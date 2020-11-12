NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

November 12, 2020

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Martina
Last Name(s)Hund-Mejean
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusNon-executive Director
Initial notification/amendmentsInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentB American Depositary Share (ADS)
Identification CodeUS7802591070
Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
CurrencyUS Dollars
Price (Average)$30.34
Volume 9,211
Total$279,485.65

 
Aggregated information
Shares were PURCHASED in batches

 
 Batch 1Batch 2Batch 3Batch 4
Volume20012001581400
Price$30.28$30.29$30.30$30.31
Total$6,056.00$36,348.00$47,904.30$12,124.00
     
 Batch 5Batch 6Batch 7Batch 8
Volume10011611001200
Price$30.32$30.3330.34$30.36
Total$3,032.00$35,213.13$3,034.00$36,432.00
     
 Batch 9Batch 10Batch 11Batch 12
Volume500769900900
Price$30.37$30.38$30.39$30.40
Total$15,185.00$23,362.22$27,351.00$27,360.00
     
 Batch 13 
Volume200 
Price$30.42 
Total$6,084.00 


Date of TransactionNovember 11, 2020
Place of TransactionNew York

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550