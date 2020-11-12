Dublin, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Food Processing Seals Market By Material (Elastomers, Face Materials and Metal), By Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages; Meat, Poultry & Seafood; Dairy Products, and other Applications), By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific Food Processing Seals Market is expected to witness market growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



In particular, the demand for food processing seals is expanding in emerging economies such as India and China. With the growing middle-class population, the demand in these countries is growing. Increased demand for processed & packaged food is projected to fuel demand for food processing seals globally. In addition, the need to save raw materials from deterioration by processing them is another factor driving the food processing seals industry. Moreover, the presence of strict regulations and standards on the usage of seal content and food-grade seals is projected to boost market demand. Changing consumption preferences and eating practices are fuelling the development of the food processing seals industry.



Food processing seals are used in the food manufacturing sector to avoid leakage. By stopping the proliferation of microbes, seals avoid any contamination of the food. Sealing materials used in the industry are required to comply with legislation such as the FDA, NSF, 3A standards and are often expected to be resistant to corrosion.



Rising demand for bakery items and packaged alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages is projected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, stringent restrictions on the use of the product and seal materials are anticipated to support the growth of the market over the projected period. In addition, the growing demand for dairy and meat products is projected to boost the market growth. However, high raw material revenues are estimated to have a negative impact on the overall growth of the industry.



Based on Material, the market is segmented into Elastomers, Face Materials and Metal. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages; Meat, Poultry & Seafood; Dairy Products, and other Applications. Based on countries, the market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia Pacific.



The market research report covers theanalysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Smiths Group PLC, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Trelleborg AB, IDEX Corporation (Phantom Controls, Inc.), Flowserve Corporation, Freudenberg Group, James Walker Ltd., EnPro Industries, Inc., A.W. Chesterton Company, Inc., and AESSEAL PLC (AES Engineering Ltd.).



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Asia Pacific Food Processing Seals Market by Material

3.1 Asia Pacific Elastomers Market by Country

3.2 Asia Pacific Face Materials Market by Country

3.3 Asia Pacific Metal Market by Country



Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Food Processing Seals Market by Application

4.1 Asia Pacific Bakery & Confectionery Market by Country

4.2 Asia Pacific Beverages Market by Country

4.3 Asia Pacific Meat, Poultry & Seafood Market by Country

4.4 Asia Pacific Dairy Products Market by Country

4.5 Asia Pacific Other Applications Market by Country



Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Food Processing Seals Market by Country

5.1 China Food Processing Seals Market

5.1.1 China Food Processing Seals Market by Material

5.1.2 China Food Processing Seals Market by Application

5.2 Japan Food Processing Seals Market

5.2.1 Japan Food Processing Seals Market by Material

5.2.2 Japan Food Processing Seals Market by Application

5.3 India Food Processing Seals Market

5.3.1 India Food Processing Seals Market by Material

5.3.2 India Food Processing Seals Market by Application

5.4 South Korea Food Processing Seals Market

5.4.1 South Korea Food Processing Seals Market by Material

5.4.2 South Korea Food Processing Seals Market by Application

5.5 Singapore Food Processing Seals Market

5.5.1 Singapore Food Processing Seals Market by Material

5.5.2 Singapore Food Processing Seals Market by Application

5.6 Malaysia Food Processing Seals Market

5.6.1 Malaysia Food Processing Seals Market by Material

5.6.2 Malaysia Food Processing Seals Market by Application

5.7 Rest of Asia Pacific Food Processing Seals Market

5.7.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Food Processing Seals Market by Material

5.7.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Food Processing Seals Market by Application



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 Smiths Group PLC

6.1.1 Company Overview

6.1.2 Financial Analysis

6.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

6.2 Parker-Hannifin Corporation

6.2.1 Company Overview

6.2.2 Financial Analysis

6.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.2.4 Research & Development Expense

6.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.2.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.3 Trelleborg AB

6.3.1 Company Overview

6.3.2 Financial Analysis

6.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.3.4 Research & Development Expense

6.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.3.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

6.4 IDEX Corporation (Phantom Controls, Inc.)

6.4.1 Company Overview

6.4.2 Financial Analysis

6.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.4.4 Recent strategies and developments:

6.4.4.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

6.5 Flowserve Corporation

6.5.1 Company Overview

6.5.2 Financial Analysis

6.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.5.4 Research & Development Expense

6.6 Freudenberg Group

6.6.1 Company Overview

6.6.2 Financial Analysis

6.6.3 Regional Analysis

6.6.4 Research & Development Expense

6.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.6.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.6.5.2 Geographical Expansions:

6.7 James Walker Ltd.

6.7.1 Company Overview

6.8 EnPro Industries, Inc.

6.8.1 Company Overview

6.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:

6.8.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

6.8.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.9 A.W. Chesterton Company, Inc.

6.9.1 Company Overview

6.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:

6.9.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.10 AESSEAL PLC (AES Engineering Ltd.)

6.10.1 Company overview

6.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

6.10.2.1 Geographical Expansions:



