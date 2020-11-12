TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- African Gold Group, Inc. (TSX-V: AGG) (“AGG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce better than expected results (Figure 1) from the ongoing exploration and infill drilling programme at the Kobada Gold Project in Southern Mali. Infill drilling of Inferred Resources geared towards upgrading tonnage and gold ounces to a higher category has both confirmed grade and extended oxides to greater depths.



Highlights

Initial assays confirm the grade potential for conversion of a large portion of the Inferred Resource to the Measured and Indicated category

Drilling programme is ahead of target with some significant intersections identified in the oxide orebody

Potential to add more volume to the inferred Mineral Resource in oxides with the boundary between the oxidised lithologies and the unaltered (sulphide) lithologies being repeatedly intersected at deeper levels

Drilling is continuing in the main shear zone, as well as at the Gosso target and the northern extension of the main Kobada shear zone as part of the 10,000 m drilling programme announced in September (see press release as of September 14, 2020)

Drilling highlights include (Table 1):

1.44 g/t Au over 68.0 m from 90.0 m to 158.0 m (Drill hole KB20_PH4A_6) Including 24.6 g/t Au over 1.0 m

11.44 g/t Au over 2.0 m from 26.0 m to 28.0 m (Drill hole KB20_PH4A_7)

1.17 g/t Au over 34.0 m from 101.0 m to 135.0 m (Drill hole KB20_PH4A_7) Including 10.6 g/t Au over 1.0 m

1.07 g/t Au over 9.0 m from 88 m to 97.0 m (Drill hole KB20_PH4A_8) Including 4.89 g/t Au over 1.2 m

5.78 g/t Au over 1.0 m from 16 m to 17.0 m (Drill hole KB20_PH4A_9)

7.31 g/t Au over 1.0 m from 75 m to 76.0 m (Drill hole KB20_PH4A_9)

1.02 g/t Au over 14.0 m from 115 m to 129.0 m (Drill hole KB20_PH4A_9) Including 6.87 g/t Au over 1.0 m





Danny Callow, Chief Executive Officer of African Gold Group commented:

“I am very pleased to report that these drilling results were better than we expected, further vindicating our decision to re-start drilling at Kobada earlier than planned. The high-grade nature of the holes, as well as the unexpected depth at which we encountered gold, are all positive indicators in the size and quality of the Kobada Project as we move closer towards development. We have always believed in the significant exploration upside potential at Kobada, and together with the recent results from the Gosso target, which defined 750 m of new strike length of similar mineralised structure and grade, we believe this is just the tip of the iceberg in our three-phase drilling programme.”

“Our short-term objective is to upgrade the Kobada main shear zone reserve to over 1 million ounces and we believe that we are well on track to do this. In addition, we have the opportunity to explore highly prospective nearby shear zone extensions to further increase the potential to upgrade the resource and drilling is ongoing in these areas.”

Overview of drilling programme

Drill rigs have been operating since early September 2020, and despite heavy rains, the Company has made very good progress in its exploration drilling programme. To date, 2,380.5 m have been drilled, of which 1,414 m were Reverse Circulation drilling (RC) and 966.5 m were Diamond drilling (DD). The assay results from the infill drilling campaign on the Kobada Main shear zone have confirmed that to date, large portions of the geological model and the anticipated grade of the Inferred oxide Mineral Resource correlates positively to the 1.34 g/t currently in the existing Inferred Resource estimate. In addition, the boundary between the oxidised lithologies and the unaltered (sulphide) lithologies has been repeatedly intersected at deeper levels than anticipated. This will add more volume to the Inferred Mineral Resource in the oxides.

The campaign to upgrade a portion of the Inferred oxide Mineral Resources is part of a three-phase drilling campaign. The objective of the drilling campaign is to upgrade and test the northern extension of the Kobada shear beyond the last known occurrence in the northern parts of the Kobada concession and the initial drill-testing of the neighbouring Gosso shear zone (news release October 20, 2020). It comprises an initial 6,720 m at a split of 70% RC holes (4,704 m) and 30% DD holes (2,016 m).

Figure 1: Plan view of drilling campaign at Kobada. Solid lines represent holes drilled to date: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52c7d848-838b-4471-9beb-12641ab3f04f

Figure 2: Drill hole KB20_PH4A_7, confirming mineralisation close to surface and an additional newly discovered mineralised zone: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/697c1673-dd1b-48f5-aa72-673ae2dbdf92

About African Gold Group

African Gold Group is a TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AGG) listed exploration and development company with a focus on building Africa’s next mid-tier gold producer. The Company has a highly experienced Board and management team with a proven track record in the African mining sector operating mines from development through to production. AGG’s principal asset is the Kobada Project in southern Mali, which is in an advanced stage of development having completed a new Definitive Feasibility Study in June 2020 and is targeting gold production of 100,000 oz per annum by Q2 2022. As well as the initial Project, other exploration locations have been identified on the Kobada licence, offering significant potential for an increase in the resource. For more information regarding African Gold Group visit our website at www.africangoldgroup.com.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Dr. Andreas Rompel, PhD, Pr. Sci. Nat. (400274/04), FSAIMM, Vice President Exploration of AGG, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and by Mr. Uwe Engelmann (BSc (Zoo. & Bot.), BSc Hons (Geol.), Pr.Sci.Nat. No. 400058/08, MGSSA), a director of Minxcon (Pty) Ltd and a member of the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions.

For more information:

Danny Callow

President and Chief Executive Officer

+(27) 76 411 3803

Danny.Callow@africangoldgroup.com

Scott Eldridge

Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

(604) 722-5381

Scott.Eldridge@africangoldgroup.com

Daniyal Baizak

VP Corporate Development

(647) 835-9617

Daniyal.Baizak@africangoldgroup.com

Camarco (Financial PR)

Gordon Poole

Nick Hennis

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

AfricanGoldGroup@camarco.co.uk

Cautionary statements

Table 1: Assay results from the mineralized zone

Mineralized Zone Includes BHID Ore

Body From To Composite Length

(m) Composite

Grade (g/t) From To Includes

(m) Includes

(g/t) KB20_PH4A_6 Kobada

Main

Shear 66.00 67.00 1.00 0.60 KB20_PH4A_6 73.00 75.00 2.00 0.57 KB20_PH4A_6 90.00 158.00 68.00 1.44 90.00 91.00 1.00 1.46 KB20_PH4A_6 94.00 95.00 1.00 6.73 KB20_PH4A_6 96.00 97.00 1.00 5.01 KB20_PH4A_6 93.00 94.00 1.00 0.12 KB20_PH4A_6 99.00 100.00 1.00 1.00 KB20_PH4A_6 100.00 101.00 1.00 1.40 KB20_PH4A_6 101.00 102.00 1.00 4.97 KB20_PH4A_6 102.00 103.00 1.00 2.37 KB20_PH4A_6 104.00 105.00 1.00 2.05 KB20_PH4A_6 108.00 109.00 1.00 24.60 KB20_PH4A_6 112.00 113.00 1.00 2.25 KB20_PH4A_6 113.00 114.00 1.00 3.39 KB20_PH4A_6 114.00 115.00 1.00 2.34 KB20_PH4A_6 115.00 116.00 1.00 1.19 KB20_PH4A_6 120.00 121.00 1.00 4.13 KB20_PH4A_6 121.00 122.00 1.00 1.13 KB20_PH4A_6 124.00 125.00 1.00 3.50 KB20_PH4A_6 126.00 127.00 1.00 3.13 KB20_PH4A_6 134.00 135.00 1.00 1.50 KB20_PH4A_6 144.00 145.00 1.00 2.29 KB20_PH4A_6 145.00 146.00 1.00 1.46 KB20_PH4A_6 147.00 148.00 1.00 1.20 KB20_PH4A_6 150.00 151.00 1.00 2.36 KB20_PH4A_6 152.00 153.00 1.00 1.30 KB20_PH4A_6 154.00 155.00 1.00 2.51 KB20_PH4A_6 155.00 156.00 1.00 2.39 KB20_PH4A_7 26.00 28.00 2.00 11.44 26.00 27.00 1.00 22.50 KB20_PH4A_7 50.00 51.00 1.00 0.90 KB20_PH4A_7 56.00 63.00 7.00 0.21 KB20_PH4A_7 75.00 76.00 1.00 1.26 KB20_PH4A_7 101.00 135.00 34.00 1.17 105.00 106.00 1.00 8.01 KB20_PH4A_7 108.00 109.00 1.00 1.57 KB20_PH4A_7 118.00 119.00 1.00 8.99 KB20_PH4A_7 122.00 123.00 1.00 1.23 KB20_PH4A_7 125.00 126.00 1.00 1.09 KB20_PH4A_7 133.00 134.00 1.00 10.60 KB20_PH4A_8 88.00 97.00 9.00 1.07 88.00 89.20 1.20 4.89 KB20_PH4A_8 89.20 90.20 1.00 1.24 KB20_PH4A_8 95.80 97.00 1.20 1.61 KB20_PH4A_9 16.00 17.00 1.00 5.78 KB20_PH4A_9 65.00 67.00 2.00 0.97 66.00 67.00 1.00 1.78 KB20_PH4A_9 73.00 85.00 12.00 0.96 74.00 75.00 1.00 1.50 KB20_PH4A_9 75.00 76.00 1.00 7.31 KB20_PH4A_9 93.00 101.00 8.00 0.75 94.00 95.00 1.00 2.12 KB20_PH4A_9 96.00 97.00 1.00 1.63 KB20_PH4A_9 115.00 129.00 14.00 1.02 123.00 124.00 1.00 1.63 KB20_PH4A_9 126.00 127.00 1.00 6.95 KB20_PH4A_9 127.00 128.00 1.00 2.31 KB20_PH4A_9 128.00 129.00 1.00 1.76 KB20_PH4A_9 133.00 137.00 4.00 0.93 134.00 135.00 1.00 3.18 KB20_PH4A_9 146.00 160.00 14.00 0.42 150.00 151.00 1.00 1.27

