 243 -45 EL LIMON LIM-20-4471 Tigra / Chaparral 1411244 528476 215 265 245 -46 EL LIMON LIM-20-4490 Tigra / Chaparral 1411189 528715 212 360 242 -61 EL LIMON LIM-20-4460 Veta Nueva 1410066 526336 48 211 157 -52 EL LIMON LIM-20-4465 Veta Nueva 1410051 526307 48 216 158 -55 EL LIMON LIM-20-4470 Veta Nueva 1410062 526309 50 237 158 -56 EL LIMON LIM-20-4473 Veta Nueva 1410084 526328 49 242 157 -50 *Note: UTM drill hole collar coordinates refer to UTM map datum WGS84 Zone 16 North





Q4 2020 LA LIBERTAD DRILL HOLE COLLAR COORDINATES Mine Site Drill Hole ID Vein Structure UTM North (m) UTM East (m) Elevation (masl) Total Depth (m) Azimuth (degrees) Dip (degrees) LA LIBERTAD ES-20-019 Escandalo 1357590 705480 571 191 180 -51 LA LIBERTAD ES-20-020 Escandalo 1357573 705577 571 206 167 -50 LA LIBERTAD JB-20-491 Jabali UG West 1355963 707531 543 395 184 -51 LA LIBERTAD JB-20-492 Jabali UG West 1355953 707400 529 373 183 -50 LA LIBERTAD JB-20-493 Jabali UG West 1355926 707465 546 326 180 -45 LA LIBERTAD JB-20-494 Jabali UG West 1355907 707390 526 261 180 -44 LA LIBERTAD JB-20-494A Jabali UG West 1355914 707389 530 328 180 -44 LA LIBERTAD JB-20-495 Jabali UG West 1355865 707904 529 200 187 -46 LA LIBERTAD JB-20-496 Jabali UG West 1355840 707445 545 255 180 -45 LA LIBERTAD JB-20-497 Jabali UG West 1355754 708555 353 168 16 -25 LA LIBERTAD JB-20-498 Jabali UG West 1355976 707306 353 451 180 -57 LA LIBERTAD JB-20-499 Jabali UG West 1355873 707850 353 201 180 -45 LA LIBERTAD JB-20-500 Jabali UG West 1355808 708355 353 90 15 -7 LA LIBERTAD JB-20-501 Jabali UG West 1355754 708555 353 99 15 19 LA LIBERTAD JB-20-502 Jabali UG West 1355754 708553 353 104 2 24 LA LIBERTAD JB-20-506A Jabali UG West 1355878 707812 353 209 180 -45 LA LIBERTAD JB-20-507 Jabali UG West 1355824 707400 353 224 180 -45 LA LIBERTAD JB-20-509 Jabali UG West 1355803 708357 353 113 60 -1 LA LIBERTAD JB-20-510 Jabali UG West 1355812 708352 353 68 18 18 LA LIBERTAD NA-20-001 Nancite 1353765 704801 353 270 355 -45 LA LIBERTAD NA-20-002 Nancite 1353986 704739 353 190 177 -46 LA LIBERTAD NA-20-003 Nancite 1353951 704430 353 221 173 -45 LA LIBERTAD NA-20-004 Nancite 1353987 704739 353 211 176 -60 LA LIBERTAD NA-20-005 Nancite 1353888 704361 353 184 173 -48 LA LIBERTAD NA-20-006 Nancite 1353944 704275 353 245 172 -45 LA LIBERTAD NA-20-007 Nancite 1354003 704680 353 195 176 -45 LA LIBERTAD NA-20-008 Nancite 1353904 704169 353 181 173 -45 LA LIBERTAD NA-20-009 Nancite 1353969 704046 353 262 171 -45 LA LIBERTAD NA-20-010 Nancite 1354020 704593 353 240 176 -45 LA LIBERTAD NA-20-011 Nancite 1353960 704546 353 201 177 -45 LA LIBERTAD RS-20-052 Rosario 1349782 691108 353 236 156 -46 LA LIBERTAD RS-20-053 Rosario 1349898 691330 353 250 167 -46 LA LIBERTAD RS-20-054 Rosario 1350043 691637 354 295 153 -45 LA LIBERTAD RS-20-055 Rosario 1349577 691007 354 145 145 -45 LA LIBERTAD RS-20-056 Rosario 1349431 690832 354 145 157 -45 LA LIBERTAD RS-20-057 Rosario 1349348 690665 354 154 152 -47 LA LIBERTAD RS-20-058 Rosario 1349191 690584 354 276 305 -42 LA LIBERTAD RS-20-059 Rosario 1349889 691212 354 300 160 -45 LA LIBERTAD RS-20-060 Rosario 1350021 691438 354 300 156 -42 LA LIBERTAD TR-20-010 Tranca 1354055 705853 354 241 3 -48 LA LIBERTAD TR-20-011 Tranca 1353973 705380 354 282 5 -35 LA LIBERTAD TR-20-012 Tranca 1353992 706126 354 238 359 -37 LA LIBERTAD TR-20-013 Tranca 1354289 705186 354 207 180 -45 LA LIBERTAD TR-20-014 Tranca 1354335 705730 354 268 176 -46 LA LIBERTAD TR-20-015 Tranca 1354362 705185 354 306 180 -43 LA LIBERTAD TR-20-016 Tranca 1354283 705892 354 175 180 -45 LA LIBERTAD TR-20-017 Tranca 1354371 705110 354 312 180 -45 LA LIBERTAD TR-20-018 Tranca 1353972 705800 354 346 360 -45 LA LIBERTAD TR-20-019 Tranca 1354393 705020 354 343 180 -45 LA LIBERTAD TR-20-020 Tranca 1354344 705500 354 259 180 -45 LA LIBERTAD TR-20-021 Tranca 1354295 704930 354 280 180 -46 LA LIBERTAD TR-20-022 Tranca 1354500 705500 354 493 180 -45 LA LIBERTAD TR-20-023 Tranca 1354369 704870 354 387 180 -46 LA LIBERTAD TR-20-024 Tranca 1353971 706228 354 308 359 -44 LA LIBERTAD TR-20-025 Tranca 1354181 706305 354 178 180 -45 LA LIBERTAD TR-20-026 Tranca 1354256 706002 354 162 184 -45 LA LIBERTAD TR-20-027 Tranca 1354450 705988 354 431 178 -45 LA LIBERTAD TR-20-028 Tranca 1354424 705312 354 366 178 -44 *Note: UTM drill hole collar coordinates refer to UTM map datum WGS84 Zone 16 North



