New York, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Malaysia Packaging Industry - Trends and Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982745/?utm_source=GNW

9% in 2019, followed by rigid plastics in the same year. Food and non-alcoholic beverages were the leading industries by market share in terms of pack materials in 2019. Convenient, sustainable, environmental-friendly and portable packaging products are on rise due to busy lifestyles in the country, thus, intensify the growth of the packaging industry. Packaging materials with flexible, resealable, eco-friendly and sustainable features are expected to gain momentum in forecast period.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Malaysian packaging market. It includes market overview, growth analysis by pack material and industry, pack material growth analysis by industry and sector, analysis by pack material, and trends, case studies, and future outlook.



Scope

- This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the packaging industry in Malaysia, as part of our coverage of the industry across 50 countries.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Market overview: provides an overview of the usage of different packaging materials across different industries in terms of the number of units, packaging share, and growth rates during 2019-2024.

- Growth analysis by pack material and industry: provides an overview of the shift in the utilization of various packaging materials across industries during 2019-2024. Pack material growth analysis by industry and sector: provides an overview of each packaging material and the industry where it is mostly used.

- Analysis by pack material: provides the growth rates (CAGR during 2019-2024) of different packaging materials within each industry.

- Key packaging materials: includes data and analysis - number of units (millions), volumes (million kg/lit/units), growth rates - for five packaging types: rigid plastics, rigid metal, glass, paper & board, flexible packaging, and others (those not included in any of the five mentioned) during 2019-2024. It also covers: Pack sub-type: includes aluminum, aluminum foil/paper/plastic, brick, flexible plastic, gable top, glass, HDPE, metal, paper, paper & board, PET, plastic, ready metal trays, shaped, thin-walled, and others Pack type: includes aerosol, jar, can - food, bag/sachet, pouch, tray, tub, carton, film, tin, bottle, box, blister pack, foil, wrapper, clamshell, tube, can - composite, can - drink, other line items, sleeve, can - paint, keg/drum, cup, bag-in-box, specialty cosmetic containers and others Closure material: includes metal, natural, plastic, synthetic, and others Closure type: includes cap, twist off, prize off, foil, film, screw top, stopper, dispenser, flip/snap top, sports cap, plastic tie, crown, lever closure, and others Primary outer material: includes flexible, paper & board, rigid plastic, and others Primary outer type: includes box, sleeve, bag, shrink wrap, blister pack, and others Trends, case studies, and future outlook: provides an understanding of the ongoing packaging trends in the country - convenience, affordability, multi-packs, eco-friendly, etc.- across the five packaging materials.

- The report also provides a view of the future prospects of the packaging industry. The case studies in each packaging section give a success example, highlighting the packaging innovations, strategies, and best practices.



Reasons to Buy

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail.

- This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region. The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances.

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion. To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982745/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001