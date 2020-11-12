NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

November 12, 2020

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Martina Last Name(s) Hund-Mejean 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Non-executive Director Initial notification/amendments Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B American Depositary Share (ADS) Identification Code US7802591070 Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares Currency US Dollars Price (Average) $30.34 Volume 9,211 Total $279,485.65



Aggregated information

Shares were PURCHASED in batches



Batch 1 Batch 2 Batch 3 Batch 4 Volume 200 1200 1581 400 Price $30.28 $30.29 $30.30 $30.31 Total $6,056.00 $36,348.00 $47,904.30 $12,124.00 Batch 5 Batch 6 Batch 7 Batch 8 Volume 100 1161 100 1200 Price $30.32 $30.33 30.34 $30.36 Total $3,032.00 $35,213.13 $3,034.00 $36,432.00 Batch 9 Batch 10 Batch 11 Batch 12 Volume 500 769 900 900 Price $30.37 $30.38 $30.39 $30.40 Total $15,185.00 $23,362.22 $27,351.00 $27,360.00 Batch 13 Volume 200 Price $30.42 Total $6,084.00





Date of Transaction November 11, 2020 Place of Transaction New York

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