Cumulative Mineralization Widths

BHID Cumulative

Mineralization Width

(m) Mean Grade

(g/t) KB20_PH4A_8 9.00 1.07 KB20_PH4A_6 71.00 1.41 KB20_PH4A_7 45.00 1.48 KB20_PH4A_9 55.00 0.89

Significant Intersections (above 1 g/t Au)

BHID From To Intersection

Length (m) Au_Final (g/t) KB20_PH4A_8 88.00 89.20 1.20 4.89 KB20_PH4A_8 89.20 90.20 1.00 1.24 KB20_PH4A_8 95.80 97.00 1.20 1.61 KB20_PH4A_6 90.00 91.00 1.00 1.46 KB20_PH4A_6 94.00 95.00 1.00 6.73 KB20_PH4A_6 96.00 97.00 1.00 5.01 KB20_PH4A_6 93.00 94.00 1.00 0.12 KB20_PH4A_6 99.00 100.00 1.00 1.00 KB20_PH4A_6 100.00 101.00 1.00 1.40 KB20_PH4A_6 101.00 102.00 1.00 4.97 KB20_PH4A_6 102.00 103.00 1.00 2.37 KB20_PH4A_6 104.00 105.00 1.00 2.05 KB20_PH4A_6 108.00 109.00 1.00 24.60 KB20_PH4A_6 112.00 113.00 1.00 2.25 KB20_PH4A_6 113.00 114.00 1.00 3.39 KB20_PH4A_6 114.00 115.00 1.00 2.34 KB20_PH4A_6 115.00 116.00 1.00 1.19 KB20_PH4A_6 120.00 121.00 1.00 4.13 KB20_PH4A_6 121.00 122.00 1.00 1.13 KB20_PH4A_6 124.00 125.00 1.00 3.50 KB20_PH4A_6 126.00 127.00 1.00 3.13 KB20_PH4A_6 134.00 135.00 1.00 1.50 KB20_PH4A_6 144.00 145.00 1.00 2.29 KB20_PH4A_6 145.00 146.00 1.00 1.46 KB20_PH4A_6 147.00 148.00 1.00 1.20 KB20_PH4A_6 150.00 151.00 1.00 2.36 KB20_PH4A_6 152.00 153.00 1.00 1.30 KB20_PH4A_6 154.00 155.00 1.00 2.51 KB20_PH4A_6 155.00 156.00 1.00 2.39 KB20_PH4A_7 26.00 27.00 1.00 22.50 KB20_PH4A_7 105.00 106.00 1.00 8.01 KB20_PH4A_7 108.00 109.00 1.00 1.57 KB20_PH4A_7 118.00 119.00 1.00 8.99 KB20_PH4A_7 122.00 123.00 1.00 1.23 KB20_PH4A_7 125.00 126.00 1.00 1.09 KB20_PH4A_7 133.00 134.00 1.00 10.60 KB20_PH4A_9 66.00 67.00 1.00 1.78 KB20_PH4A_9 74.00 75.00 1.00 1.50 KB20_PH4A_9 75.00 76.00 1.00 7.31 KB20_PH4A_9 94.00 95.00 1.00 2.12 KB20_PH4A_9 96.00 97.00 1.00 1.63 KB20_PH4A_9 123.00 124.00 1.00 1.63 KB20_PH4A_9 126.00 127.00 1.00 6.95 KB20_PH4A_9 127.00 128.00 1.00 2.31 KB20_PH4A_9 128.00 129.00 1.00 1.76 KB20_PH4A_9 134.00 135.00 1.00 3.18 KB20_PH4A_9 150.00 151.00 1.00 1.27



